Mobility as a Service Market Size worth USD 774.93 Billion, Globally, by 2029 at a CAGR of 18.5%
Mobility as a Service Market to Reach USD 774.93 Billion by 2029; Uber Involves in “Uber Bus for Business” to Create Lucrative Opportunities
Pune, India., Feb. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mobility as a service market size was valued at USD 187.31 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 236.42 billion in 2022 to USD 774.93 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Mobility as a Service Market, 2022-2029.”
The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is a rapidly growing industry that is transforming the way people think about transportation. MaaS is a new concept that integrates various transportation services, including public transit, ride-sharing, bike-sharing, and car-sharing, into a single platform. The market is driven by the growing demand for efficient and sustainable transportation systems, especially in urban areas.
A list of prominent Mobility as a Services manufacturers operating in the global market:
Uber Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
Lyft, Inc. (U.S.)
Didi Chuxing Technology Co. (China)
ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Grab (Singapore)
Shuttl. (India)
BMW Group (Germany)
Moovel Group GmbH (Germany)
Report Highlights:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2022-2029
Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR
18.5%
2029 Value Projection
USD 774.93 billion
Base Year
2021
Market Size in 2022
USD 236.42 billion
Historical Data for
2018-2020
No. of Pages
157
Key Takeaways:
Growing Focus on Digitalization and Digital Payment Solutions to Drive the Growth of the Market
Growing Inclination Toward Micro-Mobility and Rising Trend of On-demand Transportation Services are Expected to Drive the Market
Low Internet Penetration in Some Underdeveloped Economies is Restraining Market Growth
Ride-Hailing Segment to Dominate Market as it Offers Various Options for Making Payments
Uber to Hold a Leading Position in the Market due to Industry-Leading Diversifying MaaS Services
Drivers & Restraints-
Rising Focus on Digitalization and Digital Payment Solutions to Fuel Market Growth
Governments across the world are taking initiatives to endorse digital payments. For instance, the Indian government introduced the Digital-India initiative that emphasizes on nurturing cashless dealings and digital payment processes across the nation. The surging number of e-commerce corporations and the rising usage of e-wallets for making transactions are fueling the mobility as a service market growth. The advancement of greatly safeguarded and secure payment gateways is also projected to fuel the market during the forecast period.
Segments-
Ride-Hailing Segment to Lead Market in the Mentioned Period as it Provides Several Payment Choices
By service type, the market is segregated into ride-hailing, car sharing, taxi services, and others. The ride-hailing segment is predicted to lead the market during the forecast period.
Low Price of Android OS Compared to Others to Bolster Segment Growth
By application type, the market is classified into iOS, Android, and others. Among them, the Android segment is predicted to display dominance in the market during the forecast period.
By region, the market is categorized into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
Competitive Landscape-
Vital Business-related Declarations by Prime Players to Sway Market Dynamics
Chief corporations in the market often make crucial announcements regarding some business moves, which, in turn, affect the market either in a favoring manner or adversely. Players purchase companies, introduce novel products, involve in partnership deals, sign contracts with government establishments, and so on.
Regional Insights-
Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Rapid Urbanization and Growing Need for Transportation
Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest mobility as a service market share during the forecast period and was valued at USD 74.45 billion in 2021. The surging cost of vehicle ownership, prompt urbanization, and escalating fuel prices, specifically in nations, such as India and China, are a few of the primary explanations that are predicted to assist Asia Pacific to continue dominating the market in the forecast period.
On the contrary, North America is estimated to hold the second-largest position in the market during the forecast period. Rising consciousness among the consumers concerning growing releases and increasing traffic congestion are the prime aspects aiding this region to maintain its position in the market.
Moreover, numerous nations in Europe are expansively implementing Electric Vehicles (EVs) and installing charging stations to charge these EVs. Such chief aspects are extensively influencing the market growth.
Report Coverage:
The report presents a systematic study of the market segments and a thorough analysis of the market overview. A thoughtful evaluation of the mobility as a service trends and future opportunities are offered in the report. Moreover, it presents an exhaustive analysis of the regional insights and how they help to form the market growth. The COVID-19 impacts have been discussed in the report to assist investors and business owners with a better understanding of the possible threats present in the market. The report further discusses the key players and their prominent strategies to stay in the dominating position.
Notable Industry Development:
February 2022: Uber proclaimed the development of its offering to involve a B2B service called “Uber Bus for Business” as a global first from Egypt. The service provides corporations with a customized transport program for the daily commute of their workforce. The service also solves Cairo’s jamming challenge by decreasing traffic on streets.
