U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,287.50
    +103.54 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,916.39
    +614.46 (+1.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,871.53
    +382.59 (+3.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.94
    +33.91 (+1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.06
    -0.30 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.30
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0499
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    +0.0450 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2460
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8700
    +0.0330 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,772.95
    +676.83 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.53
    +15.69 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.19
    +83.58 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Mode Designs launches the Sonnet, its new 75% custom mechanical keyboard

Frederic Lardinois
·4 min read

Boston- and San Francisco-based Mode Designs may not be a mainstream brand, but the company has made quite a name for itself in the mechanical keyboard world in recent years. The company's previous releases, the high-end custom Mode Eighty tenkeyless (TKL), which you can easily configure to cost over $600 -- without keycaps and switches -- and the SixtyFive were major hits among mechanical keyboard aficionados. Now, the company is getting ready to launch the Sonnet, its first 75% keyboard, that is, a more compact TKL with dedicated function keys.

Pre-orders for the Sonnet start on April 29, with prices starting at $299, though chances are you'll want to make a few changes to the basic configuration that will likely add at least another $50 or so to the base price. Sadly, though, it'll be at least October 2022 before Mode will start fulfillment (which is still better than many other projects in the keyboard enthusiast space -- looking at you, GMK).

This is not, however, a group buy. Mode tells me it plans to keep the pre-buy open indefinitely (group buys usually have a short window where you need to place your order) and a spokesperson told me that the company "put in a significant amount of time and resources to prepare for manufacturing prior to opening the preorder, minimizing wait time for customers."

Image Credits: Mode Designs

One thing that makes Mode stand out is its configurator. Beyond the color of the top of the keyboard, you can also change the material and color of the bottom (a copper bottom will set you back an extra $240, though), there is an accent bar on the top with quite a few color options, different internal weights and all of the standard options you expect for a high-end mechanical keyboard, including plate, which sits between the PCB board and the switches and has a major influence on how a keyboard sounds. There's FR4, POM, polycarbonate, aluminum, carbon fiber, brass and copper to choose from for the plate.

With the exception of the optional translucent polycarbonate bottom, the rest of the housing is made from aluminium, brass and copper. Depending on those choices and the internal weights you want to use, the whole unit can weigh in at up to 7.5 pounds.

Image Credits: Mode Designs

Optionally, you can also add a silicone base to dampen the sound of the board a bit and plate foam that goes between the plate and PCB for an even more muted sound.

And because there is never enough choice, once you get the Mode Sonnet, you can choose whether you want to opt for a traditional top mount or a stack mount. Basically, with all of those options, you can make your keyboard, thock, clack or anything in between. And your choice of mounting style, plate and plate foam -- or not adding one -- will obviously also determine how bouncy the typing experience feels.

Image Credits: Mode Designs

Because the idea here is to give you every option possible, you can also choose whether you want to solder your switches in place or, for an extra $10, opt for a hotswap PCB where you can easily change switches without soldering -- and unless you love soldering and know exactly which switch you want, you really want to get a hotswap board these days. Hotswap does lock you into an ANSI layout, though, so if you need/want another layout, like Europe's ISO, soldering is the way to go here since it gives you more options.

On the software side, the Sonnet will support VIA and QMK, so you can modify each key to your heart's desire and add different layers as needed, though given its 75% layout, you won't have to do that if you don't want to. The board will support Windows, Mac and Linux out of the box and connects over USB-C.

This also goes to show that we're talking about an enthusiast board here. Not only does it come as a kit that you will have to assemble yourself (though that's typically not too difficult), but with all of those options, you need to have at least a little bit of an idea how a polycarbonate plate is going to sound versus a stainless steel plate. And since you have to provide your own switches and keycaps, too, you're spoiled for even more choices to create the typing experience you want -- but for a beginner, those are really tough choices to make. Thankfully, Mode offers some started configurations based on the preferences of popular keyboard streamers and YouTubers with a description of what those will sound like.

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry Strengthens Medical Device Software Portfolio with QNX Hypervisor 2.2 for Safety

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the release of the QNX® Hypervisor 2.2 for Safety, the latest edition of the company's safety-certified, real-time embedded hypervisor product, designed to enable the healthcare industry to deliver safe, secure medical devices and applications to market faster.

  • Snap unveils $230 Pixy drone camera that will take Snapchat videos for you

    Snap Inc. calls itself a camera company, and Thursday it took another step in living up to that label. The Snapchat parent company unveiled a new drone camera that can be used to capture videos. Snap (SNAP) says that the Pixy camera “flies in four preset flight paths” and “can float, orbit, and follow wherever you need,” without the need for a controller.

