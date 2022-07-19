Mobix Labs Adds Jim Carol to Strategic Advisory Board

Mobix Labs, Inc.

Veteran Entrepreneur Brings Wealth of Tech Knowledge and Venture Capital Experience to Growing Orange County-based Company

Jim Carol Appointed to Mobix Labs Strategic Advisory Board

Former PacketVideo Founder and CEO Jim Carol has joined the strategic advisory board of Mobix Labs, a global connectivity solutions provider for wireless mmWave 5G andwiredhigh-bandwidth cable networks, where he will provide guidance and direction to the management team and board on a wide range of technology issues.

IRVINE, Calif., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc., a global connectivity solutions provider for wireless mmWave 5G and wired high-bandwidth cable networks, today announced that Jim Carol has joined its strategic advisory board.



The longtime CEO, entrepreneur and philanthropist will provide guidance and direction to the management team and board on a wide range of technology issues, including product development, existing and emerging applications, and fundraising as the company’s expands global operations and scale.

“Jim Carol is the latest A-lister to join our strategic advisory board at an important juncture for the company,” said Rick Goerner, advisory board chairman and member of the board of directors of Mobix Labs. “With the recent addition of Jim Aralis as the company’s new chief technology officer, the board continues to expand in size and depth and add real value to our overall growth initiatives. Many of these executives also have a vested interest in the company as investors. Jim Carol’s tech expertise and decades of involvement in raising capital will be instrumental as Mobix Labs integrates new acquisitions and broadens global connectivity solutions.”

Throughout his career, Carol has built and scaled ventures exceeding $1 billion in market capitalization. He pioneered streaming video technology for smartphones at PacketVideo, which he cofounded and became one of the fastest-growing tech companies of the early 2000’s, raising $145 million with operations in 11 countries.

Fueled by the near-death experience of his son, Taylor, a leukemia survivor, Carol in 2008 launched GameChanger Charity, a nonprofit that provides relief to young patients in hospitals including their families and caregivers by giving free access to the latest video games, movies, virtual reality and other forms of distraction therapy. The charity has donated more than $25 million in technology and assets and has helped more than 25,000 children and 6,500 caregivers around the world.

Story continues

“I’m honored and thrilled to join my friends and such tech visionaries at Mobix Labs in one of industry’s hottest segments in 5G connectivity,” said Carol. “The company is one of the strongest startups in Southern California with an all-star cast of executives. I’m looking forward to helping Mobix Labs reach the next level of development and international growth in a long runway of achievable milestones.”

Selected for their business expertise and respective accomplishments, each advisory member brings a unique skill set to the board to support the company’s overall global growth initiatives, as well as customer procurement, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovations and introductions, among other corporate objectives.

“I have the pleasure of knowing Jim both professionally and personally and know he will be a huge asset to our growing company,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “Rick has done an outstanding job developing our strategic advisory board with a roster of top executives who already have advised and helped facilitate several recent endeavors, such as our acquisition of Cosemi Technologies and strategic partnership with RFPD Richardson, among other corporate developments.”

About Mobix Labs

Founded in 2020, Mobix Labs Inc. provides True Xero™ latency connectivity solutions for 5G wireless and high-bandwidth cable networks. Based in Irvine, Calif., the company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors necessary for mmWave 5G and next-generation wireless products. Mobix Labs also develops hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines for the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on Twitter @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn.



Media Contact:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson

gmedici@pondel.com

310.279.5968

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f0eadb2-919d-431c-be27-49cb2643304d



