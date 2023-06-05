Moderna and Merck Report Significant Success in Investigational Skin Cancer Therapy, Cuts Risk Of Distant Metastasis Or Death By 65%

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) announced distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS) results from the Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 study of mRNA-4157 (V940) plus Keytruda for resected high-risk melanoma.

The candidate is an investigational individualized neoantigen therapy.

The companies recently announced the first presentation of the study's primary endpoint, recurrence-free survival, from the Phase 2 KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 trial in April 2023 at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting.

mRNA-4157 (V940) plus Keytruda demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in DMFS, compared with Keytruda.

The combo therapy reduced the risk of developing distant metastasis or death by 65%.

Data from an exploratory subgroup analysis evaluating minimal residual disease (MRD) by circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as a biomarker of RFS were also presented.

Most ctDNA-evaluable patients were ctDNA-negative at baseline (88.0%, n=110/125), compared to ctDNA-positive patients at baseline (12.0%, n=15/125).

In ctDNA-negative patients at baseline, RFS was higher with mRNA-4157 (V940) in combination with Keytruda versus Keytruda alone, representing a 78% reduction in recurrence or death.

A similar trend was observed for ctDNA-positive patients.

However, the small sample size of the ctDNA subgroups limits the interpretation of these results.

The association between MRD patterns and mRNA-4157 (V940) treatment effect will be further explored in upcoming planned studies.

