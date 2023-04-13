Modern Hire's Client Charter Communications, Inc. Named Winner of the SIOP and SHRM 2023 HRM Impact Award

Award recognizes Charter's work with Modern Hire to implement state-of-the-science staffing process, providing more efficient, quality hiring, improved candidate engagement and retention

CLEVELAND, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Hire, the enterprise hiring platform that uses advanced selection science to reduce bias and predict candidate fit, today announced that its client Charter Communications, Inc., which operates under the Spectrum brand, has won the 2023 Human Resource Management (HRM) Impact Award for its work with Modern Hire in establishing a state-of-the-science staffing process for Spectrum Store Specialists.

Modern Hire's all-in-one enterprise hiring platform enables organizations to continuously improve hiring results through more personalized, data-driven experiences for candidates, recruiters and hiring managers.

Hosted by The Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) and The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), the HRM Impact Award recognizes organizations with outstanding HR management practices that have been measured and determined successful through evidence-based, data-driven analyses. This is the seventh time in eight years that an organization using Modern Hire's solutions has won the award.

Leveraging Modern Hire's science-based intelligent hiring technologies including video interviews, self-scheduling, Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT), and Fit Finder pre-apply assessment for job matching, Charter transitioned its hiring process to help select best-fit candidates for critical front-line roles while operating during the challenges of the pandemic. Charter's Store Specialist role was vital to the company's efforts to support its customers during the pandemic as people and businesses increasingly relied on the company's products and services to stay connected, entertained, and to work and learn from home. In collaboration with Modern Hire, Charter automated its hiring activities and revamped its scheduling and interview process to ensure the company had enough quality candidates for employment.

"Investing in intelligent hiring tools helps businesses remain competitive through more objective hiring decisions based on fair and predictive data-based assessments," said Mike Hudy, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer, Modern Hire. "The results Charter has seen, including the predictive nature of Modern Hire's VJT to identify candidates most likely to succeed, emphasizes the significance of this technology and highlights Modern Hire's track record of empowering our clients with more efficient, effective, ethical and engaging hiring processes that lead to increased retention and bottom-line results."

The multi-step hiring process that Modern Hire helped Charter create and implement included the following stages:

Fit Finder – A pre-apply assessment tool that asks job seekers about their interests, work styles, and preferences, and then recommends early career jobs within Charter's database that are aligned with their preferences. In Fit Finder's first year, the tool drove almost 3,000 applications to front line roles, with Store Specialist receiving the most applications.

Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) – Once a candidate identifies a role, Charter then needs to quickly find those candidates that best meet its needs while assessing thousands of candidates per month. To address this, Charter implemented the VJT, a pre-hire assessment with a realistic job preview, to provide candidates with simulated scenarios items and a problem-solving simulation tailored to the role. This enables candidates to learn about the role while working through the assessment and simultaneously makes recommendations to recruiters of candidates most likely to succeed in the role.

Self-Scheduling of Interviews – Upon completion of the VJT, results are reviewed by recruiters, and the leading candidates are invited to self-schedule an interview that works for them. Since Charter launched this technology in early 2020, over 9,000 candidates fulfilled interview requests in the first year and on average, within 11 hours of being prompted.

Digital Interviewing – Digital interviewing was a key process update for Charter post-pandemic. After revamping the recruiter phone screen into a branded online interview program using Modern Hire's virtual interviewing technology, Charter recruiters created personal connections with candidates anywhere, on any device.

"While the pandemic presented challenges, our ability to quickly transition to adapt our recruiting and hiring process and launch new tools like Fit Finder helped us to continue hiring at all levels of the company, ensuring successful outcomes for job candidates, our business and customers," said Paul Marchand, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Charter. "This recognition by SIOP and SHRM for our work with Modern Hire underscores our ongoing commitment to attracting, developing and investing in our more than 100,000 employees so they can build fulfilling careers here, which is key to Charter's continued growth and success."

With Modern Hire, Charter improved the experience for job candidates: 99% of candidates reported that they felt better equipped to determine if a role was the right fit for them; and based on their experience, 99% said they would tell their friends about employment opportunities at Charter. Additionally, Charter noted several positive impacts with job candidates who applied after using Fit Finder, including a lower candidate drop-out rate and increased gender diversity in traditionally male dominated roles, such as Field Technician.

Charter will be recognized for its HRM Impact Award win at the 2023 SIOP Annual Conference, which will be held April 19-22 in Boston. More information about Modern Hire's award-winning enterprise hiring platform is available at www.modernhire.com .

About Modern Hire

Modern Hire's intelligent hiring platform transforms each step of the process with screening, assessment, interview and workflow automation tools that make hiring more effective, efficient, ethical and engaging. Modern Hire is differentiated by its advanced selection science and its commitment to the ethical use of AI and is trusted by more than 700 leading global enterprises and nearly half the Fortune 100. Find out more about seriously better hiring at www.modernhire.com .

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

