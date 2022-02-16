U.S. markets closed

Moderna Announces Plan to Expand Commercial Footprint in Europe Across Six Additional Countries

Announcement reinforces Moderna's commitment to Europe and vision as a global commercial enterprise, building on the recent announcement of expansion in the Asia-Pacific region

Local commercial presence to be established in Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, and Sweden to support the delivery of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2022 / Moderna, Inc., (NASDAQ:MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced plans to expand its commercial network across six additional countries in Europe. Moderna plans to establish a commercial presence in Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden to support the delivery of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics locally. This follows the recent announcement of plans for four new subsidiaries in Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

"Europe has played a critical role in Moderna's ability to manufacture and deliver our COVID-19 vaccine across the world, protecting millions of people from COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. After a decade of pioneering the development of our mRNA platform, I am proud of the growth we continue to achieve," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "I look forward to furthering our collaborations with European researchers and partners to leverage our mRNA technology and expand treatment options to improve the lives of patients across Europe."

Europe represents an integral part of Moderna's business, with established commercial subsidiaries in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Established in 2021, Moderna Poland hosts the Moderna International Business Services (MIBS) Center, which provides critical functions, including finance, pharmacovigilance, human resources, and digital services. Moderna Poland will also expand to provide commercial capabilities.

The expansion comes as the Company continues to scale up the manufacturing and distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine while advancing other mRNA vaccine candidates and therapeutics. Moderna has several key manufacturing partnerships across Europe, including Lonza in Switzerland and the Netherlands, ROVI in Spain, and Recipharm in France.

Moderna's broader pipeline currently includes 40 development programs, of which 25 are in clinical trials. The Company continues to update its COVID-19 strategy to address variants of concern such as Omicron and pioneer new vaccines and therapeutics for a range of diseases and conditions. Moderna is developing mRNA medicines to potentially prevent and treat diseases with significant unmet needs across infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare and ultra-rare diseases, and autoimmune diseases.

The Company currently has operations in 12 countries worldwide and has announced plans to establish a commercial presence in another ten countries across Asia-Pacific and Europe in 2022. Regulators have approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in more than 70 countries, including Canada, Japan, the European Union, the UK, and Israel. In 2021, 807 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine were shipped globally, with approximately 25% of those doses shipped to low- and middle-income countries.

In the European Union, the Company's COVID-19 vaccine and booster are approved for use by the European Commission for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus in individuals 18 years of age and older. To date, the European Commission has ordered 460 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, including boosters and the ability to purchase other COVID-19 vaccine candidates from Moderna's pipeline. Purchase under this agreement is subject to regulatory approval of the booster vaccine candidates by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

About Moderna's Strategic Pillars

Moderna's has four strategic pillars guiding the Company's focus and impact for 2022 and beyond. Our strategic pillars are:

  • Developing a pan-respiratory annual booster vaccine and continuously customizing it. A pan-respiratory annual single booster vaccine covering multiple viruses, such as COVID-19, Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, could create value for the healthcare system through compliance, convenience to the customer (one vs. three injections), and reduction in vaccine administration cost

  • Developing first-in-class vaccines against latent viruses for which there are no approved vaccines today. Latent viruses infect the body, lay dormant, and do not replicate but possess the capacity to activate, causing disease. In addition, new emerging evidence highlights that latent viral infections may have yet unknown negative effects. Moderna has clinical candidates in development for several latent viruses, including Epstein-Barr Virus (Phase 1), human immunodeficiency virus (Phase 1), and Cytomegalovirus (Phase 3)

  • Developing therapeutics based on mRNA-encoded proteins across oncology, cardiovascular, auto-immune disorders, and rare genetic diseases

  • Developing therapeutics based on mRNA-encoded gene-editing enzymes

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale and at unprecedented speed. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past seven years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding: the Company's plans to expand its commercial network to six new countries in Europe: Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, and Sweden. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Moderna Contacts

Media:
Luke Mircea Willats
Director, Corporate Communications
luke.mirceawillats@modernatx.com

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689137/Moderna-Announces-Plan-to-Expand-Commercial-Footprint-in-Europe-Across-Six-Additional-Countries

