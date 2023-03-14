U.S. markets close in 2 hours 46 minutes

MODERN CAPITAL TACTICAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND

·2 min read

Now Available at Charles Schwab

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Capital, Inc. announces that Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund (Ticker: MCTDX) is now available to Investment Advisors who custody client accounts at Charles Schwab. The fund can be purchased at Schwab's Mutual Fund Marketplace® ("MFMP").  Michael Pierce, Head of Institutional Distribution, says "We are excited to partner with one of the biggest names in the Advisory space.  Our goal is to be on all the major RIA platforms that Investment Advisors utilize daily.  Charles Schwab is a game changer for our firm, and we are eager to get to work."  Brad Atkins, CEO of Modern Capital, Inc added, "We are very proud of our portfolio management team, Peter Montalbano and Michael Lowenberg. They have been providing significant value to our advisor partners and we are excited to have them on our team."

Modern Capital, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Modern Capital, Inc.)
Modern Capital, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Modern Capital, Inc.)

The MCTDX seeks to provide income and capital gains by investing a significant portion of the portfolio in closed-end funds (CEFs), exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and sponsored American Depositary Receipts (ADRs).  Unlike some funds with a narrow mandate that can restrict the portfolio manager's inability to react to fluid market conditions, MCTDX, allows the fund's management team wide discretion.  Due to a CEF's natural pricing discrepancy with its holdings, the portfolio managers look to buy funds trading at a discount to Net Asset Value (NAV). The MCTDX seeks above market income without abandoning capital appreciation. For a full description please see the fund's prospectus here.

Modern Capital is an institutional asset management company with a focus on providing investment solutions for investment advisors, non-profit entities, and pension plans.  For more information about Modern Capital, visit moderncap.com.

Please read the prospectus and consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and expenses before investing. To obtain a prospectus, containing this and other information, visit www.ncfunds.com/dl/prospectus/210prospectus.pdf. Holdings are subject to change and risk.
The Fund's investments are subject to risks, including loss of the principal amount invested. The Fund may not meet its objective. The Fund is subject to the following risks: Active trading may result in added expenses, lower return, and increased tax liability. The Fund will have high portfolio turnover rates because the advisor engages in high turnover trading strategies. Closed-End Funds (CEFs) are subject to investment advisory and other expenses, which the Fund will indirectly pay, resulting in duplicative fees. The underlying CEF's advisor may not meet the Fund's objective. Equity securities may experience value changes, their values may be more volatile than other asset classes' values. These value changes may result from factors affecting individual issuers, industries, or the stock market. The prospectus contains more information about the Fund's risks.
Distributor: Capital Investment Group, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. There is no affiliation between the Distributor and Modern Capital Management Co.

CONTACT: Michael Pierce, 843-779-6517

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modern-capital-tactical-opportunities-fund-301771856.html

SOURCE Modern Capital, Inc.

