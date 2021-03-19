U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

Modder brings the world of Bioshock to 'Half-Life: Alyx'

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read
Modder makes a Bioshock VR mod for Half-Life: Alyx

While you patiently wait for the next BioSchock game, there's some new, unexpected Bioshock content available. Wim Buytaert originally created Return to Rapture as a mod that merges the world of Bioshock with Half-Life: Alyx — Valve's flagship VR game that came out last year. Since then, however, he has developed it into a full eight-chapter campaign, PC World has reported.

The mod imports BioShock environments and objects into Half-Life: Alyx, while also using antagonists from Half-Life. At the same time, it introduces its own unique story separate from either title. The basic plot is that the Combine have entered the dystopian underwater world of Rapture to find Andrew Ryan's missing suitcase holding the secrets of ADAM. The idea is to grab it before the armies of darkness, to prevent them from marching "all over the face of the Earth," writes Buytaert.

After arriving in Rapture following a plane crash, much as you do in BioShock, you're guided through the new story by a voice actor hired specifically for the mod. It even has a new score instead of music from the game. Buytaert was also able to use 200 assets from the real game after receiving permission from the original developers, according to UploadVR.

The whole thing was made possible thanks to Valve's release of editing tools for Half-Life: Alyx last year, allowing the community to create their own levels, objects and more. However, Buytaert has taken it to another plane by creating a fully fleshed-out experience with about seven full hours of gameplay. Best of all, it's free right now on Steam for owners of Half-Life: Alyx. For more information and to support Buytaert's efforts, check out his Patreon page.

