U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,196.00
    +25.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,416.00
    +256.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,097.75
    +81.75 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.80
    +9.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.31
    +0.61 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,901.70
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0620
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.52
    +6.50 (+24.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2578
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0290
    +0.8190 (+0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,515.61
    -1,975.82 (-4.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.80
    -47.07 (-4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.19
    +5.65 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Modeling published in Neurology and Therapy suggests that lecanemab could delay progression to Alzheimer's dementia by several years

·6 min read

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai announced today that an article about long-term health outcomes of the investigational anti-amyloid-beta (Aβ) protofibril antibody lecanemab (BAN2401) in people living with early Alzheimer's disease (AD), using disease modeling, was published in the peer-reviewed journal Neurology and Therapy. In this simulation, lecanemab treatment is estimated to slow the rate of disease progression, maintaining treated patients for a longer duration in earlier stages of the disease.

The article focuses on the long-term clinical outcomes for people living with early AD (mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild AD) who have amyloid pathology, comparing lecanemab together with standard of care (SoC) versus SoC alone (acetylcholinesterase inhibitor or memantine). The simulation is based on patients being treated until they reach the moderate AD stage. The disease simulation model (AD ACE model1) is based on the results of the Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of lecanemab, and from ADNI (Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative) study results.

Lecanemab treatment was estimated to slow the rate of disease progression, resulting in an extended duration of MCI due to AD and mild AD dementia and shortened the duration in moderate and severe AD dementia. In the model the mean time advancing to mild, moderate, and severe AD dementia was longer for patients in the lecanemab-treated group than for patients in the SoC group by 2.51 years, 3.13 and 2.34, respectively. The model also predicted a lower life-time probability of admission to institutional care with lecanemab treatment.

"The results from the simulation done by Eisai demonstrate the potential clinical value of lecanemab for patients with early AD and how it could slow the rate of disease progression, delay progression to AD dementia with several years and reduce the need for institutionalized care. Analyses such as these are important to understand the potential long-term effects for patient, families and society offered by lecanemab treatment beyond what can be seen in clinical trials. The outcome of the Clarity AD Phase 3 study will be essential to further refining this model, and we are looking forward to the topline results later this year," said Gunilla Osswald, BioArctic's CEO.

Lecanemab was granted Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June and December 2021, respectively. Eisai anticipates completing lecanemab's rolling submission of a Biologics License Application for the treatment of early AD to the FDA under the accelerated approval pathway in the second quarter 2022. Additionally, the readout of the Phase 3 confirmatory Clarity AD clinical trial is expected by end of September 2022. Eisai initiated a submission to the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) of application data of lecanemab under the prior assessment consultation system in Japan in March 2022.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

For further information, please contact:
Gunilla Osswald, CEO
E-mail: gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 8 695 69 30

Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and IR
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons above, on April 27, 2022, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

About lecanemab (BAN2401)
Lecanemab is an investigational humanized monoclonal antibody for Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is the result of a strategic research alliance between Eisai and BioArctic. Lecanemab selectively binds to, neutralize and eliminate soluble toxic Aβ aggregates (protofibrils) that are thought to contribute to the neurodegenerative process in AD. As such, lecanemab may have the potential to have an effect on disease pathology and to slow down the progression of the disease. Eisai obtained the global rights to study, develop, manufacture, and market lecanemab for the treatment of AD pursuant to an agreement concluded with BioArctic in December 2007. In March 2014, Eisai and Biogen entered into a joint development and commercialization agreement for lecanemab. Currently, lecanemab is being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study in symptomatic early AD (Clarity AD), following the outcome of the Phase 2b clinical study (Study 201). In addition, the Phase 3 clinical study, AHEAD 3-45, for individuals with preclinical (asymptomatic) AD, meaning they are clinically normal and have intermediate or elevated levels of brain amyloid, is ongoing. AHEAD 3-45 is conducted as a public-private partnership between the Alzheimer's Clinical Trial Consortium, funded by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, and Eisai. In 2021, DIAN-TU selected lecanemab for a clinical trial for dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease as a background anti-amyloid treatment when exploring combination therapies with anti tau treatments in dominantly inherited Alzheimer's disease subjects. In June 2021, FDA granted lecanemab Breakthrough Therapy designation and in September 2021, Eisai initiated a rolling submission for the US FDA Biologics license application of lecanemab for early Alzheimer's disease under the accelerated approval pathway. In December 2021, FDA granted lecanemab Fast track designation and the second part of the rolling application was submitted. Eisai expects the rolling submission to be completed during the second quarter 2022.

