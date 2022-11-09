U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,765.20
    -62.91 (-1.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,634.03
    -526.80 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,396.42
    -219.78 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,771.73
    -37.19 (-2.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.17
    -2.74 (-3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.90
    -8.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.19
    -0.31 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0010
    -0.0066 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1550
    +0.0290 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1347
    -0.0198 (-1.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4930
    +0.8300 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,650.20
    -2,035.64 (-10.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.04
    -37.66 (-8.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.25
    -9.89 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Mobility As A Service Market Is Anticipated To Reach USD 510.22 Billion at a CAGR of 27.74% by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Growing Efforts to Promote Smart Mobility Drive Market

New York, US, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Mobility as a Service Market Research Report: By Type, Service Type, Business Model, Application Platform and Region - Forecast till 2030, the market is anticipated to acquire a valuation of approximately USD 510.22 Billion by the end of 2030. The reports further predict the market to flourish at a robust CAGR of over 27.74% during the assessment timeframe.

Mobility as a Service Market Overview:

The mobility as a service market is forecasted to garner rapid revenue growth on the global platform. Growing consumer interest in smart mobility would support the market growth. Mobility as a service (MaaS) refers to an interface that enables users to plan, book, and pay for various mobility services for their traveling needs. MaaS offers the best value proposition providing a convenient, sustainable, and cheaper alternative to the private car. Thus, MaaS helps minimize the additional traveling costs otherwise spent while navigating myriad fragmented transport services.

With rapidly growing urbanization worldwide, every major city faces more issues related to accessibility and livability. In such scenarios, MaaS can play a causal role in improving living conditions and accessibility in cities and rural areas. Also, the transport sector undergoing significant disruption, grappling with new technologies, products, and services, and changing customer expectations & opportunities re-establishes the importance of MaaS.

Leading players in the Mobility as a Service Market are-

  • Daimler AG (Germany)

  • Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW-Germany)

  • Deutsche Bahn (Germany)

  • Xerox Corporation (US)

  • Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co. Ltd (China)

  • Lyft Inc (US)

  • GrabTaxi Holdings Pte Ltd (Singapore)

  • MaaS Global Oy (Switzerland)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3109

Mobility as a Service Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 510.22 Billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of 27.74% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Study Period

2022-2030

Key Market Opportunities

They have incorporated solutions that are eco-friendly in those smart cities

Key Market Drivers

The insurance premium, fuel costs, parking expenses can be eliminated when the consumer prefers to use the MaaS technology.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (87 Pages) on Mobility as a Service Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobility-as-a-service-market-3109

Key Industry Trends

The key driving force behind the market growth is government initiatives emphasizing building equitable and sustainable transport capabilities at the state and city levels to address problems associated with urban transport. Moreover, increasing consumer interest in micro-mobility & smart mobility options and investments in developing mobility as a service and customer engagement technologies drive market growth.

Increasing government initiatives to help operators embrace MaaS technology and deliver turnkey ticketing solutions to their customers influence market adoption. Mobility as a service provides a multi-tenant fare payments platform for the pay-as-you-go model and a rich source of real-time data on journeys and ticket sales. MaaS solutions are becoming a reliable and trustworthy ticket booking medium for the general public with their high customer-centric functionality.

The growing interest in on-demand services for the flexibility and additional features it offers, such as real-time feedback, vehicle tracking, and rating, pushes the market growth. Additionally, the emergence of numerous mobile applications that make it easier to find available passenger cars and compare fares positively impacts Mobility as a Service Market growth.

Mobility as a Service Market Segments

The mobility as a service market report is segmented into services, solutions, transportation types, vehicle types, applications, operating systems, business models, and regions. The service segment is sub-segmented into ride-hailing, car sharing, micro-mobility, bus sharing, train services, and others.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/3109

The solution segment is sub-segmented into technology platforms, navigation solutions, payment engines, telecom connectivity providers, ticketing solutions, insurance services, and others. The transportation type segment is sub-segmented into public and private. The vehicle type segment is sub-segmented into micro-mobility, four-wheelers, buses, trains, and others.

The application segment is sub-segmented into journey management, journey planning, personalized application services, flexible payments & transactions, and others. The operating system segment is sub-segmented into Android, iOS, and others (Linux, Blackberry OS, Symbian OS, Windows, and KaiOS). The business model segment is sub-segmented into business-to-business, business-to-consumer, and peer-to-peer. The region segment is sub-segmented into the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Mobility as a Service Market Regional Analysis

Europe dominates the global mobility as a service market, witnessing the growing inclination toward micro-mobility in the region. Besides, the growing adoption of on-demand transportation services drives the market. Growing consumer interest in micro-mobility has also encouraged key manufacturers such as BMW and Daimler to invest in rental scooter services through MaaS.

North America is another rapidly growing market for mobility as a service. Huge advances & easy access to futuristic technology and the highest GDP in the world impact the market scenario positively. Besides, key MaaS solution developers & providers in the region boost the market size. The evolving cloud technology and increasing applications of intelligent transport solutions across the cities substantiate the region’s market shares. The US accounts for the largest Mobility as a Service Market in North America.

