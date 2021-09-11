Modern Plant-based Foods Starts New Division Modern Seafood and Begins Research and Development on Plant-based Smoked Salmon

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Plant Based Foods") or (the "Company"), an award-winning plant-based food company is pleased to announce that it will be launching a plant-based seafood division, Modern Seafood. Modern Seafood will be focused on research & development, production and manufacturing of plant-based seafood alternatives. Specifically, the sub-division will seek out collaborations with existing seafood companies interested in the development of quality seafood alternatives.

Modern Seafood's core products will include its award-winning 'crab cake' which has been the Company's number one seller since inception. The Modern 'crab cake' is available on retail shelves and foodservice establishments across the nation and is currently expanding into the United States and Australia. Modern Seafood's new plant-based Smoked Salmon will be free of gluten, soy, and GMOs.



"We recognize there is a constant need for innovation to keep up with the rapid growth in the plant-based sector and our Company takes pride in getting ahead of consumer demand and trends," states Tara Haddad, Founder of Modern Plant-Based Foods. The alternative seafood sector is still in its infancy, and it is an area where we want to establish ourselves as industry leaders. Smoked salmon is extremely popular and widely consumed around the world, and we feel there will be a surge in interest of products that have been developed by chef's not manipulated by scientists,"

With a growing number of mainstream consumers adopting plant-based diets, grocery sales of plant-based products reached $7 billion and grew 27% over the past year, according to SPINS retail data, almost double the growth rate of overall foods sales in the U.S., with seafood alternatives also seeing significant growth. The European smoked salmon market amounted to over $4.2 billion at an annual growth of 2% as of 2018.

"With alt-seafood ventures worldwide receiving at least $83 million from investors in 2020, compared to $1 million three years prior, it is apparent there is interest in the growth of this sector. As we move forward, sustainability of future generations is key as current reserves will simply not be able to keep up with consumer demand. We want to make a difference and swing the pendulum back," states Cassidy McCord, Chief Corporate Officer of Modern Plant-Based Foods.