About the collaboration between BioArctic and Eisai
Since 2005, BioArctic has long-term collaboration with Eisai regarding the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The most important agreements are the Development and Commercialization Agreement for the lecanemab antibody, which was signed in December 2007, and the Development and Commercialization agreement for the antibody BAN2401 back-up for Alzheimer's disease, which was signed in May 2015. Eisai is responsible for the clinical development, application for market approval and commercialization of the products for Alzheimer's disease. BioArctic has no development costs for lecanemab in Alzheimer's disease and is entitled to payments in connection with regulatory filings, approvals, and sales milestones as well as royalties on global sales.

About BioArctic AB
BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partner Eisai in Alzheimer disease. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

1 Kansal AR, Tafazzoli A, Ishak KJ, Krotneva S. Alzheimer's disease Archimedes condition-event simulator: Development and validation. Alzheimers Dement (NY). 2018;4:76-88. Published 2018 Feb 16. doi:10.1016/j.trci.2018.01.001
Tafazzoli and Kansal. Disease simulation in drug development, External validation confirms benefit in decision making. The Evidence Forum. 2018.
https://www.evidera.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/07-Disease-Simulation-in-Drug-Development_Fall2018.pdf

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bioarctic/r/modeling-published-in-neurology-and-therapy-suggests-that-lecanemab-could-delay-progression-to-alzhe,c3554093

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/3554093/1569796.pdf

Lecanemab simulation

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modeling-published-in-neurology-and-therapy-suggests-that-lecanemab-could-delay-progression-to-alzheimers-dementia-by-several-years-301533897.html

SOURCE BioArctic

Recommended Stories

  • Can a decades-old antidepressant keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital?

    A generic antidepressant may be able to keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital, though it’s unclear whether the cheap and readily available pill will be made part of the pandemic medicine cabinet. The latest findings come from a review of three rigorous clinical trials conducted in Brazil, Canada, and the U.S. that points to a tie between fluvoxamine and a reduced risk of hospitalizations, according to the research, which was published April 6 in JAMA Network Open. The studies enrolled a total of 2,196 patients, though most of the data came from the Together trial, which had 1,497 participants.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Rose Today While the Market Tanked

    Over the past few years, popular pharmaceutical company Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has proven to be a resilient stock during market downturns. Pfizer and its partner, vaccine-focused biotech Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN), unveiled data from the phase 2 pediatric clinical trial of VLA15, their Lyme disease vaccine candidate. Pfizer and Valneva now plan to include pediatric recipients in the phase 3 trial they are devising for VLA15.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After Spending $525 Million To Bolster Its RSV Efforts?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company announced its plans to buy privately held ReViral for $525 million? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • What an Unvaccinated Sergeant Who Nearly Died of COVID Wants You to Know

    CAMDEN, N.J. — No one thought Frank Talarico Jr. was going to live. Not his doctors, his nurses or his wife, a physician assistant who works part time at the Camden, New Jersey, hospital where he spent 49 days fighting to survive COVID-19. A 47-year-old police sergeant, he was not vaccinated against the coronavirus. Unconvinced of the vaccine’s merits, he figured he was young and fit enough to handle whatever illness the virus might cause. He was wrong. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from th

  • GeoVax Labs Stock Jumps On US Patent For Malaria Vaccine Candidate

    The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued Patent No. 11,311,612 covering GeoVax Labs Inc's (NASDAQ: GOVX) modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vector expressing certain antigens from the malaria parasite. GeoVax's MVA-VLP malaria vaccine candidates incorporate antigens derived from multiple stages of the parasite's life cycle. They are designed to induce an immune response with durable functional antibodies and CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses. GeoVax's GV-MVA-VLP vaccine platform utilizes modifie

  • Mysterious hepatitis outbreak in kids leads to concerns in metro Detroit

    Doctors are sounding the alarm about a pediatric hepatitis outbreak after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert to notify medical professionals.

