The Modern Mixologist and Kathy Casey Food Studios–Liquid Kitchen Recipients of the Industry Awards from Questex’s Vibe Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibe Conference, the premier on-premise beverage conference for chain beverage executives, today announces that Tony Abou-Ganim of The Modern Mixologist and Kathy Casey of Kathy Casey Food Studios–Liquid Kitchen have been awarded the 2023 Industry Awards. The Vibe Conference takes place February 27-March 1 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina.



“Congrats to Tony Abou-Ganim and Kathy Casey on their 2023 Industry Awards. We applaud them on the contributions they have made to our industry,” said Tim McLucas, Vice President, Bar & Restaurant.

Abou-Ganim is widely regarded as one of the pioneering and leading bar professionals in the world. Today, Abou-Ganim is partnering with Chef Shawn McClain in two restaurants, Libertine Social in Las Vegas and Highlands in Detroit and also collaborates with Levy Restaurants on various arenas, along with T-Mobile and Allegiant stadium in Las Vegas. Abou-Ganim grew up in the bar business and his initial introduction to the business was steeped in the tradition of classic cocktails and professional barmanship. He honed his skills served as the opening bartender at Po, Mario Batali’s first restaurant and opened Harry Denton's Starlight Room atop the Sir Francis Drake Hotel where he developed his first specialty cocktail menu featuring several of his original cocktail recipes. He also developed the cocktail program for the new Bellagio Las Vegas. Abou-Ganim is the author of The Modern Mixologist: Contemporary Classic Cocktails.



Casey is a leader in trend identification of what’s hot in the culinary and cocktail scene. She is the owner of Kathy Casey Food Studios–Liquid Kitchen, a full-service global agency specializing in food, beverage, and concept development, as well as brand launches, onsite training, and opening assistance. She has been featured on PBS Cooking in the Beautiful Northwest and Small Screen Networks Kathy Casey’s Liquid Kitchen cocktail show. When she’s not dreaming up “the next big thing,” Casey can be found foraging for wild mushrooms, shaking up cocktails using ingredients from her urban garden or searching for the best new tasty travel locations.

To learn more about the Vibe Conference, visit: https://www.vibeconference.com. Stay connected with the Vibe Conference and industry news at https://www.barandrestaurant.com/

About Vibe Conference

Vibe Conference is the premier event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers. The top on-premise conference is held annually and involves high-level content, tastings and networking opportunities. The 2023 conference will be held February 27-March 1 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

