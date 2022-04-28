U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,245.50
    +65.25 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,504.00
    +278.00 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,296.75
    +287.75 (+2.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,907.50
    +26.40 (+1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.55
    -0.47 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.00
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.24 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0504
    -0.0054 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.41
    -4.11 (-12.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2466
    -0.0076 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6970
    +2.2530 (+1.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,662.86
    +816.72 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    920.81
    +27.89 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.73
    +75.12 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

Moderna Files for Authorization of Its COVID-19 Vaccine in Young Children Six Months to Under Six Years of Age

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MRNA

Submission to Regulators Globally Is Based on Phase 2/3 Studies of mRNA-1273 in Young Children

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that it has submitted a request for emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) in children 6 months to under 2 years and 2 years to under 6 years of age to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and that similar requests are underway with international regulatory authorities. The requests are based on a 25 μg two-dose primary series of mRNA-1273.

"We are proud to share that we have initiated our EUA submission for authorization for our COVID-19 vaccine for young children," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "We believe mRNA-1273 will be able to safely protect these children against SARS-CoV-2, which is so important in our continued fight against COVID-19 and will be especially welcomed by parents and caregivers."

Positive interim results from the Phase 2/3 KidCOVE study, announced on March 23, 2022, showed a robust neutralizing antibody response in the 6 month to under 6 years of age group after a two-dose primary series of mRNA-1273, along with a favorable safety profile. The antibody titers in the pre-specified 6 month to 23 month and 2 years to under 6 years age sub-groups met the statistical criteria for similarity to the adults in the COVE study, which satisfied the primary objective of the study. The previously announced results included a supportive preliminary efficacy analysis on cases mostly collected during the Omicron wave, including home testing for COVID-19. When the analysis is limited only to cases confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 by central lab RT-PCR vaccine efficacy remained significant at 51% (95% CI: 21-69) for 6 months to <2 years and 37% (95% CI: 13-54) for 2 to <6 years. These efficacy estimates are similar to vaccine efficacy estimates in adults against Omicron after two doses of mRNA-1273.

The EUA submission for children ages 6 months to under 6 years will be complete next week. Moderna is also currently studying booster doses for all pediatric cohorts.

The KidCOVE study is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The ClinicalTrials.gov identifier is NCT04796896.

BARDA, part of ASPR within the U.S. HHS is supporting the continued research and development of the Company's COVID-19 vaccine development efforts with federal funding under contract no. 75A50120C00034. BARDA is reimbursing Moderna for 100 percent of the allowable costs incurred by the Company for conducting the program described in the BARDA contract.

About Moderna

In over 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past seven years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

INDICATION (U.S.)

SPIKEVAX (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) is a vaccine indicated for active immunization to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals 18 years of age and older.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

  • Do not administer to individuals with a known history of severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) to any component of the vaccine.

  • Appropriate medical treatment to manage immediate allergic reactions must be immediately available in the event an acute anaphylactic reaction occurs following administration of the vaccine.

  • Postmarketing data demonstrate increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis, particularly within 7 days following the second dose. The observed risk is higher among males under 40 years of age than among females and older males. The observed risk is highest in males 18 through 24 years of age.

  • Syncope (fainting) may occur in association with administration of injectable vaccines. Procedures should be in place to avoid injury from fainting.

  • Immunocompromised persons, including individuals receiving immunosuppressive therapy, may have a diminished response to the vaccine.

  • The vaccine may not protect all vaccine recipients.

  • Adverse reactions reported in clinical trials following administration of the vaccine include pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, myalgia, arthralgia, chills, nausea/vomiting, axillary swelling/tenderness, fever, swelling at the injection site, and erythema at the injection site, and rash.

  • The vaccination provider is responsible for mandatory reporting of certain adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) online at https://vaers.hhs.gov/reportevent.html or by calling 1-800-822-7967.

  • Please see the SPIKEVAX Full Prescribing Information. For information regarding authorized emergency uses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, please see the EUA Fact Sheet.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding: the potential authorization by the U.S. FDA of mRNA-1273 for primary vaccination of children 6 months to under 6 years of age; the potential for mRNA-1273 to provide protection from COVID-19 and severe COVID-19 disease in vaccine recipients down to 6 months of age; the safety and tolerability of mRNA-1273 in pediatric populations; and Moderna's plans to evaluate the potential of a booster dose for pediatric populations. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Moderna Contacts:

Media:
Elise Meyer
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
Elise.Meyer@modernatx.com

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699210/Moderna-Files-for-Authorization-of-Its-COVID-19-Vaccine-in-Young-Children-Six-Months-to-Under-Six-Years-of-Age

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Moonshot Stocks With Upside of Up to 709%, According to Wall Street

    Since early January, Wall Street has given the investing community a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can move higher. In March, the benchmark S&P 500 registered its 39th official correction (i.e., a decline of at least 10%) since the beginning of 1950, while the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite briefly dipped into bear market territory.

  • Why BioCryst Stock Shot Nearly 5% Higher Today

    What happened American biotech BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) scored an important regulatory win across the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. As a result, happy shareholders pushed the company's stock almost 5% higher on the day.

  • ORMP: Broadening IP Protection, Positive Physician Indicators & Studies Advancing

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:ORMP READ THE FULL ORMP RESEARCH REPORT Broadening patent IP protection… Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) has received another patent, augmenting its already sizable IP portfolio. The European Patent Office granted Oramed a patent for NASH. The patent, which has been granted to Oramed in the U.S., is also pending in several additional markets, as well. … NASH study

  • What Is Paxlovid, Pfizer’s Covid Antiviral Drug, and How Effective Is It?