  • Harris prescribed COVID-19 antiviral pill after testing positive

    Vice President Harris has been prescribed and has taken Paxlovid, an antiviral pill used to treat COVID-19. Harris press secretary Kirsten Allen tweeted the announcement about the vice president’s treatment on Tuesday. It came just hours after it was announced that Harris, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, tested positive for COVID-19. “She has exhibited…

  • Mask mandate ruling is about as 'incoherent as possible:' former Biden health adviser

    Dr. Zeke Emanuel, vice provost of global initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania and former adviser to then–President elect Joe Biden, called a repeal of a federal mask mandate "as incoherent as possible."

  • How China got its Covid policy wrong as millions shunned homegrown vaccine

    As 25m people in Shanghai enter their fourth week in stringent isolation, authorities are playing an increasingly desperate game of cat and mouse.

  • QNRX: FDA Clearance To Move QRX003 Clinical Testing Forward; Positive Implications

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:QNRX READ THE FULL QNRX RESEARCH REPORT FDA Clearance - Moving QRX003 forward for potential treatment of NS Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) announced today that it has been granted FDA clearance to initiate clinical testing for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for QRX003. Quoin had submitted a pre-IND meeting request to the FDA regarding the proposed

  • Nkarta Scores Huge Gain on Cancer Treatment Results

    Stock jumps 140% on news of positive outcomes

  • Nektar to cut 500 jobs, sublease some Bay Area space after clinical trial failures

    The company also is closing a longtime R&D center in India but keeping open a manufacturing center in Alabama.

  • CDC issues nationwide alert after 11 cases of severe hepatitis reported in healthy children

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization are investigating unusual cases of severe hepatitis in otherwise healthy children in the U.S. and Europe. CBS News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins “CBS Mornings” with the latest on the investigation.

  • Can people be naturally immune or resistant to COVID-19?

    More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, most Americans have some immunity against the virus — either by vaccination or infection, or a combination of both. But there have been some rare cases in which certain unvaccinated people seem to have been able to dodge the virus despite being repeatedly exposed to it. This has raised the question of whether it is possible that some people are simply immune or resistant to COVID-19 without having had the virus or a vaccine.

  • No jail time for mother arrested in death of 5-year-old daughter who weighed 8 pounds

    The district attorney said the child was “looking like a mummy" when she was brought to the hospital.

  • EXPLAINER: COVID-19 pills must be taken within 5 days

    Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two treatment options that can be taken at home. The challenge is getting tested, obtaining a prescription and starting the pills in a short window. U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer's pill, Paxlovid, and Merck’s Lagevrio late last year.

  • Community Health Systems ups employee benefits by $40 million per year

    The investment is designed to attract and retain a “strong workforce” at Community Health Systems, especially nurses, technicians, therapists, clinicians and other support personnel.

  • New Omicron Variant BA.2.12.1 Now Dominant In New York, Driving Infections; Strain Up 47% Nationwide In Past Week

    In February, New York State Health officials identified a small number of new Covid cases related to a new, even more infectious subvariant of Omicron BA.2. Dubbed BA.2.12.1, it made up only 3% of all new cases in the state for that month. Figures released today by the CDC indicate that in the past eight […]

  • Pfizer submits application for COVID booster dose in children ages 5-11

    Yahoo Finance Live reports on Pfizer submitting its application for children to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

  • Why Big Pharma's main argument about drug prices doesn't hold up, according to Rep. Katie Porter

    Big Pharma executives argue that prescription drug price hikes are necessary for R&D. Not everyone agrees with that rationalization, however.