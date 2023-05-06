Modern Luddites are depriving us of the next industrial revolution

Sarah Cardell, chief executive officer of the Competition and Markets Authority - Al Drago/Bloomberg

Britain doesn’t seem to be “world leading” at very much these days, save for coronations. One disappointing exception, it might be thought, is intrusive, cutting edge regulation and competition policy.

Fresh from its decision to prohibit Microsoft's $70bn takeover of Activision Blizzard, the UK Competition and Markets Authority last week became the first national regulator to order a probe into Adobe's $20bn takeover of the software designer Figma, even though neither company is British.

Coincidentally, the CMA, led by interim chief Sarah Cardell, began marshalling its tanks for an assault on the nascent technology of artificial intelligence by again being the first national regulator to launch a formal investigation into its potential harms.

Come again?

Yes indeed, one of the most revolutionary technologies since the invention of the internal combustion engine is to be investigated before it's even got going.

A degree of concern is no doubt warranted. Geoffrey Hinton, a pioneering AI researcher, spoke for the fears of many last week when in quitting Google he cited an “existential risk” posed by the technology.

And even in the US, the tech giants have been summoned into the White House to be told they have a moral duty to behave themselves in rolling out the latest breakthroughs.

Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton poses at Google's Mountain View, Calif, headquarters - AP Photo/Noah Berger, File

However, in launching its review, the CMA has nevertheless compounded the sense that Britain is a nation attempting to regulate away all potential risk, however imaginary, in its eagerness to protect.

At this stage of the game, governments need to be thinking about how they might encourage and galvanise the technology, not how to reign it in.

On the face of it, the CMA's interest might seem innocent enough.

For months now the media has been alive with bloodcurdling warnings about the latest developments in generative AI, computer learning and quantum computing.

They'll take over our lives, they'll destroy millions of jobs, they'll spread misinformation and lies, they'll further undermine privacy and security, and in the hands of ruthless autocracies and plutocrats, they might even destroy humanity itself, like Skynet in the Terminator movies.

Well possibly, but in the meantime, AI promises a transformation in economic advancement and productivity not seen since the early days of the industrial revolution, the automobile and mass electrification.

At this stage, it is very hard to know what threats or otherwise these technologies might pose, but one thing seems clear enough: for the UK at least, with its shamefully poor productivity record and its growing reliance on migrant labour to keep the economy afloat, they should be treated as a godsend.

Britain is finished as a major advanced economy if it fails to embrace these advances by putting them centre stage in our business models and public services, including the National Health Service.

This is not achieved by starting out from a mindset of suspicion. If the Luddites had won, Britain would not have been first with the industrial revolution. A similar laissez faire approach is required today.

People worry about a dystopian future, yet the far greater concern should be the path of mediocrity, relative decline and growing lawlessness that seems to be our present trajectory.

To be clear, I'm not one of those who thinks all regulation is bad, or that the public interest is without exception better determined by unfettered markets.

Capitalism, the greatest driver of wealth creation and prosperity the world has ever known, survives only because it has learnt how to regulate its excesses.

Without these “guardrails”, Karl Marx would have been proved right, and the market economy would have ended up destroying itself. Instead, it has survived its periodic crises, and after each one reformed itself appropriately.

But you can also have too much of a good thing, and as things stand, we repeatedly overstep the line.

All of which brings us to our old friend Brexit, which in economic terms at least, has thus far been a big disappointment. The idea was that it would usher in a more enterprise friendly economy. It has not.

Most business leaders never had much time for it in the first place, but even among those who embraced it, the feeling is one of growing disillusionment. So too the electorate at large.

According to a new “Youth Tracker” poll by ITV, some 86pc of 18 to 25-year-olds would vote to rejoin the European Union given the chance.

Polls like this must admittedly be taken with a large pinch of salt; ultimately, they don't tell you much about the wider body politic.

Many of the “baby boomers” who voted overwhelmingly to remain part of the common market in 1975 would also have voted to leave it in 2016.

People's political views tend to change as they grow older.

One thing the poll does hint at, however, is that Brexit has so far failed to deliver as promised. However slender the connection to leaving the EU, everything seems to have got worse since the UK voted for it.

Freedom to make our own laws was meant to be the primary benefit, but it has not yet been used to much effect.

If you leave the protected “walled garden” of the EU, you need to be thinking hard about how to ensure competitiveness outside it.

This implied, among other things, we would adopt an unashamedly pro-enterprise agenda that would in some way compensate business for loss of market access to Europe.

One of the deeper mysteries of the whole Brexit endeavour is that this has not happened.

Blame it on a hard wired Remainer Establishment if you like, or the all consuming disruptions of Covid, when the nation seems to have collectively decided it no longer needs to work for a living.

But these are just excuses.

Change must always have determined ministers to drive it through, yet beyond Liz Truss's short lived premiership – which had other failings – there has been scant evidence of the required radicalism. Instead, things shuffle along as if still in the EU, but without any of its benefits.

Pro-growth initiatives are constantly watered down or otherwise abandoned, and anything that looks as if it might blossom and flourish is snuffed out at birth.

Britain has become essentially “uninvestable”, one leading UK industrialist told me last week: “If they could, virtually every quoted company in Britain would uproot and relist in the US.”

Only belatedly have the authorities been seen to act on the recommendations of Ron Kalifa and Jonathan Hill on support for fintech and reform of the UK's archaic listing rules, and even then it has been in watered down and compromised form.

Into this cowardice steps the newly empowered Competition and Markets Authority, apparently determined to put its own, convoluted view of consumer protection above all else.

The signalling for a nation that needs all the business investment it can get is appalling, but it is only what we have come to expect.

