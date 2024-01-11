This model and carpenter is opening her new shop. She teaches both skills to youth

Tonda Thompson's conversion of a long-vacant building into Valor Creative Collective in Milwaukee's Harambee neighborhood is nearly finished.

For Tonda Thompson, perhaps the biggest change in her redeveloped Milwaukee building is best appreciated after sundown.

That's when the future home of her woodworking business, She Slangs Wood Co., is literally shining with new windows, lighting and other upgrades.

"This building used to be a dark place," Thompson told the Journal Sentinel during a recent visit.

"Now with the bright lights on the corner, when you drive by it is a different world at night," she said. "It's a beauty to see the light shine bright."

The former corner grocery at 128 E. Burleigh St., in the Harambee neighborhood, will house She Slangs Wood on the first floor when renovations are completed in February.

The business will feature space to make tables and other furniture, where Thompson also teaches young people carpentry.

There will be a store to sell those goods as well as lumber − which Thompson will create with a sawmill in the back yard using logs from trees donated by Forest Home Cemetery.

The upper floors will house her other business, Vogue Dreams LLC, which teaches young people self-esteem through the art of fashion, as well as photography and videography skills, and the office of the National Coalition for Healthy Black Families Inc. Thompson launched that nonprofit group in 2018, five years after the death of her infant son.

Thompson's development, known as Valor Creative Collective LLC, was the subject of a May 2022 Journal Sentinel article. She was then hoping to complete the project that year.

But work halted amid a dispute with the development's general contractor.

Valor Creative sued the firm in November 2022. It was dismissed in December 2023 after a settlement was reached, according to Milwaukee County Circuit Court records.

Meanwhile, Thompson tried unsuccessfully to operate as her own general contractor before connecting with another contractor, GSI General Inc. She learned she would need to raise another $100,000 to complete the building's first floor for She Slangs Wood.

Story continues

New financing included help from the Greater Milwaukee Foundation

Thompson spent nearly a year securing additional financing for the project, with Greater Milwaukee Foundation playing a key role. Other sources include loans, city grants and $35,000 from Thompson.

She's raised $460,000, and is seeking another $60,000 to complete work on the upper floors for Vogue Dreams and the National Coalition for Healthy Black Families. The upper floors also will have space for other organizations to rent.

"GMF saved the day," Thompson said about the foundation, which is providing $150,000. She also said Ald. Milele Coggs, whose district includes Harambee, has helped navigate issues with City Hall.

Valor Creative Collective's first floor will house She Slangs Wood Co., a woodworking business operated by Tonda Thompson.

Thompson said the legal dispute taught her an important lesson: a developer needs to know all details of a project and maintain continual oversight.

"I learned not to put my dreams in someone else's hands," she said. "If it's something I want to see succeed, I need to treat it like it's my child."

Even after settling her lawsuit, Thompson is facing a Jan. 31 deadline to pay around $2,000 on a delinquent property tax bill or face a possible foreclosure action by the city.

Fortunately, a new part-time teaching job teaching woodworking at Messmer High School will help her make that payment.

"Looking forward to the completion of Tonda Thompson’s development," said Vanessa Koster, deputy city development commissioner.

Thompson bought the 3,264-square-foot building for $3,000 from the city in 2021. The city had acquired it in 2012 through property tax foreclosure.

The building was constructed in 1910 as the Charles Schlathau Bakery, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. It needed a complete rehab, with new plumbing, electrical and heating/air conditioning systems among the improvements.

Tragic loss led to work as a health advocate

Thompson first learned about woodworking at Bradley Tech High School. But her original career was in modeling, which led to a move to Los Angeles.

She returned to Milwaukee after becoming pregnant with her first son, Terrell. He died a day after being born in 2013.

That tragedy led Thompson to become active in promoting health and wellness for moms and young children.

She also launched Vogue Dreams, which was contracted by Milwaukee Public Schools, Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Wisconsin and other organizations. But the COVID-19 pandemic shut down that business in 2020.

Thompson launched She Slangs Wood that year.

The business had its roots in a household accident: Thompson's then 3-year-old son, Jelani, had stood on a coffee table − breaking it.

A friend had just built her own table from scratch. Thompson was inspired to do the same, and then made a Facebook post displaying her work. That brought requests from others to make tables for them.

The business growth was fueled in part by Thompson's use of Instagram, TikTok and other social media outlets − and by stories from news and entertainment media outlets, including "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

The challenges with Valor Creative Collective's development have been stressful, Thompson said. But she's focusing on the development's completion − and perhaps future projects.

"It made me a better business woman," Thompson said.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Model and carpenter shop owner Tondo Thompson opens new store