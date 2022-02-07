U.S. markets close in 5 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,510.01
    +9.48 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,088.62
    -1.12 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,198.10
    +100.10 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,018.58
    +16.22 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.06
    -1.25 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.70
    +6.90 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.87
    +0.40 (+1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    -0.0010 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3527
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0410
    -0.1590 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,365.32
    +2,113.59 (+5.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.68
    +12.92 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,565.28
    +48.88 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Modern Market Eatery Kicks Off 2022 with New Business Goals and Brand Announcements

·4 min read

Fast Casual Concept Plans Headquarters Move and Corporate Openings after 2021 Efforts Created a Launchpad of Success

DENVER, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Market Eatery, the healthy fast casual restaurant brand and franchisor known for its scratch-made, nurturing and convenient food options, kicks off 2022 with strong business goals following a year of success in shifting the brand back to its pre-pandemic status. The brand plans to move into new headquarters in addition to placing a heavy focus on a refined catering program and opening new corporate locations to continue building on their growth and expansion momentum.

Modern Market Eatery
Modern Market Eatery

With sights set on development, Modern Market plans to move into a new company headquarters near downtown Denver later in Q1. The headquarters will allow the brand to combine their restaurant support office with their research and development kitchen, which have previously been housed in different locations. The brand also plans to add up to two corporate locations to their roster in their home state of Colorado, continuing to bolster their footprint in the better-for-you fast casual restaurant space.

"2021 was a year for growth and resurgence across the fast casual industry," said Rob McColgan, CEO of Modern Market. "Modern Market met that resurgence through a focus on refining our online ordering systems and working closely with third-party partners. We also kept a focus on menu innovations to keep up with the ever-changing health-forward food trends in addition to maintaining our value of being a purpose-driven brand through community giveback efforts. With that in mind, Modern Market is equipped with a launchpad for success in 2022 through our new lineup of business goals."

The brand has outlined four themes to drive their 2022 business initiatives, including growing traffic to their restaurants, attracting and retaining employees, new company-owned restaurants in their home market and improving their catering program.

Digital sales technology and third-party partnerships continued to play a large part in driving success for the brand in 2021, with the concept leveraging delivery partner relationships to increase their marketing and brand awareness efforts. In the year ahead, the focus will shift to catering with plans to exceed 2019 sales numbers as the catering aspect of fast casual service begins to rebuild itself.

Community giveback remained a constant throughout 2021, setting Modern Market up as a philanthropic example for the restaurant community through the donation of nearly $100,000 during the year. The concept's donation destinations included various non-profit organizations where the brand aligned monthly giveback initiatives with both online and in-restaurant donations.

"While internal brand improvements have been at the forefront of all our efforts, we also take pride in our unbeatable level of hospitality and core commitment to give back to the communities we serve and beyond. It's at the core of everything we do and instilled in each team member, license partner and franchise candidate," shared McColgan. "Our brand continues to prioritize adaptability and remain a modern concept that offers delicious, nourishing food at a reasonable price."

With the growth sustained in 2021 and the explosive plans for this year, these moves for the brand further illustrate the value of investing in the Modern Market franchise for qualified prospects.

Modern Market is actively seeking strong franchise partners to develop the brand in underserved metropolitan areas as well as smaller communities where its wholesome food fills a gap in the market.

For more information on franchising opportunities, interested franchise candidates and license partners should visit modernmarket.com/franchise.

About Modern Market
Faster food can be better food. That idea led to the creation of Modern Market Eatery in Boulder, Colo. in 2009. The brand is on a mission to nurture happiness from the inside out by making it easy to eat clean, nurturing and delicious food.

Fresh salads, grain bowls, toasted sandwiches and brick oven pizzas rule the menu, along with breakfast all-day options, handmade lemonades and specialty desserts. With nearly 30 locations across Colorado, Texas, and Arizona, as well as Denver International Airport and the campus of Notre Dame, Modern Market is growing quickly and has consistently captured a spot on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" list.

For more information and to learn about franchising, visit modernmarket.com or check out the brand on Instagram.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modern-market-eatery-kicks-off-2022-with-new-business-goals-and-brand-announcements-301476140.html

SOURCE Modern Market/Fishman PR

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Subpoenaed by SEC About Complying With Musk Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. received another subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about a subject that keeps coming up: Elon Musk’s tweeting in 2018 that he was considering taking the carmaker private.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyAmazon Prime Fee Ri

  • Alphabet, PayPal and 7 Other Stocks That Can Thrive in a Labor Shortage

    Happy workers lead to happy investors, according to nonprofit Just Capital abides by. Alphabet and PayPal are among the companies treat workers well.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Porsche expects another record year for sales despite chip shortage - Automobilwoche

    Luxury carmaker Porsche AG expects another record year for sales despite the global semiconductor chip shortage, its sales chief was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. Sales at Porsche, part of Volkswagen, rose 11% last year to 301,915 which would mean they could reach more than 335,000 this year if growth maintains the same pace. Van Platen said Porsche wanted to hire 400 more workers.

