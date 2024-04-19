Moderna (MRNA) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Moderna (MRNA) ending at $101.41, denoting a -0.58% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.05%.

Shares of the biotechnology company have depreciated by 2.01% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Moderna in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 2, 2024. On that day, Moderna is projected to report earnings of -$3.36 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1868.42%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $238.56 million, down 87.19% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$7.51 per share and a revenue of $4.16 billion, demonstrating changes of +39.09% and -39.27%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Moderna. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% lower within the past month. Moderna presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

