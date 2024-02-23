Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,101.00
    +3.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,166.00
    +43.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,041.25
    -6.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.40
    -3.60 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.27
    -1.34 (-1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    2,037.10
    +6.40 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.80
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0839
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.01
    -0.53 (-3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2696
    +0.0038 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.3320
    -0.1680 (-0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    50,922.60
    -464.80 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,689.01
    +4.52 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,098.68
    +836.48 (+2.19%)
     

Mobix Labs First Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: US$0.05 (vs US$0.76 loss in 1Q 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net income: US$935.0k (up from US$9.39m loss in 1Q 2023).

  • EPS: US$0.05 (up from US$0.76 loss in 1Q 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Mobix Labs shares are up 1.8% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Mobix Labs (4 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement