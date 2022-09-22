U.S. markets close in 2 hours 41 minutes

Modern Brokers of America Announces $100M In Sales, Aims to Lead the Solar Industry

0
Modern Brokers of America
·2 min read
Modern Brokers of America
Modern Brokers of America

Houston, TX, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Brokers of America (MBA), the solar broker that focuses on the acquisition and retention of customers for solar panel installation companies, has announced that it generated $100M in revenue in 2021. MBA, founded by President Nefi Shannon, says that having reached this milestone, it will now concentrate on speeding installation times and developing promotional offers.


The news comes as the solar energy industry continues to grow in America. While most of the nation’s energy is generated by nuclear energy, coal, and natural gas, interest in green energy is increasing. One possible reason is the attention being paid to the effects of climate change, as the burning of fossil fuels for electricity and heat has been cited as the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. Solar power is seen by environmentalists as a greener, more affordable option, which may explain why the number of American homes that use this energy source is expected to triple by 2030.

“We are excited that because of our excellent sales in 2021, we will be able to continue to expand and bring solar power to more homeowners who are interested in green energy,” says MBA. “We are now focusing on growing our programs in Texas and Florida and are working to open locations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Denver.”

MBA states that it credits its sales team for 2021’s increase in revenue. “To put this in perspective, during the first six months of our company, we did just over $8M. Now in twelve months, we did $100M. The reason lies in our dedicated team of salespeople, who are passionate about what they do. Their hard work means that over the next year, we plan to implement a new hiring phase, one that we hope will lead to hundreds of additional jobs.”

The company reveals that in 2022 and 2023, it will continue to provide customers with the latest in solar technology and promotions. “At the forefront of our efforts will always be our company’s vision,” MBA says. “We seek to transform America’s energy sector through cost-efficient solar energy so that we can leave the Earth better than we found it.”

Modern Brokers of America is one of the largest solar panel brokers in the United States and focuses on securing contracts and financing before outsourcing their orders to their installation partners.

For more information on Modern Brokers of America, please see https://modernbrokersofamerica.net/ or email Nefi Shannon at info@modernbrokersofamerica.net.

CONTACT: Nefi Shannon info (at) modernbrokersofamerica.net


