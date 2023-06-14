MoD to use Google’s AI despite warnings technology could threaten human race

AI google

The Ministry of Defence has signed a deal with Google to use artificial intelligence (AI) despite recent warnings that the technology could threaten the human race.

The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), the ministry’s research arm, will use Google’s Cloud platform to learn about AI’s potential uses, which include cybersecurity work, disaster response and speeding up research.

Just last week, Rishi Sunak’s adviser on the technology warned that the world has two years to stop AI from becoming a threat to the human race.

Matt Clifford, the Prime Minister’s AI task force adviser, said there are “all sorts of risks now and in the future” from the “pretty scary” technology which should be “very high on the policy makers’ agendas”.

But the tech giant and the MoD have promised to use the technology responsibly. Google has also pledged not to allow its AI software to be used for weaponry.

Dstl’s chief executive Paul Hollinshead said: “As one of the most transformative and ubiquitous new technologies, AI has enormous potential to transform societies.

“Dstl’s collaboration with Google Cloud is one of the significant steps Dstl is taking to prioritise research, development, and experimentation of technologies in line with our commitment to safe and responsible AI.”

It comes after thousands of Google staff in 2018 signed a letter protesting their employer’s role in a US programme that used its AI technology to interpret video and refine the accuracy of drone strikes.

It led to the tech company laying down rules for how it deployed AI, including a list of “applications we will not pursue”, which included weapons development.

But in the last few years, Google has found some defence work, although the company insists it will not break its own rules.

The company’s guidelines also ban using AI for surveillance, human rights violations and technology that is “likely to cause overall harm”.

Helen Kelisky, of Google Cloud, said: “AI has potential to assist the ministry in a broad range of use cases, including cybersecurity, disaster response, and employee productivity. We look forward to helping Dstl in its commitment to using AI boldly and responsibly.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.