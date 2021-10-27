Mobility-as-a-Service Market Size to Grow by USD 235 Bn | Increase in the Use of Smart Connected Devices to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobility-as-a-Service Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the mobility-as-a-service market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 235.00 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The increase in the use of smart connected devices and increasing demand for efficiency in operations are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as poor connectivity of devices will challenge market growth.
The mobility-as-a-service market report is segmented by Service (E-hailing, Car sharing, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region with 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for mobility-as-a-service in APAC.
Some Companies Mentioned
Daimler AG
GoEuro Corp.
Greenlines Technology, Inc.
Lyft Inc.
Uber Technologies Inc.
Mobility-as-a-Service Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 34%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 235.00 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
29.67
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Daimler AG, GoEuro Corp., Greenlines Technology, Inc., Lyft Inc., MaaS Global Oy, Mobilleo, moovel Group GmbH, SkedGo Pty Ltd., Sway Mobility Inc., and Uber Technologies Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