  • India Food Delivery Startup Zomato Is Said to Plan IPO Filing Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Zomato Pvt, an Indian food delivery startup backed by Jack Ma’s Ant Group, is planning to file the draft prospectus by April for its initial public offering that could raise about $650 million, according to people familiar with the matter.The company could complete the listing in Mumbai before the end of September, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering such as size and timeline could change, the people said. A representative for Zomato didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Founded in 2008 in Delhi, the company employs more than 5,000 people, according to its website. Zomato recently raised $250 million from investors including Kora Management and Fidelity Management & Research Co., valuing the startup at $5.4 billion, according to an exchange filing in February by Info Edge India Ltd., an existing backer.The pandemic has driven many Indian consumers to shift their spending online, bolstering the fortunes of e-commerce firms like Zomato as they aim to go public. Nykaa E-Retail Pvt, backed by TPG Capital, is planning to list the company in the local market and to seek a valuation of at least $3 billion, Bloomberg News has reported.Global IPO volumes are heading for the best quarter since at least 2009 with more than $188 billion raised so far this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Heads for Second Weekly Advance Even as Rates Hit New Highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed for a second weekly advance even as Treasury yields continued higher, aided by a slight weakening in the dollar as the Federal Reserve held firm on its dovish stance.Bullion is experiencing a small bounceback, after tumbling below $1,700 an ounce earlier in the month, as rising Treasury yields put pressure on the non-interest bearing metal. That drove both futures and exchange-traded fund investors to sharply cut their positions. Those moves may have been overdone, allowing gold to stage a small recovery.“Even with yields hitting new highs, gold is not hitting new lows because of short term positioning,” said Marcus Garvey, head of metals and bulk and commodity strategy at Macquarie Group Ltd. Still, that doesn’t change the longer-term outlook for gold, which will continue to fall on rising yields and improving employment data after the pandemic, he said.Bullion has dropped about 8% this year as investors rotate out of havens into riskier assets. Its role as a hedge against inflation has helped provide some support to prices. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has signaled he wasn’t concerned by the emotional swings over inflation risk that’s obsessing investors.Spot gold edged up 0.3% to $1,741.92 an ounce at 12:01 p.m. in London, and is on track for a 0.9% gain this week. Silver rose 0.6% and platinum declined 0.8%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% after climbing 0.5% on Thursday.Meanwhile, palladium dropped 1.5% but is on track for an 11% surge this week. MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC cut its 2021 output targets following flooding at its Arctic mines, which is spurring expectations of a larger-than-expected deficit. The Russian company, which produces 40% of global supply of the metal, may turn to the central bank’s stockpiles to meet its obligations, according to people familiar with the matter.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • TA Is in Advanced Talks to Buy Advent’s Unit4 Software Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm TA Associates is in advanced discussions to buy Unit4 NV, the enterprise software company owned by Advent International, for more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.A final agreement hasn’t been reached and talks could still fall apart, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information was private.Last year, Advent revived plans to sell Netherlands-based Unit4 after receiving takeover interest from a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Bloomberg News has reported. A spokesperson for TA Associates couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. Representatives for Advent and Unit4 declined to comment.Unit4, which Advent agreed to acquire for around 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in 2013, saw revenue rise 5% in 2019 to $413 million. Advent had abandoned its previous attempt to sell Unit4 in 2018.Any deal for Unit4 would add to $116 billion of transactions already announced in the global software industry this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up 60% on the same point in 2020, the data show.Unit4 offers cloud-based enterprise resource planning software as well as financial forecasting, payroll and student management systems. It has more than 6,000 customers in industries including professional services, the public sector, nonprofits and education, according to its website.(Adds software deal figures in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dalio Says Inflation Heightens Risk of an Earlier Fed Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, said rising inflation could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates earlier than anticipated.“Think of the economy as being like an individual and their pulse is dropping,” Dalio said in an interview with David Westin on Bloomberg TV. “When the pulse is dropping the doctors come running in with the stimulant and they inject the stimulant. Now that the economy is rebounding inflation pressures are rebounding.”Dalio’s remarks are in line with comments Greg Jensen, his co-chief investment officer, made this week. He said that he expected economic conditions and inflation will adjust faster than either markets or the Fed are expecting.Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed on Wednesday that the central bank won’t raise interest rates until the U.S. economy shows tangible evidence that it has fully healed from Covid-19.“Our basic situation is that we are spending a lot more money than we’re earning,” Dalio said in the interview.In a LinkedIn post this week, Dalio wrote that “the economics of investing in bonds (and most financial assets) has become stupid. Rather than get paid less than inflation why not instead buy stuff — any stuff — that will equal inflation or better?”He also said in the post that assets in the mature developed reserve currency countries will underperform the Asian emerging markets, including China, adding that Chinese bond holdings by international investors are rising fast.Dalio’s flagship hedge fund, Pure Alpha II, lost about 1% so far this year, following a record 12.6% decline in 2020. The $150 billion firm saw several institutional clients pull their money in the wake of the poor performance last year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell Hammers Home Dovish Message in ‘Clean Break’ With Old Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell repeatedly stressed on Wednesday that the central bank won’t raise interest rates until the U.S. economy shows tangible evidence it has fully healed from Covid-19.In doing so, he discarded a cardinal tenet of monetary policy to pre-emptively strike against inflation. It’s a significant shift that follows the Fed’s new framework announced last year that markets have tested in recent weeks by pushing yields higher.“He came out swinging,” said Roberto Perli, a former Fed economist who is now a partner at Cornerstone Macro in Washington. The press conference “was an exercise in hammering through the same message over and over: we are committed to the new framework and what we are doing.”As a result, the Fed will wait for accumulating proof of “substantial further progress” on its employment and inflation goals before paring back its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.“Until we give a signal, you can assume we are not there yet,” Powell said after the Fed held rates near zero and signaled they’d stay that way through 2023. “As we approach it, well in advance, we will give a signal that, yes, we’re on a path to possibly achieve that, to consider tapering.”Ten-year Treasury yields rose to 1.687% earlier on Wednesday, the highest in more than a year, but ended the day slightly lower as investors absorbed the message.Powell’s challenge was to embrace the coming economic strength that will be delivered by massive fiscal aid from Washington, while assuring investors that “we’re not going to act preemptively on forecasts.””It was a clean break,” from past Fed practice, said Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP LLC. “They’re willing to take the risk of being behind the curve. They don’t think the risk is particularly severe and they don’t think the costs of a miss on that side are as large as the costs of suppressing economic growth unnecessarily.”The Fed’s forecasts showed unemployment dipping to a pre-pandemic levels of 3.5% by the end of 2023, with inflation nudging slightly above its 2% goal.Officials raised their economic growth forecast to 6.5% for this year -- which would be the fastest pace since 1983 measured fourth quarter over the same three months a year earlier -- but then the impulse from pent-up demand and fiscal policy fades. Officials see growth advancing 3.3% in 2022 and 2.2% in 2023.Powell dismissed the Fed’s rate outlook -- or dot plot -- which showed seven of 18 officials predicted higher rates by the end of 2023 compared with five of 17 at the December gathering. He said the bulk of the committee expected rates to be near zero for the next three years. Prior to liftoff, they would also need to see “actual progress, not forecast progress -- and that’s a difference from our past approach.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The lack of material changes to the official post-meeting statement beyond the obvious acknowledgment of recent economic news serves as a clear, albeit tacit, signal that the Fed does not view its critical support role throughout the pandemic as drawing toward a conclusion.”-- Carl Riccadonna, economistClick here for the full reportU.S. central bankers conducted a broad internal review of monetary policy and announced their findings in August. They discovered that their previous focus on narrow indicators for employment and forecast-based policy leaned against more inclusive labor-market gains. Their new strategy seeks to average 2% inflation over time and they define maximum employment as a broad and inclusive objective.The last rate-hike cycle began in December 2015. At the time, the unemployment rate for Black Americans was over 9% for November and inflation never reached 2% on a sustained basis in subsequent years, raising questions about whether the increase was premature.In January, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said gains in employment “may have come sooner and been greater” if the new framework had been in place during the previous recovery.Powell stressed that a global pandemic and a fiscal response of this size was not something forecasters have a lot of experience with calibrating, while both the labor market and inflation remain far from the Fed’s goals.“They are looking back to the pre-Covid period and viewing their forecasts as too optimistic,” said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic adviser at Brean Capital LLC. “They are saying, ‘We don’t want to make that mistake again.”’For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.