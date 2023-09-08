Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Moderna (MRNA) closed the most recent trading day at $107.64, moving -0.66% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 8.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.74%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Moderna as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.42, down 156.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.62 billion, down 51.87% from the year-ago period.

MRNA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.31 per share and revenue of $6.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -121.42% and -64.24%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Moderna. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.37% lower. Moderna is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

