U.S. markets open in 1 hour 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,473.75
    -8.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,463.25
    -40.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.40
    -7.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.37
    -0.24 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.90
    -20.90 (-1.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.43 (-1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    -0.0050 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.86
    -0.60 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3850
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,968.69
    +465.06 (+0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,235.33
    +38.12 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.95
    +28.46 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Another 323,000 individuals likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

Mobilum Technologies Hits Record Monthly Transaction Volume and Launches Buybitfast.com

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology driven company making traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mobilum OÜ, has generated an estimated record Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of approximately CAD $7.7 million in August 2021, which represents 44% month-over-month growth from the previous month.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mobilum Technologies Inc.)
Mobilum Technologies Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Mobilum Technologies Inc.)

"We are very pleased to see significant strength in our total transaction volume month over month as we continue to execute on our growth strategy," said Kaszycki. "With the launch of more services in the coming weeks in response to customer and market demand, we anticipate substantial growth in all lines of business, including the newly launched www.Buybitfast.com."

Buybitfast.com Launches

Mobilum is also excited to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, XPort Digital Limited ("Xport"), has officially launched BuyBitFast.com, one of the world's fastest fiat-to-crypto on-ramp platforms with highly competitive market rates and prices for the top cryptocurrencies.

BuyBitFast is a lightning-fast fiat-to-crypto on-ramping service that allows individuals to purchase crypto with a credit card without the hassle of creating an account with a cryptocurrency exchange.

Unlike other on-ramping services, BuyBitFast doesn't require a login, meaning there is no lengthy and confusing signup process to get started. Users simply need to input their email and cryptocurrency wallet address they wish to send the funds to, pass the KYC check and they will receive their crypto within minutes without any hidden fees and secondary exchange rates.

Key Highlights:

  • Fast: No login required: buy most cryptocurrencies in seconds once verified. No log-ins or wait times.

  • Simple: 3.5% or $4.99 USD, No hidden fees. No secondary exchange rates.

  • Flexible: Buy with almost any currency: Accepts multiple fiat currencies (coming soon) for multiple cryptocurrencies quickly and easily.

  • Secure: Peace of mind: Buy most cryptocurrencies in seconds once verified with all credit cards and are processed using 3D secure verification.

XPort Digital Merchant Services Launches White-Label Widget

XPort Digital has also launched its B2B offering, a white-labellable on-ramp widget that seamlessly integrates into websites and apps with javascript or mobile SDK (coming soon). XPort's widget can be set up within hours. It offers multiple fiat gateways in an all-in-one package with a fully customizable user interface to give website publishers and app developers a blockchain-based revenue stream that can be marketed to their existing user base and customers.

"Our target market for our fully-customizable on-ramp widget will include NFT marketplaces and Decentralized exchanges. NFT marketplaces have been booming, yet none of these platforms offer users an on-ramp solution. As the NFT craze continues to grow, more and more people will be looking to buy Ethereum and Solana to purchase NFTs. With our white label solution, marketplaces and exchanges will be able to add incremental revenue using our service and at the same time, offer the quickest solution for their customers," said XPort Digital CEO, Aaron Carter.

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B) a technology driven Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-digital currency with Mobilum's fully-compliant on-ramp gateway. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Hong Kong , Poland and Estonia. For further information go to Mobilum.com.

About XPort Digital Ltd.

Xport Digital Limited is a merchant services fiat-to-crypto on-ramp gateway solution offering credit card processing for cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets and other cryptocurrency businesses. XPort's Buybitfast.com's on-ramp solution provides competitive cryptocurrency pricing and low transaction fees for retail customers while XPort's B2B plug-and-play customizable widget can be set up within hours for merchants to process credit card transactions instantly and securely. Merchants may also use XPort's Javascript or mobile SDK (coming soon) to quickly integrate directly with their own website or mobile application. Offramp service and many other features are coming in 2021!

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Related Links
https://mobilum.com
https://buybitfast.com
https://xportdigital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobilum-technologies-hits-record-monthly-transaction-volume-and-launches-buybitfastcom-301378471.html

SOURCE Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Have $3,000? 3 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    These companies are benefiting from solid secular tailwinds, and their shares are still trading for cheap.

  • SEC Gives Whistle-Blower $110 Million in Second-Biggest Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission awarded $110 million to a tipster whose information resulted in enforcement actions, bringing total payments under the agency’s whistle-blower program to more than $1 billion. The tipster’s award, the second-largest ever, includes $40 million from the SEC and $70 million from a related action brought by another agency, according to a statement Wednesday. Under the SEC’s whistle-blower program, tipsters can be paid for information that pr

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    With the Nasdaq Composite still flirting with its all-time highs, investors might be surprised to find some technology stocks are actually trading at relative bargain valuations. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN), Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), and Zoom Video(NASDAQ: ZM) all have great products and sound strategies that should make them winners over the long term. Right now, though, they are in Wall Street's doghouse.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks With 81% to 98% Downside, According to Wall Street

    Although a vast majority of Wall Street ratings and price targets on publicly traded companies portend upside, some analysts see nothing short of calamity in the months and years that lie ahead for some of the most popular stocks. Based on the lowest Wall Street price target, the following three ultra-popular stocks could tumble between 81% and 98%. Biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been one of the fastest-growing and most successful investments since the beginning of 2020.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Upstart Stock?

    Upstart's share price has increased tenfold since the company's IPO less than a year ago. Is there more to come?

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Is AbbVie's 4.9% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) pays a relatively high yield of 4.9%. On a $10,000 investment, that's $360 more in annual dividend income you could earn through AbbVie. Multiply that by several years of owning the stock, plus the regular increases the company makes to its payouts, and the difference becomes even more significant.

  • Should You Consider Investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)?

    First Eagle Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.73% was delivered by the fund for the first half of 2021. The Fund underperformed the MSCI World Index which returned 13.05% for the same period. You can […]

  • Here’s Why RF Capital Management Continues to Hold its GameStop Corp. (GME) Stake

    RF Capital Management LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 55.17% was recorded by the fund for the first half of 2021. The fund has gotten off to a strong start this year – especially in the first […]

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 20% downside in these big-name tech stocks

    If you own one of these popular tech names, it might be time to bail.

  • Schwab Raises Fees for Buying Fidelity and Vanguard Funds

    The powerhouse broker says that it isn't taking aim at its biggest competitors, but financial advisors are skeptical.

  • Cathie Wood Keeps Selling Tesla, Unloading $62 Million of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold more Tesla Inc. shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock they’ve offloaded this month to about $266 million.The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold over 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62 million.Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far. Still, the Elon Musk

  • The iPhone 13 inflation indicator, and the issue we don't talk about enough: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

  • General Electric: J.P. Morgan’s Take on Recent Investor Update

    General Electric (GE) is in the midst of a restructuring process, with a focus on reducing its debt load and pivoting the company toward a leaner and simpler business model. The industrial giant recently provided investors with an update on its outlook and GE skeptic J.P. Morgan’s Stephen Tusa has been sifting through the details. “The update seemed cautionary on Q3, though with a reaffirmed 2021 financial outlook and ‘confidence in (their) long term growth prospects’”, the 5-star analyst said.

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    More news today from Chinese officials has investors fearing what might be next for U.S.-traded Chinese companies.

  • Why Canaan's Stock Dropped 13.8% on Wednesday

    What happened  Shares of computing solution and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining supplier Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) fell as much as 13.8% in trading on Wednesday after the company announced second-quarter 2021 financial results.