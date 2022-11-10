Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market to Receive Overwhelming Growth of USD 951.23 Billion with an Excellent CAGR of 33.6% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Revenue Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research

Support from various governments across the regions in developing and introducing passenger vehicles and electric passenger vehicles, such as buses, has improved transportation modes while also developing charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and investing in providence. This contributes to the market's rapid growth.

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market study by “Data Bridge Market Research” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market, Market scope, Market segmentation, and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This Mobility as a Service (MaaS) report proves to be the finest and most excellent market report as it is generated with a myriad of critical factors. To put the marketplace clearly into focus, the most up-to-date market insights and analysis has been offered via this report. The market data presented in the report helps to recognize different market opportunities present internationally. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) report is also useful when launching a new product or expanding the business regionally or globally. Moreover, it considers both qualitative and quantitative techniques of market analysis where focus groups or in-depth interviews and customer survey or analysis of secondary data has been carried out respectively.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the mobility as a service (MaaS) market was valued at USD 93.72 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 951.23 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

Get a Sample PDF of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Research @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-mobility-as-a-service-market

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Overview:

Mobility as a service is a consumer-centric model for providing people with transportation. The service refers to the integration of transportation methods such as car and bike sharing, taxis, and car rentals/lease through digital channels, allowing consumers to plan, book, and pay for a variety of mobility services. The main idea behind developing MaaS is to provide travellers with mobility solutions based on their travel requirements.

Mobility, as a term, refers to movement and includes various modes of transportation as well as the improvement of mobility services through the adaptation of technology with emerging developed countries across various regions. Focusing on the development of smart cities with low carbon dioxide emissions and reduced pollution in the region. Mobility services such as Ola, Uber, Zip Car, and others aided in the growth of the mobility market.

Some of the major players operating in the mobility as a service (MaaS) market are:

Avis budget group (U.S.)

car2go NA, LLC (U.S.)

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd. (China)

Mobiag (Portugal)

movmi Shared Transportation Services Inc. (Canada)

Uber Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Lyft, Inc. (U.S.)

Careem (UAE)

Bolt Technology OÜ (Estonia)

Gett (U.K.)

HERTZ SYSTEM, INC. (U.S.)

Aptiv (Ireland)

Enterprise Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

MOBIKO (Germany)

Europcar (France)

Curb Mobility (U.S.)

BlaBlaCar (France)

Wingz (U.S.)

Recent Development

In April 2019 Mobilleo introduced a hailing ride transportation option that can connect wirelessly for contacting nearby car or taxi ride services. Collaboration with multiple services and the ability to connect globally from anywhere for mobility services such as ride hailing.

In May 2020 Mobility as a service will be available. Global Oy collaborated with Finland's largest, Enfuce, to launch a new payment mode, introducing card payments via a mobility app. The collaboration resulted in creation master card prepaid cards and the market for mobility as a service.

Access Full PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-mobility-as-a-service-market

Critical Insights Related to the Mobility as a service included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Opportunities

High prevalence of electric vehicles

The rise of electric vehicles for more comfortable and environmentally friendly transportation at a lower cost is opening up new opportunities for the mobility as a service market.

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Dynamics

Drivers

Government support

Support from various governments across the regions in developing and introducing passenger vehicles and electric passenger vehicles, such as buses, has improved transportation modes while also developing charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and investing in providence. This contributes to the market's rapid growth.

Increased convenience

Modes of transportation such as bike sharing, car sharing, ride sharing, bike commuting, trains, and passenger vehicles have increased. Wireless connections with improved internet connectivity 5G and 4G LTE connection with high internet speed and wireless communication with the driver over telecom with the use of smart phones have increased the market of mobility as a service.

Transport solutions

Increased modes of transportation with improved solutions such as traffic management, parking management, mobility management, less emission which resulted in green cities and the development of smart cities , lower costs, and fewer accidents have increased the market rate.

Restraints

Regulatory standards and lack of awareness

Market participants must meet the regulatory standards of each country in which they sell their products, which limits the growth of the mobility as a service market. The lack of understanding about the lifetime costs of private vehicles and service owners will be a significant challenge for the mobility as a service market.

This mobility as a service (MaaS) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the mobility as a service (MaaS) market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

To Gain More Insights into the Market Analysis, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mobility-as-a-service-market#

Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Scope and Market Size

By Service type

Car Sharing

Bus Sharing

Train

Ride Hailing

Bi-Cycle Sharing

Self-Driving Cars

By Solution

Navigation Solutions

Ticketing Solutions

Technology Platforms

Insurance Services

Telecom Connectivity Providers

Payment Engines

By Transportation type

Public

Private

By Vehicle type

Four Wheelers

Bus

Train

Micro Mobility

By Application platform

IOS

Android

By Requirement Type

First and Last Mile Connectivity

Off-Peak and Shift Work Commute

Daily Commuter

Airport or Mass Transit Stations Trips

Inter-City Trips

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Usage

Commercial

Personal

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the mobility as a service (MaaS) industry report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Global (MEA) as a part of Global (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

China dominates the Asia-Pacific mobility as a service market because of the presence of top mobility as a service (MaaS) providers and the region's high adoption rate of IoT devices for the public.

