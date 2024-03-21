The Modern Farmhouse: Inside the interior design trend and how to achieve it

From white board and batten siding to black frame windows and gables, the modern farmhouse style has begun to dominate our New Jersey neighborhoods.

Not only does the style bring sleek exteriors — finished off with a large front porch and wood beams, of course — but it also comes with a distinct interior design style that has taken over the industry in recent years.

In Bergen County, interior designers like Christie Adams, of Christie Adams Design in Wyckoff, have helped bring this trend to the forefront, adding more contemporary touches to the traditional farmhouse aesthetic.

"To me, the older farmhouse is like the kitchy kinds of things, like signs that say 'Eat' and 'Gather.' I feel like modern farmhouse is a little more elevated," she said. "It has cleaner lines, is more streamlined and has less clutter. You're not having those word art type things that were really popular when it was more of a dated kind of farmhouse."

What elements are in the modern farmhouse style?

The goal of the modern farmhouse style is to create an understated space that combines both comfort and function, rather than using bold designs or bright pieces.

This is done through the use of neutral colors — black, white, beiges and grays — and incorporating well-loved items like furniture, dishes, art and other collectibles that are meant to be used.

"Incorporating natural wood is another part of it. Wood tones are definitely popular with that modern farmhouse style," Adams said. "For example, wrapping natural wood around an oven hood and things like that are very popular."

A Tenafly home featuring the modern farmhouse style, as designed by Christie Adams Design.

Adding an accent wall using shiplap, beadboard or wainscot — wood paneling that only sits on the lower parts of the wall — are other common uses of wood in this style.

Meant to encourage a more practical lifestyle, the modern farmhouse aesthetic often includes the use of open shelving, draining dish racks and firewood storage.

Why do people like this style?

The modern farmhouse style inside a Wyckoff home, as designed by Christie Adams Design. The modern farmhouse style inside a Wyckoff home, as designed by Christie Adams Design.

Ingrid Nkongho of Tenafly, whose home was designed by Adams, said that when she wanted to redesign her living room, she kept gravitating to this style. While she didn't know it was referred to as modern farmhouse, she knew she liked how calm, clean and practical the style was for her home.

"I was attracted to it for being very soothing, but also functional," she said. "I wanted everything to be pieces that were not so precious that you can't enjoy it or that our kids couldn't sit on it. But, at the same time, I wanted to look at the space and feel peaceful. I didn't want any kind of jarring colors or patterns or anything like that. So this was just more of a natural look."

A Tenafly home featuring the modern farmhouse style, as designed by Christie Adams Design.

"I like that it's a clean look, but also cozy," Phillips said. "Some of my favorite aspects about it are just how she took neutrals and used them throughout the room and then had a few pieces pop out. For example, we have kind of a neutral-colored room and then there's these clean black frames where we have really special and meaningful pictures. I like the juxtaposition between the neutrals and the clean black frames, but also just keeping the vibes cozy."

The same goes for Lauren Phillips of Wyckoff, another client of Adams. She said that they had just purchased a new home and knew they wanted the space designed in a way that they could keep forever.

Where did it come from?

The modern farmhouse style inside a Wyckoff home, as designed by Christie Adams Design. The modern farmhouse style inside a Wyckoff home, as designed by Christie Adams Design.

The term "modern farmhouse" originated out of Waco, Texas, just about a decade ago. This is when HGTV's "Fixer Upper" icons Chip and Joanna Gaines brought their home renovations in this style to the television screens of homes across the nation.

The trend grew and expanded over time, with more designers creating their own shows and lines around this contemporary style. This includes Shea McGee of Studio McGee in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Adams said she gained inspiration for her own work.

"I feel like a lot of it is because that's what they're showing you on shows and on Instagram. Like Shea McGee has created a whole empire between her Netflix show and her Target line and her nearly four million Instagram followers," Adams said. "So, I feel like if anyone is just kind of scrolling through Pinterest or Instagram, they're going to come across something that's McGee inspired and that is definitely very much like a modern farmhouse vibe."

A Tenafly home featuring the modern farmhouse style, as designed by Christie Adams Design.

As of now, the style of modern farmhouse doesn't seem to be going anywhere any time soon. The trend has taken the nation — New Jersey included — by storm, something that some may say is a timeless aesthetic that is here to stay.

"Because the face is such a neutral palette, I feel like it can evolve, which I like because like any trend or style, it can look dated after a while. So I like that it's neutral enough that as I evolve, we evolve as a family or if I get attracted to some other trends, I feel it's easy to integrate, but at the same time, it does have a timeless look to it," Nkongho said.

