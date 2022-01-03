U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

Moderna to Provide Business and Pipeline Updates at the 2022 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that CEO Stéphane Bancel will present an update on the Company and its pipeline of mRNA development programs at the virtual 40th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10th at 8:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Moderna website at investors.modernatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Moderna's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale and at unprecedented speed. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past seven years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Moderna Contact

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680608/Moderna-to-Provide-Business-and-Pipeline-Updates-at-the-2022-JP-Morgan-Healthcare-Conference

