Modern Health Launches New Tools to Empower Employers to Better Support Employee Mental Health

·5 min read

Appoints Chief People Officer to support its growing global workforce

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health, a leading workplace mental health platform supporting 300+ enterprises globally, closes another strong quarter after enhancing its suite of resources for employers to empower organization leaders, managers, and HR teams to support their teams in the ways that work best for them. The company also appointed former Sprout Social executive Maureen Calabrese to lead the people organization and support its growing employee base which grew 104% in 2021 alone.

New Modern Health Chief People Officer Maureen Calabrese
New Modern Health Chief People Officer Maureen Calabrese

Modern Health has launched Benefits Navigation, a self-serve way for members to easily learn about and connect to all of the other benefits provided by their employer. By driving awareness and reducing friction, members can identify and connect to other benefits such as financial well-being, career development, fertility, child and elder care all from within the Modern Health app. For benefits leaders, Benefits Navigation enhances the value and utilization of all other well-being investments, by incorporating those benefits into a single app that gives employees easy access to all the support available to them.

"Modern Health wants to help get people connected to the right resources for their needs, and we recognize that can extend beyond our ecosystem," said Lorna Henri, SVP of Client Success at Modern Health. "Employers are doing more than ever to invest in a range of benefits that impact their employees' day-to-day well-being and we want to be the partner that compliments their entire ecosystem of support. With our latest product enhancements, we're helping employers be the heroes of their workforce by ensuring their employees can easily view, understand, and access the wide range of benefits offered in the context of when they need it."

Additionally, the company announced enhancements to its Insight Hub, first introduced in September 2021, including Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS) sync and Admin Management. Collectively, these new tools and enhancements eliminate manual data entry for HR organizations and may reduce time to access Modern Health services for newly eligible employees.

  • HRIS Sync uses unique integrative technology that allows employers to sync Modern Health with their human resource information system (HRIS) so they can automatically manage employee eligibility. HR organizations typically have to manually update employee eligibility files every month to account for workforce changes or work with IT to securely update their HRIS, which can be tedious and frustrating. By automating eligibility management for employees and their dependents, Modern Health takes the manual leg work out so HR can save time and focus on delivering a great benefits experience.

  • Admin Management allows employers, especially those with larger or regional benefits teams, to streamline access to Modern Health's reporting and expansive library of resources within the Insights Hub. Employers will be able to easily add and remove admins to Modern Health on their own without support needed from client success.

Modern Health continues to scale globally more than doubling its customer growth and almost tripling its covered lives growth since January 2021. It recently announced partnerships with the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) and four-time Grand Slam winner, Naomi Osaka, who is stepping into the role of Chief Community Health Advocate for Modern Health. To support its growing workforce, Modern Health has hired former Sprout Social executive Maureen Calabrese as its Chief People Officer. Calabrese will lead the people organization responsible for talent acquisition and development, employee experience, culture and inclusion, and people operations.

"I first heard about Modern Health when we were investigating different mental healthcare support options at Sprout Social and I was immediately impressed with not only the platform but also the commitment and expertise from Alyson and the entire team," said Calabrese. "The decision to join Modern Health was easy - it's a hyper-growth mission-driven company that views its people as its greatest asset. I'm thrilled to be joining the team to support its growing workforce and continue to nurture its award-winning culture as the company scales."

Calabrese has more than two decades of experience leading people organizations at high-growth companies. Under her leadership as Chief People Officer at Sprout Social, the company was recognized by Glassdoor's Best Places to Work for four consecutive years. Before Sprout Social, she was the Chief People Officer at Raise and Cision and also held leadership roles at Ipsos and The Nielsen Company. She is founding member of CPOHQ, the world's largest CPO community, is a mentor for Techstars, and previously served as a board member on JB Training Solutions.

For more information about Modern Health, visit modernhealth.com.

About Modern Health
Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches, and licensed therapists, all available in a single app. Modern Health empowers employers to lead the charge in acknowledging that mental health is just as important as physical health, destigmatizing the conversation, and increasing accessibility of mental health services for all.

Founded in 2017, Modern Health incorporates evidence-based psychology principles and seamless technology to serve the needs of companies globally. Headquartered in San Francisco, Modern Health has raised more than $172 million from Founders Fund, Battery Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Afore Capital, MGV, Frederic Kerrest (co-founder of Okta), and 01 Advisors.

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches and licensed therapists, all available in a single app. (PRNewsfoto/Modern Health)
Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches and licensed therapists, all available in a single app. (PRNewsfoto/Modern Health)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modern-health-launches-new-tools-to-empower-employers-to-better-support-employee-mental-health-301543152.html

SOURCE Modern Health

