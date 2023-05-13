MoD accused of wasting millions on RAF radars with no planes to go in

E-7 Wedgetail - Crown Copyright

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been accused of wasting taxpayer money after confirming that it will buy five multi-million pound early warning radar systems for just three planes, putting two into storage.

The MoD ordered five new long-range surveillance planes in 2019 to replace ageing “eye in the sky” aircraft.

The planes act as early warning systems for the military thanks to the powerful radar systems installed in each aircraft that can detect threats from hundreds of miles away.

Defence chiefs cut back the order from five E-7 Wedgetail planes to two in 2021 in an effort to reduce costs.

However, the MoD has now confirmed that the UK will still buy the radar systems for all five aircraft.

Defence minister James Cartlidge said: “At the time of the Integrated Review decision to reduce the scope of the UK E-7 Wedgetail programme from five to three aircraft, the MESA (Multi-Role Electronically Scanned Array) radars for aircraft four and five were in production.

“It was decided that production and delivery of all five MESA radars would continue as planned, allowing a saving/offset of initial procurement and sustainment spares from the overall programme cost.”

Reducing the Wedgetails order from five to two is set to cut just 12.5pc of the project’s budget, reducing the cost from £2.16bn to £1.89bn.

While it is not known how much the radars cost, the figure suggests the sensors are the most expensive part of the aircrafts and likely to cost multiple millions of pounds.

The exercise was branded the “mother of all false economies,” by former defence minister Mark Francois.

Mr Francois, who is also chairman of the ongoing Defence Sub-Committee inquiry into the MoD’s procurement process, said: “The Ministerial decision to cut the number being purchased from five to three – only two of which are likely to be operationally available because of maintenance demands – is extremely dangerous.

“If we were left effectively blinded in a future shooting war with Russia, this could yet turn out to be the mother of all false economies.”

Story continues

The E-7 Wedgetails offers the Royal Air Force a better picture of warships and fighter jets with a range of many hundreds of miles, providing crucial live intelligence.

At a March meeting of Parlaiment’s defence committee, retired Royal Navy fighter pilot Captain Dan Stembridge told MPs that three aircraft “is simply not enough”.

He said: “It is not enough to be able to deliver effect in two places at once. It may allow you to join in as part of a coalition and provide, which is an important fact, but fundamentally it is not enough.”

Retired US Air Force Lieutenant General David Deptula said the trio of jets “is not a prudent reduction” and said the “aircraft are absolutely crucial for the effective functioning of the NATO air enterprise”.

The aircraft will replace the ageing E3 Sentry craft, which the UK retired in 2021. E-7 Wedgetails are expected to be converted second hand Boeing 737 jets kitted out with radar and defensive weaponry.

There are hopes that another defence review could mean that the radar on order may be fitted to new aircraft, bringing the number of Wedgetails back up to five.

A government spokesman said: “The E-7 aircraft will provide the UK with one of the most advanced early warning systems in the world.

“A three-aircraft fleet will deliver on our key operational requirements and enable the UK to meet its national and international commitments.

“The decision to reduce the scope of the programme from five to three aircraft generated some £720m of savings, with the two spare radars retained for future sustainment requirements, optimising aircraft availability.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.