  • 5 popular financial rules you might want to scrap

    Even experienced investors might rely on maxims that are outdated and no longer serving your financial well-being.

  • Why Bitcoin accounting rules make it better to invest in 'a stack of comic books'

    Bitcoin's recent slump has made the strategy of putting crypto on balance sheets riskier.

  • Tesla hired more than 28,500 full-time employees in 2021

    Tesla Inc. hired 28,533 employees in 2021, to boost its workforce by 40.3%, according to the electric vehicle maker's annual report. In a

  • It's Time to Load Up on These 3 Stocks

    Many fantastic businesses have sold off recently due to their association with high-growth, unprofitable stocks with unrealistic expectations. Three deserving more respect than what they are receiving are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). While these businesses don't consistently make a profit, each is close to breaking that barrier.

  • USDA to spend $1 billion to promote climate-friendly agriculture

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $1 billion in pilot projects that promote farming, ranching and forestry practices that cut greenhouse gas emissions or capture and store climate-warming carbon, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack told Reuters. The agency is due to announce the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program later on Monday. The program will tap funds from the USDA's Commodity Credit Corporation, which provides up to $30 billion annually from the U.S. Treasury to help stabilize agricultural product prices and support farm income.

  • Career expert: Here’s how to find happiness again at your job

    Beverly Jones, an executive career coach and author of newly released “Find Your Happy at Work,” offered her advice on how to find greater happiness at work.

  • Pizza Hut's new COO on making restaurants easier to operate while elevating the experience: 'We'll be able to win'

    Chequan Lewis, who was promoted from Chief Equity Officer to COO on Jan. 1, said every job he's had with the iconic brand has been something totally new to him.

  • Volkswagen does not see chip shortage ending this year - Automobilwoche

    Volkswagen does not expect the global shortage of semiconductors to end this year although it should further ease slightly in the second half, a board member was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. "The volatile situation will affect us at least beyond the first half of this year," Murat Aksel, the head of procurement on the Volkswagen board said in an interview with Automobilwoche. Carmakers around the world have been hit by a shortage of semiconductors caused by COVID-19 supply-chain disruptions as well as soaring semiconductor demand at consumer electronic companies.

  • Tesla receives subpoena from SEC over 2018 settlement

    Tesla Inc said on Monday it received a subpoena from the U.S. securities regulator in November related to the SEC settlement that required top boss Elon Musk's tweets on material information to be vetted. The disclosure in an annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission comes after Musk triggered a stock sell-off after asking his Twitter followers in November if he should sell 10% of his stake in the company. The SEC's latest action, which the company did not elaborate on, adds to Tesla's pressure from federal auto safety regulators regarding vehicle recalls and investigations related to its driver assisting software.

  • Tesla discloses SEC subpoena, to see if it is complying with settlement of previous investigation

    Tesla Inc. disclosed that it has been subpoenaed by the Securities in Exchange Commission to see if the electric vehicle maker is in compliance with a settlement over its governance processes. The stock rose 0.7% in premarket trading. In Tesla's 2021 10-K annual report filed with the SEC late Friday, the company said the subpoena was issued on Nov. 16, 2021, and was related to the SEC investigation into then Chief Executive Elon Musk's tweet in 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take the comp

  • How & Why Oil Impacts The Canadian Dollar

    The exchange rate between Canada and the U.S. strongly correlates to the price of oil, and it's largely due to the way Canada earns U.S. dollars.

  • North Texas led all metros in multifamily investment in 2021

    Total multifamily investment in North Texas was almost $28 billion, comprising over 8% of the nation’s total. Experts believe that momentum should carry this year

  • Why the energy price cap is going up when oil firms are making billions in profit

    Tens of millions of British homes will see their energy bills rise by an average of £693 a year from April.

  • Starbucks' Answer to Rising Costs Is a Focus on International Markets

    It's more expensive for the coffee chain to operate its North American stores than those it runs elsewhere.

  • 2 Key Things From Amazon's Earnings Call Investors Should Know

    In Q4, the e-commerce giant broke out advertising revenue for the first time and did a good job mitigating the impact of global supply chain bottlenecks.

  • New Jobs for Burned-Out Teachers Mean Learning the Rules of the Corporate World

    Educators are in demand in the private sector, but many lack a compass for charting a job search.