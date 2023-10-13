Mobimo Holding AG's (VTX:MOBN) Has Had A Decent Run On The Stock market: Are Fundamentals In The Driver's Seat?

Mobimo Holding's (VTX:MOBN) stock is up by 2.6% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Mobimo Holding's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mobimo Holding is:

5.7% = CHF106m ÷ CHF1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.06 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Mobimo Holding's Earnings Growth And 5.7% ROE

At first glance, Mobimo Holding's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, the fact that the company's ROE is higher than the average industry ROE of 3.7%, is definitely interesting. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 9.5% seen over the past five years by Mobimo Holding. Bear in mind, the company does have a moderately low ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is lower. Hence there might be some other aspects that are causing earnings to grow. Such as- high earnings retention or the company belonging to a high growth industry.

As a next step, we compared Mobimo Holding's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 9.3% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Mobimo Holding's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Mobimo Holding Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 57% (or a retention ratio of 43%) for Mobimo Holding suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Mobimo Holding has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 95% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 4.0% over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Mobimo Holding certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, its respectable ROE which likely led to the considerable growth in earnings. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

