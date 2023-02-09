U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.75
    +35.25 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,239.00
    +244.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,694.25
    +149.00 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,966.70
    +16.80 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.55
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.30
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    +0.0048 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6530
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.10
    +0.44 (+2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    +0.0069 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8400
    -0.4960 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,727.80
    -467.43 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    523.50
    -13.39 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,944.76
    +59.59 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

Mobily continues LEAP 2023 with partnership announcements and MoU signings across digital transformation and investment

·3 min read

  • Mobily Pay signs agreement with Abyan Capital for Robo-Investments

  • SDAIA and Mobily Pay cooperates to integrate Ehsan donation to Mobily Pay application

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobily has unveiled a series of agreements and partnerships across a wide range of technology fields such as online marketplaces, CSR, cybersecurity, infrastructure, cloud and more on Day Three of LEAP 2023.

Mobily continues LEAP 2023 with partnership announcements and MoU signings across digital transformation and investment
Mobily continues LEAP 2023 with partnership announcements and MoU signings across digital transformation and investment

Thousands of delegates, experts and industry leaders continued to attend day three of the ongoing mega-event, which has become a key platform to discuss, learn and collaborate on the future vision of technology.

Highlights on day three for Mobily are announcements of new Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with companies such as Bitqaty, Cisco as well as government related entities such as the SDAIA.

SDAIA

Mobily Pay and SDAIA (Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority) will work together to provide donation option so that users are able to donate through the app. The project will focus on enabling the payment gateway to be controlled by Ehsan and result in an increased number of transactions, fund movement and support Mobily Pay CSR activities, as part of Mobily Pay strategy to enable a full package of digital products and services to meet customer needs and to contribute in the 2030 vision to achieve financial sector development program objectives.

Bitaqaty

Mobily Pay signed a new partnership with Bitaqaty, which will enable Mobily Pay to offer e-vouchers for strong brands. The partnership will be part of Mobily Pay's expansion plan, as it will pave way to launching new products and services, helping Mobily Pay to meet customers expectation and enhance their experiences.

Dawiyat

As the potential of the digital world continues to evolve, Mobily is cooperating with Dawiyat to further develop Mobily's digital infrastructure and provide IoT to its customers. The MoU will provide Mobily with advanced technical services and contribute to the provision of digital solutions for its communications infrastructure with high reliability and high speed, in addition to data centers and enhancing the experience of its customers.

Abyan

The agreement signed between Abyan Capital, a robo-advisor and investment platform, in Saudi Arabia and Mobily Pay will focus on Robo-Investments, complete with new apportions for Mobily Pay users that will enable them to invest monthly through Abyan. Abyan will then facilitate the investment from that point. The agreement seeks to enable Mobily to become the first in the market to provide this service, with a keen eye on customers. The deal will drive user acquisition, offer new products, and increase customer satisfaction overall.

About Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)

Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) is a Saudi company launched commercially in May 2005. Mobily provides integrated services for three main sectors, individuals, businesses, and carriers. It has one of the largest wireless networks by coverage in Saudi Arabia as well as the region, and one of the widest FTTH networks, in addition to one of the largest data center systems worldwide.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1999273/Mobily_KSA.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobily-continues-leap-2023-with-partnership-announcements-and-mou-signings-across-digital-transformation-and-investment-301742917.html

SOURCE Mobily KSA

Recommended Stories

  • Rovio posts Q4 profit drop, says mobile game market shrank last year

    "The market normalised after supercharged growth during the onset of COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, when the global market grew annually by 30.1% and 12.5%, respectively," the company said in its financial statement. Rovio, which is currently the target of a takeover offer from larger U.S.-listed rival Playtika, said game developers' revenue was also dented by privacy changes on Apple's iPhone. "Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework has heavily impacted game publishers' ability to target high-value players," the gamemaker said.

  • The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages

    If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.

  • We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters

    The bot said jobs have already been lost to A.I. and that trend will continue -but ChatGPT does think it will have a "net positive" impact on employment.

  • ‘I really need help.’ I have $580K in retirement savings, but can’t find a financial adviser because the ones I spoke to want clients to be richer than me. What should I do?

    Question: I’m in Maryland and could use a financial planner for my Roth IRA and my TSP [a retirement savings plan for government employees] to make investment suggestions and help manage my funds to improve returns. My Roth IRA is about $80,000 and I really need help finding the right investments to grow this account in this terrible environment. “Not all financial planners require a minimum number of assets to work with you,” says certified financial planner Jonathan Grannick of Wonder Wealth.

