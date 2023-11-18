Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Model N, Inc. provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. On 30 September 2023, the US$882m market-cap company posted a loss of US$34m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Model N will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 10 industry analysts covering Model N, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$404k in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 150%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Model N's upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Model N currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