The expansion of the enterprise sector, internet penetration, and mobile devices for the public sector in the United States is contributing to the country's growth in the North America mobility as a service market.

Table of Content: Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Market Overview Global Mobility As A Service (Maas) Market , By Service Type Global Mobility As A Service (Maas) Market, By Solution Type Global Mobility As A Service (Maas) Market, By Transportation Type Global Mobility As A Service (Maas) Market, By Vehicle Type Global Mobility As A Service (Maas) Market, By Application Platform Global Mobility As A Service (Maas) Market, By Requirement Type Global Mobility As A Service (Maas) Market, By Organization Size Global Mobility As A Service (Maas) Market, By Usage Global Mobility As A Service (Maas) Market: Company Landscape Swot Analysis Company Profile Questionnaire Related Reports

To Get the Full Table of Content, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-mobility-as-a-service-market

Browse More Reports:

BYOD and Enterprise Mobility Market , By Device (Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Others), Components (Software, Services, Security), Deployment (Cloud Based, On Premises), Industry Vertical (Automobile, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-byod-enterprise-mobility-market

Enterprise Mobility Management Market By, Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Deployment Modes (Cloud, On-Premises), Verticals (BFSI, Retail and e-commerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Others Verticals), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-enterprise-mobility-management-market

Shared Mobility Market , By Service Model (Ride Hailing, Bike Sharing, Ride Sharing, Car Sharing, Others), Vehicle Type (Cars, Two-Wheelers, Others), Business Model (Peer-To-Peer (P2P), Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumer (B2C)), Sector Type (Unorganized, Organized), Autonomy Level (Manual, Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), Power Source (Fuel Powered, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-shared-mobility-market

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market , By Products & Services (Mobile Devices, Mobile Applications, Enterprise Mobility Platforms), Application (Enterprise Solutions, Mhealth Applications), End-User (Payers, Providers, Patients), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-healthcare-mobility-solutions-market

Electric Mobility Market , By Product (Electric Scooter, Electric Bicycle, Electric Skateboard, Electric Motorcycle, Electric Car, Electric Wheelchair), Battery (Sealed Lead Acid, NiMH, Li-Ion), Voltage (24V, Less than 24V, 36V, 48V, Greater than 48V), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of the Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-electric-mobility-market

Micro-Mobility Market , By Type (2-Wheeler, 3-Wheeler, Others), Weight Capacity (Up to 100 kg, 100–250 kg, Above 250 kg), Travel Range (Up to 20 km, 20–40 km, Above 40 km), Application (Commercial, Residential), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-micro-mobility-market

Personal Mobility Vehicle Market , By Type (Gasoline, Electric, Diesel), Application (Golf Courses, Airports, Hotels and Resorts, Industrial Facilities, Other), Power Output (<8 KW, 8 –15 KW, >15 KW) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-personal-mobility-vehicle-market

Asia-Pacific Mobility as a Service Market , By Service Type (Car Sharing, Bus Sharing, Train, Ride Hailing, Bi-Cycle Sharing, Self-Driving Cars and Others), Solution (Navigation Solutions, Ticketing Solutions, Technology Platforms, Insurance Services, Telecom Connectivity Providers and Payment Engines), Transportation Type (Public and Private), Vehicle Type (Four Wheelers, Bus, Train and Micro Mobility), Application Platform (IOS, Android and Others), Requirement Type (First and Last Mile Connectivity, Off-Peak and Shift Work Commute, Daily Commuter, Airport or Mass Transit Stations Trips, Inter-City Trips and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMES)), Usage (Commercial and Personal), Country (China, India, South Korea, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-mobility-as-a-service-market

Middle East and Africa Mobility as a Service Market , By Service Type (Car Sharing, Bus Sharing, Train, Ride Hailing, Bi-Cycle Sharing, Self-Driving Cars and Others), Solution (Navigation Solutions, Ticketing Solutions, Technology Platforms, Insurance Services, Telecom Connectivity Providers and Payment Engines), Transportation Type (Public and Private), Vehicle Type (Four Wheelers, Bus, Train and Micro Mobility), Application Platform (IOS, Android and Others), Requirement Type (First and Last Mile Connectivity, Off-Peak and Shift Work Commute, Daily Commuter, Airport or Mass Transit Stations Trips, Inter-City Trips and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMES)), Usage (Commercial and Personal), Country (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, U.A.E, and Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-mobility-as-a-service-market

Europe Mobility as a Service Market , By Service Type (Car Sharing, Bus Sharing, Train, Ride Hailing, Bi-Cycle Sharing, Self-Driving Cars and Others), Solution (Navigation Solutions, Ticketing Solutions, Technology Platforms, Insurance Services, Telecom Connectivity Providers and Payment Engines), Transportation Type (Public and Private), Vehicle Type (Four Wheelers, Bus, Train and Micro Mobility), Application Platform (IOS, Android and Others), Requirement Type (First and Last Mile Connectivity, Off-Peak and Shift Work Commute, Daily Commuter, Airport or Mass Transit Stations Trips, Inter-City Trips and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMES)), Usage (Commercial and Personal), Country (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland and Rest of Europe) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-mobility-as-a-service-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com



