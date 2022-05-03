Mobix Labs to Introduce Line of Universal Frequency Converters

Mobix Labs, Inc.

New Products Will Cover Full Range of C-Band and mmWave 5G Frequencies

IRVINE, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc., a global connectivity solutions provider for wireless mmWave 5G and wired high bandwidth cable networks, today announced a new series of universal up/down converters that will be offered as standalone products or as part of a complete True5G™ chipset with beamformers and synthesizers.



Designed in 28 nanometer Bulk-CMOS, the high performance, ultra-compact frequency converters enable seamless integration and scalability, as well as improved efficiencies through optimal thermal performance in a cost-effective solution for 5G mmWave and C-band applications.

“Our new family of universal converters are frequency agnostic and we believe they are designed to be compatible with any baseband supplier in the world,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “These highly integrated frequency converters will also be part of our True5G chipset that include beamformers and synthesizers, as we continue to develop industry disruptive, cost-effective solutions that will enable robust and high performance 5G solutions for next-generation networks.”

The company will begin sampling its universal frequency converters to strategic customers in Q4 of this year across a wide variety of markets, such as consumer electronics, infrastructure, automotive, IoT, as well as high reliability military and aerospace applications.

About Mobix Labs

Founded in 2020, Mobix Labs Inc. provides True Xero™ latency connectivity solutions for 5G wireless and high bandwidth cable networks. Based in Irvine, Calif., the company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors necessary for mmWave 5G and next-generation wireless products. Mobix Labs also develops hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines for the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on Twitter @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn .

