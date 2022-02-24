U.S. markets open in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,118.50
    -103.50 (-2.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,267.00
    -799.00 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,095.50
    -412.00 (-3.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.40
    -47.70 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.57
    +6.47 (+7.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.90
    +49.50 (+2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    25.30
    +0.75 (+3.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1181
    -0.0128 (-1.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.92
    +8.11 (+28.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3412
    -0.0131 (-0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6500
    -0.3300 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,183.12
    -3,659.20 (-9.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    792.40
    -77.97 (-8.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,264.26
    -233.92 (-3.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Moderna raises COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $19 billion

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Vial and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Moderna logo
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MRNA

(Reuters) -Moderna Inc on Thursday raised its full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 2.7% to $19 billion, as it seeks to ramp up manufacturing following production problems last year.

The company also said that it was planning to buy back $3 billion in shares.

The vaccine maker expects higher sales in the second half of 2022 as it believes the coronavirus pandemic will enter an "endemic phase".

Moderna had previously projected sales of $18.5 billion from its vaccine, with an additional $3.5 billion in options. It now expects $3 billion in options.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Recommended Stories

  • Governor Ricketts, Omaha physician on 'endemic' state

    Primary care doctors are always learning about new treatments. This coronavirus pandemic is no exception. As we inch closer to normalcy, you might want your personal doctor on speed dial.

  • COVID restrictions starting to roll back in Tri-State Area

    We've all been coping with the COVID pandemic for nearly two years, and now, more states are shifting to treat it as an endemic. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis explores what that means.

  • Russian Invasion Puts Endgame of Iran Nuclear Talks in Jeopardy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine risks jeopardizing diplomacy to restore Iran’s nuclear deal at the final hurdle, as world powers at the negotiating table find themselves on opposite sides of Europe’s biggest security crisis since World War II.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invades Ukraine in Worst European Crisis of Postwar EraRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top

  • Welsh Economy Is First in U.K. to Return to Pre-Pandemic Size

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Invades Ukraine in Worst European Crisis of Postwar EraRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapRussian Forces Said to Enter Kyiv Region: Ukraine UpdateThe Welsh economy has become the first in the U.K. to return to its pre-pandemic size, but many regions are facing a long slog to recover the losse

  • Insight Partners raises $20 billion for twelfth flagship fund

    The sum is the firm's largest fundraise to date and is more than twice the size of its previous flagship fund, which closed at $9.5 billion in April 2020. Insight Partners, which now has more than $90 billion in regulatory assets under management, has also closed a co-invest fund that will participate in certain investments alongside the flagship fund. The fundraise comes after a banner 2021 for U.S. private equity, with dealmaking and exit activity posting its fastest pace in at least two decades, according to data from Pitchbook.

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • How Is the Nasdaq Only Down 16.5% While So Many Stocks Are Crashing?

    Many investors may feel like the Nasdaq should be down a lot more than it actually is.

  • Rising opposition to CEO pay tied to 'questionable practices,' report says

    More frequent shareholder revolts at companies like Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and General Electric show corporate directors should hesitate to hike CEO pay during tough times, according to a new report. Proxy votes against executive pay at S&P 500 companies became more common last year and were often sparked by "questionable practices and metrics" like when companies eased performance targets during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by As You Sow, a shareholder advocacy group focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. As companies begin to issue their proxy statements showing compensation details in coming months, some will have gotten the message they should not tweak formulas to leaders' advantage even if a crisis looms, said Rosanna Landis Weaver, one of the report's authors.

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Tesla Stock Is Plunging. It’s Probably Musk’s Twitter This Time.

    Recent declines in Tesla stock have deviated from market-related trading patterns, leaving investors wondering if something else is going on with shares of the auto maker. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) dropped 7% Wednesday. Concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy changes have weighed on the stock market.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Alibaba’s Earnings Aren’t Terrible. The Stock Is Tumbling Anyway.

    Alibaba stock plunges in New York and Hong Kong. But the Chinese tech giant's quarterly earnings aren't completely to blame.

  • Russian Stock Market Rout Wipes Out $250 Billion in Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian assets nosedived as military attacks across Ukraine prompted emergency central bank action and investors braced for the toughest round of Western sanctions yet, wiping out as much as $259 billion in stock-market value.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invades Ukraine in Worst European Crisis of Postwar EraRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russi

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • Rolls-Royce shares among biggest FTSE 100 faller after CEO's exit call

    Shares in the engine giant plummeted 16.4% in mid-morning trading in London to 98.4ps.

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • 9 cybersecurity stocks to watch amid Russia attacking Ukraine: analyst

    Wall Street is keyed in on cybersecurity stocks amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Semiconductors have turned into a gigantic industry over the past few decades. Estimates have global spending at $553 billion in 2021, up from a measly $33 billion worldwide in 1987. Analysts expect the industry to continue growing to almost $1 trillion in total annual spending by 2030, as there is an increased demand for computing processes around the world with the growth of electronics, data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology.