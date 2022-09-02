Mobiquity and Former Employee Resolve Separation Dispute

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), announced that, as previously reported in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022, the Company and Don (Trey) Barrett III resolved a dispute regarding the employment separation of Mr. Barrett from the company. Among other things, they agreed that that Mr. Barrett’s employment separation from the company on March 17, 2022 (previously reported in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 23, 2022) is deemed mutual and not for cause, and the Company will not incur any material early termination penalties.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies’ Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com