  • The Avoidable Retirement Mistake That Empty Nesters Make

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple Hires Its First People Officer in Executive Reshuffle

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is hiring its first chief people officer and shifting human resources duties from its head of retail, overhauling the way the tech giant hires and supports employees.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysRussia Will Fail t

  • Disney Plans to Reinstate Its Dividend and Cut 7,000 Jobs. The Stock Jumps.

    Walt Disney stock jumped on Wednesday after the entertainment giant topped earnings expectations, while also announcing it was planning to cut jobs and reinstate its its dividend. Disney reported non-GAAP earnings of 99 cents a share, ahead of estimates of 78 cents a share, according to FactSet. Sales of $23.51 billion was a touch above estimates of $23.45 billion.

  • Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk

    Is the idea of the "safe" withdrawal rate nothing more than the Tooth Fairy of the retirement planning industry – mere fiction? Some financial experts are calling the methods used to calculate safe withdrawal rates, including Monte Carlo analysis, into … Continue reading → The post Should You Stop Believing in a ‘Safe' Withdrawal Rate for Retirement? Even the 4% Rule Presents Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Aerospace suppliers face cash squeeze amid long waits for payment

    Suppliers say they’re stuck between strict payment deadlines for raw materials and Boeing's historically long payment schedules.

  • Russia Survived a Year of Sanctions by Investing as Never Before

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is seeking to spend its way out of the self-inflicted economic crisis that threatened to deliver the deepest recession of President Vladimir Putin’s more than two-decade rule.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsPowell Says Further

  • GE’s Finance Chief Sees Future for AI Across Company’s Business

    General Electric sees a future for using generative artificial intelligence like ChatGPT across its business, from the shop floor to the front office, according to finance chief Carolina Dybeck Happe.

  • Walmart wins lawsuit claiming its Fudge Mint cookies lack fudge and mint

    A federal judge in Chicago has dismissed a proposed class action lawsuit accusing Walmart Inc of deceiving shoppers by selling Fudge Mint cookies that lacked fudge and mint. Eugene DeMaso, of La Salle, Illinois, said packaging for the cookies sold under Walmart's Great Value label misled reasonable consumers because the cookies' "fudge" contained no milkfat and its "mint" contained no mint ingredients. In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Mary Rowland said no cases showed that consumers expect "fudge" to contain milkfat, and DeMaso undercut his argument by asserting that fudge could contain vegetable oils, as Walmart's cookies did.

  • ‘Quiet hiring’ is the opposite of quiet quitting, and workers are furious about it

    Proponents say if you take on additional work, your boss will notice and give you a raise. Skeptics say that’s laughable.

  • Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8%

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Societe Generale drawn by U.S. SEC into its widening messaging probe

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sought information from SocGen's U.S. unit related to "compliance with record-keeping requirements in connection with business-related communications on messaging platforms that were not approved by the firm," the lender said in its report. The SEC in 2021 began probing into how Wall Street banks were keeping track of employees' digital communications, Reuters reported at the time, and later the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) was also scrutinizing the issue, bank disclosures showed.

  • Southwest Making a Change That May Alarm Passengers

    The aviation industry has a bit of a pilot problem at the moment. "As this recruiting change is aligned with hiring at or above FAA requirements, we'll continue selecting competitively-qualified, world-class aviators who demonstrate extensive flight experience, professionalism and Southwest's values."

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Alibaba, Expedia and MercadoLibre

    Alibaba, Expedia and MercadoLibre have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan CEO says too early to declare victory against inflation

    MIAMI (Reuters) -The chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co., the biggest U.S. bank, cautioned against declaring victory against inflation too early, warning the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates above the 5% mark if higher prices ended up "sticky." Dimon's warning came after Federal Reserve officials said more rate rises are on the cards, although none were ready to suggest that January's hot jobs report could push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance. In reference to inflation, Dimon said "people should take a deep breath on this one before they declare victory because a month’s number looked good."

  • Coal Miners Brace for ‘Awful Spring’ as Mild Weather Crimps Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- The dramatic turnaround of the US coal industry that’s sent share prices soaring and provided a lifeline for miners is running out of steam. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutBiden Taunts Xi Days After Shooting Down Chinese BalloonRussia Will Fail to ‘Break’ Ukraine, Estonia’s Spy Chief SaysTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseMild

  • BHP Shuts West Australian Iron Ore Operations After Worker Dies

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group Ltd. has suspended all iron ore operations in Western Australia’s Pilbara district after a worker was killed on Tuesday night at a rail yard in Port Hedland. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushbac