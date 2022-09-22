U.S. markets close in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,766.17
    -23.76 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,069.56
    -114.22 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,107.29
    -112.90 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,736.81
    -25.35 (-1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.40
    +1.46 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.90
    +5.20 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.55
    +0.07 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9846
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6700
    +0.1600 (+4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1264
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.8110
    -2.2250 (-1.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,982.26
    -313.96 (-1.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.67
    +4.15 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,194.83
    -42.81 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Modern Aviation Expands into the Midwest with the Acquisition of the Elliott Aviation FBO at Des Moines International Airport

0
·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Aviation announced today that it has closed the acquisition of the FBO assets and operations at Des Moines International Airport from Elliott Aviation, bringing its total number of locations to thirteen.

(PRNewsfoto/Modern Aviation)
(PRNewsfoto/Modern Aviation)

Modern's new FBO in Des Moines operates on a 17-acre leasehold and offers state of the art facilities and amenities such as conference rooms and workstations, sleep rooms, crew cars and comfortable lounge areas with approximately 145,000 square feet of heated hangar space and 20,000 square feet of office space. Elliott will continue to operate a maintenance, repair, and overhaul business on the airfield.

Mark Carmen, Modern Aviation's CEO, stated, "We are very excited about our new operation in Des Moines, which provides our customers access to our services for the first time in the Midwest. Elliott Aviation has a long history of providing outstanding customer service to its customers through its highly experienced and long tenured employees, all of whom have joined Modern. I would like to extend a warm welcome to the Modern Aviation family to our new teammates and customers. We also look forward to partnering with the Des Moines Airport Authority to continue to grow DSM and benefit the local community.

Greg Sahr, President and CEO of Elliott Aviation, stated, "Divesting our Des Moines FBO business to a great partner in Modern Aviation is a win-win for Elliott Aviation, our employees, Modern Aviation, and the Des Moines community. While our FBO employees will continue to provide exceptional service at the DSM location under the Modern umbrella, this divestiture will allow Elliott to focus our efforts and investment on growing our MRO business across our geographic footprint."

In addition to Des Moines, Iowa (DSM), Modern Aviation operates at Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM), Seattle, Washington (BFI), Denver, Colorado (APA), San Juan, Puerto Rico (SIG), LaGuardia Airport, NY (LGA), John F. Kennedy Airport, NY (JFK), Long Island MacArthur Airport, NY (ISP), Republic Airport, NY (FRG), Francis S. Gabreski Airport, NY (FOK), Sacramento Executive Airport (SAC), Sacramento International Airport (SMF) and Sacramento Mather Airport (MHR).

About MODERN AVIATION

Modern Aviation is a growing company that is building a national network of premium FBO properties. Modern Aviation's strategy is to acquire and develop FBO operations in growth markets and to focus on providing exceptional service, extraordinary quality and industry-leading safety. Modern Aviation is backed by the growth-oriented infrastructure private equity fund, Tiger Infrastructure Partners. Modern Aviation is actively engaged in pursuing additional FBO acquisitions and development opportunities in North America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: https://modern-aviation.com.

About Elliott Aviation

Elliott Aviation has been developing and delivering aviation solutions to their partners for over 80 years. As one of the longest-standing companies in aviation, Elliott Aviation offers a complete menu of high-quality products and services including aircraft sales (as Elliott Jets), avionics service & installations, aircraft maintenance, accessory repair & overhaul, paint & interior. Serving the business aviation industry nationally and internationally, Elliott Aviation has facilities in Moline, IL, Des Moines, IA, Minneapolis, MN, Atlanta, GA and Dallas, TX. The company is a member of the Pinnacle Air Network, National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), National Air Transportation Association (NATA), and the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). For more information, visit www.elliottaviation.com. Elliott Aviation is majority-owned by Summit Park.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modern-aviation-expands-into-the-midwest-with-the-acquisition-of-the-elliott-aviation-fbo-at-des-moines-international-airport-301631127.html

SOURCE Modern Aviation

Recommended Stories

  • Google co-founder Larry Page’s flying car company shutting down

    ‘We’re still working on the details of what’s next,’ company says

  • Kittyhawk, Google Co-Founder Larry Page’s Air Taxi Startup, Is Winding Down

    The closing of the company, backed by Google co-founder Larry Page, marks an exit from a crowded industry.

  • Bleaker economy could sour airline industry's bet on cargo planes

    The airline industry's record-breaking scramble to convert older passenger jets to freighters during the travel-starved years of the coronavirus pandemic threatens to bring a glut of cargo space as a dimming global economic picture hits demand. Analysts say aircraft lessors, who helped drive a tripling in annual conversions since 2019, now face not only fallout from falling rates for cargo and freighter leases, but could get stuck with excess freighters or be forced to cancel conversions. "This surge in conversions has raised some concerns about a bubble," said Chris Seymour, the head of market analysis for aviation advisory group Ascend by Cirium, who fears there could be a slowdown by the middle of the decade.

