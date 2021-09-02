U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,526.50
    +5.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,322.00
    +32.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,631.25
    +22.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.70
    +4.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.60
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.24
    -0.24 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0120
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,868.38
    +2,628.43 (+5.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,295.10
    +81.94 (+6.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,147.91
    -1.93 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Modern Plant Based Foods Begins Process of Uplisting to Nasdaq

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (" Modern Plant Based Foods ") or (the "Company "), an award-winning plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it will begin the uplisting process of applying to the Nasdaq Stock market. The Company will be reviewing possible agents and making progress to required requirements to move to the Nasdaq upon a successful application process of its current OTC listing.

Modern Plant-Based Foods Logo (CNW Group/Modern Plant Based Foods Inc.)
Modern Plant-Based Foods Logo (CNW Group/Modern Plant Based Foods Inc.)

"Listing to Nasdaq allows us to generate shareholder value through greater cost savings on our path towards profitability while joining our other industry leading CPG companies on a leading global exchange," States Cassidy McCord. "We are grateful for being in the position to take this great leap to become a senior listed security."

Tara Haddad will be moving to the position of Founder and will be succeeded by Joni Berg as CEO. In her role as Founder, Ms. Haddad will continue to work with the Company on key business development initiatives while Mrs. Berg will be responsible for day-to-day operations. Ms. Haddad will also be stepping down from the Board of directors.

"After founding this company three years ago, I feel it is the right time to pass the company to Mrs. Berg a colleague who has built an amazing company with kitskitchen and has been in the food space for many years. I have the absolute confidence in her ability to take our company in the right direction and as Founder I will continue to support her as the Company grows. In the coming decades, Millennials and Gen-X consumption habits are going to dictate where this company is heading. These age brackets are going to dictate consumer consumption patterns and having Joni at the center of this company will ensure longevity and growth of this company for continued success," states Tara Haddad.

Mrs. Berg has spent 7 years building kits kitchen and the products are currently listed with many major retailers throughout British Columbia. Mrs. Berg has held positions with major companies such as Lululemon, Rogers Communication, and Bell Media. Focused on driving growth, Mrs. Berg's wide array of operational skills include CPG production and marketing, distribution and operations, as well as establishing corporate-wide processes to improve productivity, cost reduction, and customer satisfaction.

"Tara has done an incredible job taking the company from an idea to the global food manufacturer we are today. With multinational employees and multiple distribution channels throughout North America, the growth has been an incredible accomplishment in just two years. I will look to be continuing this aggressive growth pattern with a heavy focus on cutting edge products, marketing techniques, and acquisitions," states Joni Berg.

The Company also announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of 840,337 units at a price of $1.19 per unit for gross proceeds of $1 million. Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the company for a period of two years at $1.48 per common share. The proceeds raised from this offering will be used by the Company for general working capital purposes, marketing, and investor relations activity

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company and the Company's business and prospects; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; the Company's sales growth, planned expansion, awareness of the Company's brands, future sales and revenue growth, use of proceeds from the financing, and the business, operations, management and capitalization of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic restaurant and food service partners; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Modern Plant Based Foods Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/02/c7808.html

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Google stock has quietly gone berserk — here's why

    The hottest FAANG stock around isn't Apple or Netflix, it's Google. Here's why.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

    Shares of Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), are trading higher as the sector rebounds from recent weakness despite continued regulatory concerns. The gaming, education and technology sectors have been under regulatory pressure this year, which has driven volatility in the overall Chinese market. Alibaba shares were otherwise trading lower last week on continued volatility in Chinese stocks amid regulatory concerns. The SEC reportedly started issuing additional

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are not for the faint of heart. They are often risky, highly volatile investments, especially over short periods of time. But if you adopt a long-term mindset, those rapidly growing companies could help you make bank.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • ChargePoint Misses Q2 Earnings, But Revenue Surges As EV Demand Charges Ahead

    ChargePoint missed earnings but beat sales estimates as EV charging demand ramps up. CHPT stock rose modestly.

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Oil Declines After OPEC+ Alliance Agrees to Return More Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after OPEC+ stuck with a plan to boost crude production, with the cartel wagering that the global market can absorb the additional supply as demand improves and stockpiles get drawn down.West Texas Intermediate was 0.4% lower after closing little changed on Wednesday. Following a swift midweek meeting, ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies ratified the 400,000 barrel-a-day rise scheduled for October. In the U.S., a government

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • Stocks Mixed as China Fires Fresh Regulatory Salvo: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were mixed Thursday as Chinese technology shares pared a climb following a fresh regulatory assault from Beijing. Traders were also cautious as they await U.S. jobs data to gauge the stimulus outlook.Chinese tech shares listed in Hong Kong came off their highs after criticism of ride-hailing firms highlighted risks from the nation’s ongoing crackdown on private industries. China’s overall market was steady, with traders assessing a central bank step to cushion the eco

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy After Strong Earnings, Guidance?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?