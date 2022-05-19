Modern Mill Wins Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Award as Best Mid-Sized Business

Testament to the level of innovation of its wood substitute building material, the company's product ACRE also garnered four finalist nominations and an honorable mention in different award categories

FERNWOOD, Mo., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Mill , manufacturer of innovative wood substitute ACRE, stole the show at Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards and won the overall Best Mid-Sized Business Award plus five other nominations.

The Awards honor clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.

Modern Mill and its product ACRE also garnered finalist nominations in the categories General Excellence, Architecture, Consumer Products and North America as well as an honorable mention in the Climate category.

ACRE is a groundbreaking new building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment, offering the warmth and beauty of real wood with all the conveniences of traditional composites. ACRE is available as trim boards, dimensional lumber, sheet goods, decking and siding.

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized in so many different categories," says Kim Guimond, Chief Marketing Officer at Modern Mill. "It shows that ACRE truly is a product that can change the building industry for the better, stem deforestation and grow a socially responsible, sustainable business here in the U.S."

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

About Modern Mill

Modern Mill is a manufacturing company based in Fernwood, Mississippi that specializes in ACRE, a groundbreaking new building material made from upcycled rice hulls in a zero-waste environment, offering the warmth and beauty of real wood. ACRE is available as trim boards, dimensional lumber, sheet goods, decking and siding. For more information, visit modern-mill.com

