Moderating interest rates, stabilizing workforce giving local small businesses confidence early in '24

Mar. 15—ALEXANDRIA — Last year, despite interest rates that had risen by nearly five percentage points from their historic lows, Wayne Bruzzese decided to invest significantly in new equipment for his sign and banner making business.

"I don't know how comfortable I was doing that," he said with a laugh. "It was a lot of money, but I did it. If I'm not constantly investing in the business, I'm not going to be able to grow."

Bruzzese, the president and CEO of Star Bullets Visual Marketing, said he felt confident in making those purchases because he believed many of his customers — primarily commercial enterprises — would soon begin to bolster their advertising budgets.

"It was because of the national economic uncertainty that I think other businesses were kind of holding back a little bit," he said. "I have seen it spring up a little bit more coming in here at the end of the first quarter. We're seeing sales on an uptick, so I'm pretty optimistic."

His thinking tracks with the results of a semi-annual survey by PNC Bank, which shows that a collective sense of optimism among small and mid-sized business owners about economic conditions over the next six months has reached a 22-year high.

The survey draws data from 500 interviews conducted nationally in January. In addition to a majority expressing optimism about the national economy, nearly two-thirds of those interviewed said they had high confidence in their local economy.

In Madison County, experts said at least some of that confidence stems from a perception that an ongoing worker shortage has been at least moderately mitigated, making payroll costs and other expenditures more predictable.

"Inflation has leveled off, but the labor force has stabilized and they've created their business models to kind of work within the economy," said Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development in Madison County. "Overall, (costs) may be a lot more expensive today than what they were, and I think that people have factored that into their business models. Right now, we feel pretty optimistic."

PNC analysts said that although businesses in the manufacturing sector have been hit hard by higher borrowing costs, confidence in improving economic conditions — both in their communities and across the country — was common across nearly every industry except for leisure and hospitality.

"We're seeing that small- and medium-sized business owners...are facing less price pressure and they're feeling less pressure from the labor shortage," said Ershang Liang, a regional economist at PNC. "I think the result is going to be that 2024 will be a year of turnaround for Indiana's economy."

Liang said that PNC this year is forecasting as many as three cuts to the Fed's primary interest rate, with the first happening as early as May. Those lower costs, combined with more government investment in chip manufacturing and other related industries, will position Madison County and the surrounding area well to take advantage of improving economic conditions.

"I would say the area around Indianapolis will outperform other areas in the state because the economy there is more diversified," she said.

Bruzzese, who has owned his business for 11 years and has two full-time employees, said he anticipates raising his prices slightly because prices have risen on some of his supplies — he mentioned the wire stakes used to hold yard signs in place as an example.

"We've always maintained a very small staff," he said. "We try to mitigate our exposure of salaries by using contractors on an as-needed basis."

