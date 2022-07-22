U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.50
    -17.75 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,956.00
    -51.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,538.00
    -102.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,830.00
    -7.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.57
    +1.22 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.70
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0200
    -0.0031 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9100
    -0.1260 (-4.15%)
     

  • Vix

    23.11
    -0.77 (-3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1978
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.5700
    +0.2030 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,037.38
    +226.32 (+0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.20
    +14.23 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.51
    +6.20 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,870.33
    +67.33 (+0.24%)
     

Modern Mill Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader

·2 min read

Innovative wood alternative ACRE by Modern Mill garners more accolades recognizing its potential to empower sustainable innovation

FERNWOOD, Miss., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Mill, manufacturer of innovative wood alternative ACRE, today announced that its ACRE product line received a Top Product of the Year Award in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. The win is an indication that the program's expert judges consider ACRE a top example of the exemplary work being done today in the fields of energy and environmental management.

ACRE is a groundbreaking new building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment, offering all the warmth and beauty of real wood with all the conveniences of traditional composites. ACRE is available as trim boards, dimensional lumber, sheet goods, decking and siding.

"We are very pleased to be recognized for our ability to help companies and individuals achieve their energy and sustainability management goals, with our innovative product, ACRE," says Kim Guimond, Chief Marketing Officer at Modern Mill. "It shows that industry experts fully recognize ACRE's potential to help create a more sustainable future."

The judges commented: "The product has impressive credentials with regard to aligning with principles of a circular economy. With regard to impact, ease of adoption is helped because it can be handled similarly to real wood, while being lighter and more durable."

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards is a program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, and in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management and increased the bottom line.

"With a very experienced and critical judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award in 2022," says Sarah Roberts, Environment+Energy Leader publisher.

About Modern Mill

Modern Mill is a manufacturing company based in Fernwood, Mississippi, and the maker of ACRE™, a groundbreaking new building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment, offering the warmth and beauty of real wood with all the conveniences of composites. ACRE is available as trim boards, dimensional lumber, sheet goods, decking and siding. For more information, visit modern-mill.com.

PRESS CONTACT

Mirjam Lippunne
920-395-8998
https://modern-mill.com/




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modern-mill-earns-top-product-of-the-year-award-from-environment--energy-leader-301591410.html

SOURCE Modern Mill

