Moderna Outlines Commitment to Corporate Growth and Announces U.S. Expansion in 2023

Expansion includes new West Coast offices in South San Francisco, California and Seattle, Washington

New offices complement existing locations in Cambridge, MA; Norwood, MA; Atlanta, GA; Bethesda, MD; and Princeton, NJ

Moderna currently has offices in 17 locations worldwide

Company plans to hire approximately 2,000 new employees in 2023

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / Moderna, Inc., (NASDAQ:MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that it is expanding its U.S. presence and establishing a corporate presence on the West Coast with new offices in South San Francisco, California and Seattle, Washington. Moderna's Seattle location will provide technology solutions across the enterprise and Moderna Genomics will expand to South San Francisco. Moderna also plans to hire approximately 2,000 new employees globally by the end of 2023.

Moderna's West Coast presence joins additional U.S. locations in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Norwood, Massachusetts; Atlanta, Georgia; Bethesda, Maryland; and Princeton, New Jersey.

"Our team has continued to push beyond what we ever imagined possible to completely reimagine how medicines are created and delivered. We are making significant investments in both people and infrastructure to build the most impactful version of Moderna," said Tracey Franklin, Chief Human Resources Officer of Moderna. "At Moderna, we give our people a platform to change medicine and an opportunity to change the world."

Moderna's new office in Seattle will provide technology solutions across the enterprise and further scale the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based tools across the platform by capitalizing on the region's existing technology talent. The Company is hiring Technical Program Managers, Product Managers and Software Development Engineers. To learn more and apply for open roles, click here.

"Moderna is investing to fully realize our ambition of embedding technology into everything we do. By building technology solutions that enable business, scientific and people-led breakthroughs, we will continue to make a positive impact on the people we serve," said Brad Miller, Chief Information Officer of Moderna. "We are hiring rapidly in-market across key tech capabilities and are excited to grow our presence in Seattle, an area rich in highly skilled talent."

This U.S. expansion comes as Moderna is rapidly advancing its pipeline of mRNA medicines, including mRNA-4157, the Company's personalized cancer vaccine candidate, being developed in collaboration with Merck, which was recently granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. FDA, as well as mRNA-1345, the Company's RSV vaccine candidate, which was also recently granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. FDA based on positive topline data from the ConquerRSV Phase 3 pivotal efficacy trial.

Moderna currently has 48 mRNA programs1 in development of which 38 are in active clinical trials. Currently, the Company currently has operations in 17 countries worldwide.

Moderna was recognized as a top employer in 2022 for the eighth consecutive year in a row by Science and Science Careers, and was ranked the number one large employer in BioSpace's 2023 Best Places to Work in Biopharma report.

About Moderna

In over 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio and integrated manufacturing facilities that allow for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past eight years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: Moderna's planned corporate growth and U.S. expansion; Moderna's plans to hire approximately 2,000 new employees in 2023; and Moderna's pipeline of mRNA medicines. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "intends," "plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

1 Includes separate COVID Vaccine (mRNA-1273) programs in development for adults, pediatrics & adolescents and separate RSV vaccine (mRNA-1345) programs in development for adults and pediatrics.