  • Boeing To Axe 150 Finance Jobs In US Following Flight Debacles

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shared plans to cut 150 finance jobs in the U.S. in 2022 to streamline its corporate structure and focus more resources on manufacturing and product development. Boeing would reduce staffing in its information technology and finance departments, Reuters reported citing an email from the company. Boeing ramped up its workforce by 10,000 employees earlier this year and its engineering and manufacturing departments to respond to the market demand. Following two 737 MAX crashes

  • When a train derailed in Clinton County, witnesses ran to help, prepared for the worst

    No one was hurt, but three men working at a repair shop near the tracks didn’t know that. “What if those guys are trapped?” one of them recalled thinking. He said it looked like a bomb went off at the scene.

  • Is Vanguard Utilities Index Admiral (VUIAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

    Mutual Fund Report for VUIAX

  • Bank of Canada says inflation still too high, but moving in right direction

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Inflation in Canada remains "too high" but is headed in the right direction, a Bank of Canada official said on Tuesday, adding that the central bank will do whatever is needed to bring price increases back to target. Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry, speaking to university students in Waterloo, Ontario, said while some have suggested a recession might be needed to tame climbing prices, the central bank believed it could lower the risk of a hard landing by clearly communicating its intentions. Adding to the pinch for consumers, grocery prices rose at their fastest pace in 41-years.

  • American Airlines Says Data Breach Affected Small Number of Customers

    Hackers gained access to personal data for a “very small number” of American Airlines Group customers and employees through a phishing scam that affected some employee email accounts, the airline said Tuesday. American discovered the breach in July, according to a Sept. 16 notification letter shared with state regulators in Montana. The airline said in a written statement that it has no evidence that any personal data had been misused.

  • How To Convert to a Roth IRA: Rollover Rules

    A Roth IRA rollover moves money from a traditional IRA into a Roth. There are many good reasons to make the switch, but watch out for the taxes.

  • World Fuel Services Stock Shows Market Leadership With Jump To 86 RS Rating

    The Relative Strength (RS) Rating for World Fuel Services stock entered a new percentile Tuesday, with an increase from 79 to 86. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. Decades of market research reveals that the best stocks typically have an RS Rating of above 80 as they launch their biggest price moves.

  • With Upcoming Contentious Meeting, This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Spectrum Pharma

    On Tuesday, the FDA released briefing documents related to Spectrum Pharmaceutical Inc's (NASDAQ: SPPI) application for poziotinib for treating patients with previously treated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC. HC Wainwright says that though they were ready for a contentious ODAC meeting, the questions and the text in the ODAC briefing documents suggest a more argumentative meeting than expected. The analyst reiterates the Buy rating but cuts the price target from $12 to $9. "We understood t

  • Two Hasbro directors to retire; board size will be reduced

    Hasbro’s two longest-tenured board members are retiring next year, and they will not be replaced. Kenneth A. Bronfin has served on the board of Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) since 2008. The former NBC executive is senior managing director at Hearst Ventures.

  • Wall Street CEOs Grilled on China, Russia Ties by US Lawmakers

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s Jane Fraser was forced to answer if her bank would pull business from China if its military invaded Taiwan. Jamie Dimon was pressed on whether JPMorgan Chase & Co. would cut ties with Russian firms.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesCitadel’s Griffin Brings Billions to Miami With Political Wi

  • Southwest Launches A New Promotion That You Are Going To Love

    Customers are not thrilled with the state of air travel at the moment. The situation has been so out of control recently that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has been threatening to crack down on the industry, demanding that airlines provide meal and hotel vouchers for passengers who face serious delays, and has also announced a proposal that would guarantee that customers would get a refund for a canceled flight or a flight delayed by more than three hours, if they chose not to take a later flight.

  • RBA Sees Some QE Benefits, Unlikely to Pay Dividend for a Period

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank saw benefits from its quantitative easing program, though the ongoing costs are likely to prevent it from paying the government a dividend for some time, a review showed.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation Fight‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosSouthwest Mex

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Flutters Around $19K; SEC Case Against Crypto Promoter Ian Balina Faces One Big Problem

    Balina is charged with conducting an unregistered securities offering in 2018 for his SPRK ICO token, but proving that the Ethereum network should be subject to U.S. securities law will be difficult; cryptos largely decline.

  • Turkey Shocks With Another Rate Cut Despite Raging Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s central bank delivered another shock cut to interest rates, despite inflation running at a 24-year high and with the lira trading at a record low. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesPowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard Insulting US CongressA Decision Tree for Biden If Putin Goes NuclearThe Monetary P

  • Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Range Resources (RRC) is a Solid Choice

    Range Resources (RRC) possesses solid growth attributes, which could help it handily outperform the market.

  • BofA now sees fed-funds rate target ultimately reaching 4.75%-5% following Fed's policy decision

    BofA Securities revised its outlook for the fed-funds rate target and now sees it reaching 4.75% to 5% by March, economist Michael Gapen wrote in a note. That's up from a previous forecast of 4% to 4.25%. The revision was made in response to Wednesday's release of projections, showing the median participant on the Federal Open Market Committee "is projecting more near-term rate increases than we had expected." The policy-sensitive 2-year yield broke above 4% and carved out another almost 15-year

  • Gap Inc. laying off 500 corporate employees in San Francisco, N.Y. and Asia

    Word of the cuts comes less than a week after Kanye West moved to end his partnership with the company.