  • Apple Warns of Supply Constraints, Overshadowing Record Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. predicted that supply constraints would cost $4 billion to $8 billion in revenue during the current quarter, a warning that sent the shares tumbling and cast a pall on record-setting results that the company just reported. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just

  • Apple Earnings Preview: iPhone Demand, Buybacks, Revenue Outlook In Focus

    Surging inflation, supply chain disruptions and chip shortages may have hit Apple's product sales over the March quarter, but iPhone demand is expected to remain firm.

  • Intuit Sued After Hackers Stole Crypto from Customers

    A class-action lawsuit was filed against Intuit, a software company, after its email marketing service was hacked and cyber criminals stole cryptocurrencies from Trezor users. The hackers deployed a phishing attack on March 26 and gained entry into the crypto wallets that are sold by Trezor, a Czech company, according to a federal lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California in San Jose, California.

  • Why Surgical Innovation Should Boost Medtronic's Growth

    Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) may be a leader in the medical device space, but its sluggish 1.3% revenue growth over the past three years has not kept pace with the 5% growth of the medical device market. Medtronic's Surgical Innovations segment achieved robust growth over the past year. Its 9% revenue growth overshadowed the 2%-3% revenue growth from the Cardiovascular and Neuroscience segments.

  • ‘Bossware is coming for almost every worker’: the software you might not realize is watching you

    Computer monitoring software is helping companies spy on their employees to measure their productivity – often without their consent Your bosses could be tracking your every move online. Illustration: Ben Hickey When the job of a young east coast-based analyst – we’ll call him James – went remote with the pandemic, he didn’t envisage any problems. The company, a large US retailer for which he has been a salaried employee for more than half a decade, provided him with a laptop, and his home becam

  • Bitcoin Holding Support; Resistance at $43K

    Bitcoin (BTC) is in a range that appears to be similar to what occurred in 2018 and 2019, which was a long period of relatively low returns. Support is at $37,500 and initial resistance is at $43K-$46K.

  • Ethereum Name Service NFTs Overtake BAYC in Daily Trade Volume

    Daily trade volume of Ethereum Name Service domains on OpenSea has overtaken BAYC

  • Score an Apple Watch Series 7 for $70 Off

    You can save up to $85 on Apple's flagship smartwatch which has all the bells and whistles you'd expect.

  • BT and Toshiba trial first commercial quantum-secured network

    Britain's BT and Japan's Toshiba on Wednesday launched the first commercial trial of a quantum-secured network that will block vulnerabilities in encryption that will emerge when quantum computing becomes mainstream. Professional services group EY will use the network to connect two of its sites in London, one at London Bridge and the other at Canary Wharf, the companies said. Quantum computers are unreliable and costly today but the technology, which is being developed by companies including Google, IBM and Microsoft, offers the potential to crunch data millions of times faster than supercomputers.

  • Tenable to buy cybersecurity startup for $44.5M

    Tenable plans to integrate Bit Discovery's monitoring technology across all of its products so customers can more easily identify and eliminate areas of known and unknown security risk.

  • Ads are coming to YouTube Shorts

    With YouTube's Shorts gathering significant momentum over the past year, Google is now experimenting with ads on the platform.

  • Amazon re-awarded $10 billion NSA cloud contract after Microsoft dispute

    Amazon has been re-awarded a $10 billion cloud contract with the NSA after a fight with Microsoft.

  • Bitcoin's Unfinished Business: Why Micropayments Still Matter

    Tiny, cheap-to-deliver payments can open up new markets of small digital goods. Can a new wave of crypto-inflected startups plug a long-standing gap in the internet?

  • 7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2022

    Whether you’re trying to stay incognito or access international Netflix, we’ve got you covered

  • Qualcomm forecasts upbeat revenue as diversification bet pays off

    (Reuters) -Qualcomm Inc forecast third-quarter revenue above analyst expectations after beating second quarter revenue and profit estimates on Wednesday, largely due to its move to focus on a growing non-handset business to cushion a likely hit from slowing smartphone demand. The robust earnings outlook and record quarterly revenue for the last quarter immediately pushed Qualcomm shares up about 5% in after-hours trading.

  • T-Mobile profit beat estimates as 5G boosts subscriber growth

    Although the move to 5G and fiber optic-powered broadband internet has come at a huge cost for U.S. telecom players, hunger for data in a connected world is expected to drive a big rise in subscriber numbers in the coming years. Last week, Verizon reported a smaller-than-expected subscriber loss, while AT&T saw a surge in customer additions as more people opted for 5G.

  • Alexa can tell you when your security camera detects a person or package

    Amazon says even Google products like Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell will be supported.

  • Twitter admits it accidentally overstated user numbers between 2019 and 2021

    The delta was never more than two million users, but that's still a big margin when growth is this slow.