    It is the drug that has been hailed by the White House as key to saving lives in the fight against Covid-19. Vice President Kamala Harris was prescribed it after she tested positive for the virus. In addition to the fact that Harris was taking it, the White House also announced an effort to make the drug more widely available.

  • This Could Spell Bad News for Novavax

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors are likely feeling frustrated. First, they had to wait as the company delayed filing for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine. Although there hasn't been a formal announcement from the agency that Novavax won't obtain the authorization, the writing could be on the wall that another vaccine may not be necessary for the U.S. market.

  • Does This News From Novavax Mean Trouble for Moderna?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is leading the coronavirus vaccine market today -- but this isn't a short-term story. Moderna already has its plan in the works. Moderna is working on a combined coronavirus and flu vaccine candidate too.

  • This Beginner Calisthenics Workout Is The Perfect Intro To The No-Equipment Method

    Calisthenics workouts include a range of beginner-friendly bodyweight moves. Here's how to try calisthenics and answers to all your questions from a trainer.

  • Moderna files emergency authorization for kids' COVID-19 vaccine

    Moderna starts its filing for an emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in kids under 6 years.

  • Europe won’t have an Omicron-adapted mRNA vaccine until at least autumn

    Europe says pandemic is entering a new phase where it must respond flexibly, but Brussels warns “we must not lower our guard.”

  • What is Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID antiviral drug, and how effective is it?

    What to know about Paxlovid, its availability, side effects and more. The pill can decrease hospitalization or death from COVID-19 in high-risk adults by 89%.

  • Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting May 31

    It's hard not to feel like the worst of COVID is behind us, as even Anthony Fauci, MD, one of the nation's top COVID advisers, is now saying the U.S. is out of the "pandemic phase." But despite the U.S. seeing a consistent and significant decline in virus infections throughout February and March, cases are climbing back up again thanks to the BA.2 variant—an even faster-spreading subvariant of Omicron. According to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC), new infections have increas

  • Eli Lilly Stock Leaps As Trulicity Sales Drive Q1 Earnings Beat, Obesity Drug Trial Data

    "We are well-positioned to help address health challenges in areas of significant unmet medical need, such as obesity, Alzheimer's disease and cancer," said CEO David Ricks.

  • How Gilead is positioning its COVID-19 drug against newer antivirals like Paxlovid

    Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) has steadily expanded the use of Veklury while much of the nation’s attention has shifted to the arrival of new antivirals that can be picked up at a pharmacy counter. Gilead first received emergency authorization for remdesivir, as it was then called, as a treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients on May 1, 2020, making it the first new drug to demonstrate it helped hospitalized COVID-19 patients during one of the darkest points in the pandemic. The authorization sent Gilead’s stock soaring, hitting a three-year high of $80.00 on April 30, the day before the anticipated authorization.

  • Pfizer, BioNTech seek U.S. authorization of COVID-19 booster shot for younger kids

    The companies earlier this month reported data from a mid-to-late stage study showing a third dose of their shot increased protection against the original coronavirus version and the Omicron variant among children in the age group. Just 28% of children aged 5 to 11 years - around 8.2 million - are fully vaccinated, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • CTT Pharma Strengthens Caffeine Patent in USA

    Tampa, Florida, United States - TheNewswire - April 27, 2022 - CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. (OTC:CTTH) is announcing today that we have recently filed a patent application encompassing Caffei...

  • Scientists link ‘forever chemicals’ exposure to liver damage

    Scientists have identified a link between exposure to “forever chemicals” and liver damage, as well as a potential connection to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, in a study published on Wednesday. Exposure to such compounds — also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS — was associated with elevated levels of a liver enzyme called…

  • J&J sues to block sales of 'dangerous' counterfeit HIV drugs

    Johnson & Johnson has filed a lawsuit against drug distributors and a pharmacy seeking to stop the sale of counterfeit versions of its HIV drugs, months after a similar case brought by Gilead Sciences Inc. In a complaint filed April 7 and made public on Tuesday, J&J said it had learned of widespread counterfeiting through complaints from patients who received the wrong pills in their prescription bottle, and from the voluntary return of hundreds of bottles of counterfeit drugs from one of the defendants, distributor ProPharma Distribution LLC. The company also said that distribution of counterfeit versions of its HIV pills had come to light through Gilead's lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/article/gilead-sciences-hiv-idCNL4N2TY48H, filed in January.

  • Health Canada Approves VRAYLAR® (cariprazine) for the Treatment of Bipolar l Disorder and Schizophrenia in Adults

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company announced today that Health Canada has approved VRAYLAR® (cariprazine) as monotherapy for the acute management of manic, mixed, and depressive episodes associated with bipolar l disorder in adults, as well as the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.1

  • 3 Small-Cap Medical Stocks With Big Momentum

    Rengenxbio (NASDAQ: RGNX), Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT), and Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) are all small-cap healthcare stocks with market caps below $3.5 billion. Regenexbio also receives royalty revenue from Novartis for Zolgesma.

  • Sanofi profit gain beats market view on bestseller drug Dupixent

    (Reuters) -French healthcare group Sanofi's first-quarter adjusted earnings gained 16.2% on sales growth of its bestselling drug Dupixent and a rebound in demand for prescription-free drugs. First-quarter business operating income, or adjusted earnings before interest and tax, rose to 3.07 billion euros ($3.23 billion), surpassing the average analyst estimate of 2.84 billion euros posted on the company's website. Revenue from eczema and asthma treatment Dupixent jumped over 45% to 1.61 billion euros, beating an analyst consensus of 1.58 billion euros, on prescriptions in dermatitis, asthma and certain nasal infections.