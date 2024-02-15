Modern Mills Holders Seeking to Raise $314 Million in Saudi IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Shareholders in Saudi Arabia’s Modern Mills for Food Products Co. are seeking to raise as much as 1.2 billion riyals ($314 million) in its Riyadh initial public offering.

The price range has been set at 44 riyals to 48 riyals per share, valuing the flour milling firm at as much as $1 billion, according to a statement on Thursday. The selling shareholders are offering 24.5 million shares in the offering, or a 30% stake in the company.

Mada International Holding Co., Al Ghurair Foods, and Masafi Co. are the sellers in the IPO. Bookbuilding for institutional investors will run until Feb. 21, with pricing set for Feb. 27. Retail investors will be able to bid between March 5 and 6.

Saudi Arabia recently split the government-controlled flour milling industry into four companies and sold them to the private sector. First Milling Co. was the first to go public in May in a $266 million IPO, while Fourth Milling Co. is working toward a listing this year, Bloomberg News has reported.

Modern Mills is set to be the second company to launch an IPO in the kingdom this year, after drugmaker Avalon Pharma drew institutional investor orders worth 68.3 billion riyals for its 492 million-riyal listing.

The Persian Gulf has been a booming market for IPOs over the past two years, with high oil prices and increased international investor interest driving the positive sentiment even as share sales slumped globally.

Jeddah-based Modern Mills was previously known as Milling Company 3 and owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, according to its prospectus. It was then acquired for 818 million riyals by a consortium of MADA Holding and United Arab Emirates-based Al Ghurair Foods in 2021.

Modern Mills made a profit of 105 million riyals in the first half of 2023 on revenue of 452 million riyals in the same period, according to its prospectus.

HSBC Holdings Plc is acting as sole financial adviser, global coordinator and lead manager on the IPO, while Emirates NBD Capital is a joint bookrunner. Moelis & Co. is an adviser to the selling shareholders.