The mobility-as-a-service market in the Asia Pacific is growing briskly. Especially in India, the smart-transportation market has been catching up with a vast momentum, and smart ticketing solutions are launched in major cities across the country. Also, governmental initiatives to improve highway and transport infrastructures, alongside digital transformation and technological developments, define the growing Mobility as a Service Market landscape.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/3109

Mobility as a Service Market Competitive Analysis

The MaaS market witnesses significant strategic initiatives, such as collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and advanced technology integration. Matured industry players make strategic investments in driving research & development activities and expansion plans. The market witnesses several innovative product launches and related technology launch each year. Their expansion initiatives of services focusing on venues and promoter partnerships into emerging Mobility as a Service Market help revenue growth.

For instance, on Oct. 11, 2022, Thales announced that it had successfully delivered a new payment and ticketing platform in greater Jakarta for transport company PT Jakarta Lingko Indonesia.

These solutions, account-based ticketing (ABT) and mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) technologies, will support Jakarta’s master plan to improve public transportation, increase its use to 60%, and expand its coverage area further on all roads to 80% in Greater Jakarta by 2029. The integrated fare for multi-mode public transport operators of Jakarta was launched with the support of the government of Jakarta province on Aug. 08, 2022.

Related Reports:

Connected Mobility Solutions Market Research Report: By Technology, by Applications, by Connectivity– Forecast Till 2030

Self-Service Technology Market Research Report by Machine Type, Application, Interface, and Region-Global Forecast till 2030

Car Air Purifier Market Research Report: Information by Technology, End Use, Distribution Channel- and Region - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid stock sinks on earnings miss, dropping reservations

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down third-quarter earnings for Lucid.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.

  • Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

    A rise in inflation and subsequent decrease in consumer spending have led to a startling stock market sell-off in 2022, with many companies hit hard by macroeconomic declines. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been one of the hardest hit, with its share price down over 46% since January. With its dominating market share in industries such as e-commerce and cloud computing, Amazon is well-positioned to regain its losses down the road.

  • Disney stock falls after Q4 earnings disappoint

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Disney following fourth-quarter earnings.

  • 5 Top Dividend Stocks Investors Should Never Sell

    These top-notch income stocks, which range in yield from 1.8% to 7.6%, are as rock solid as they come.

  • Why Rivian Dropped Over 10% Ahead of Earnings

    What happened Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) hit their lowest level in more than four months today. The stock was trading at the lows of the day, down 11.9% at 1 p.m. ET. That comes ahead of Rivian's third-quarter earnings report coming after the bell today.

  • Telos Corporation (TLS) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    Telos Corporation (TLS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 400% and 6.11%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 15 Stocks That Will Double In 2023

    In this article, we will discuss 15 stocks that will double in 2023. If you are short on time, you can skip our discussion and go straight to 5 Stocks That Will Double In 2023. We are almost through the nerve-racking year that 2022 was for equities. Inflation reached record highs, interest rates followed suit, […]

  • Why Shares of Chart Industries Are Plunging Today

    Chart Industries (NYSE: GTLS) just went shopping, and investors aren't happy with the purchase. The manufacturer of equipment for the energy industry and industrial gas markets announced this morning that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Howden, a global provider of air and gas handling products and services. In a transaction valued at $4.4 billion, Chart will expand its offerings for customers looking to decarbonize their operations with the acquisition of Howden.

  • Citi analyst warns on Target earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi discusses a new analyst note cautioning investors ahead of Target earnings.

  • Should Investors Buy the Dip on Apple Stock?

    Like many tech stocks in 2022, Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are down year to date with a loss of 22%. The Nasdaq Composite index is down 32% so far this year. While Apple stock has suffered, it has still fared far better than many of its technology peers.

  • Why Upstart Stock Crashed and Burned on Wednesday

    The catalyst that sent the artificial intelligence (AI)-based lending platform lower was its third-quarter financial results, which were far worse than expectations. Upstart reported revenue of $157 million, down 31% year over year, while total fee revenue of $179 million slumped 15%. To give those numbers context, analysts' consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $169.4 million and an adjusted loss per share of $0.08, so Upstart wasn't even in the ballpark.

  • Individual investors who have a significant stake must be disappointed along with institutions after Desktop Metal, Inc.'s (NYSE:DM) market cap dropped by US$50m

    A look at the shareholders of Desktop Metal, Inc. ( NYSE:DM ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group...

  • Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Clovis (CLVS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.14% and 11.87%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 13 Stocks, Should You Too?

    In this article, we discuss the 13 stocks which Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood has been really optimistic about her bets over the past few months. However, the massive losses suffered by her […]

  • Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -153.85% and 49.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Amazon Is Beaten Down Now, But It Could 10x

    The stock's low price provides a comfortable entry point for new investors -- or a larger position.

  • Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -216.67% and 75.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Meta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said the company will cut more than 11,000 jobs in the first major round of layoffs in the social media giant’s history.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance

  • Why You Might Be Interested In Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...