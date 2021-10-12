U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,350.65
    -10.54 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,378.34
    -117.72 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,465.92
    -20.28 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.27
    +13.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.56
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.20
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1539
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0340 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5980
    +0.2760 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,518.42
    -1,576.91 (-2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.62
    -16.15 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Moderna, VIA and Benchling Receive “Tell Awards” for FDI in Switzerland

Swiss Business Hub USA
·2 min read

New York, NY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moderna, VIA and Benchling have each won a 2021 Tell Award from the Swiss authorities, recognizing their significant foreign direct investments (FDI) in Switzerland, reports Daniel Bangser, Trade Commissioner of Switzerland. They join more than 50 American companies – such as Biogen, Google, and PepsiCo – that have already won this prestigious award named for legendary Swiss folk hero William Tell.

Ambassador Markus Börlin, Consul General of Switzerland in New York, and Mr. Nicolas Descoeudres, Consul General of Switzerland in San Francisco, will host private ceremonies for each company and present the awards to their leadership teams.

Ambassador Börlin notes “we are delighted to honor these exceptional companies, each of which has made a very important contribution to the Swiss economy. They exemplify the kinds of fast growing companies that choose to establish a base in Switzerland for its world-leading talent, infrastructure and innovation.”

About the 2021 Tell Award winners

Moderna opened an EMEA headquarters in Basel in 2020, where they now also manage the international manufacturing supply chain. In addition, the company signed a 10-year strategic collaboration agreement with Swiss company Lonza to manufacture Moderna’s COVID‑19 Vaccine at its plants in Switzerland and abroad.

VIA, a provider of AI for data privacy, data integration, and data analysis, is committed to accelerating Switzerland’s clean energy goals with its new office at Switzerland Innovation Park Central in Zug. Along with R&D partner Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, VIA won funding in 2020 from the Swiss Federal Office of Energy.

Benchling, a leading provider of R&D cloud software to the biotechnology industry, established its EMEA headquarters earlier this year in Zurich. Heralded as a ‘Next Billion-Dollar Company’ by Forbes, Benchling has ramped up quickly in Europe and expects continued growth and investment in the region.

Strong business relationship

The US and Switzerland have a long, solid business history. Switzerland proudly ranks among the top 10 countries globally as both a destination for FDI from the US and a source of FDI into the US, ahead of many larger economies.

Tell Awards is a program of Switzerland Global Enterprise, the national trade and investment promotion agency, and its US arm Swiss Business Hub USA which helps companies evaluate Switzerland and establish operations.

Expanding to Europe? Contact www.s-ge.com/en/sbh
Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Attachment

CONTACT: Daniel Bangser Swiss Business Hub USA +1 917 289 9932 daniel.bangser@eda.admin.ch


Recommended Stories

  • P&G shareholders appoint McDonald's CEO to board as longtime lead director retires

    Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble has a new board member, a Cincinnati native, following its annual shareholder meeting on Oct. 12.

  • Former AWS exec Charlie Bell starts new role at Microsoft after agreement

    Amazon won't be pursuing a noncompete battle with Microsoft over the hiring of former Amazon Web Services executive Charlie Bell now that the tech giants have reached an agreement. Bell will be leading a cybersecurity engineering team.

  • Private Equity Firms Circle GlaxoSmithKline’s $54 Billion Consumer Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffGlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer unit is drawing interest from private equity firms i

  • Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces strategic initiatives including a planned rebrand, executive and board updates

    Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) (the "Company", "Hollister Cannabis Co." or "Hollister") is pleased to announce a series of operational and strategic updates to create shareholder value, enhance; governance, operations and market positioning while preparing the Company for the next phase of its growth.

  • Chinese Developer Fantasia’s Troubles Mount After Directors Quit

    (Bloomberg) -- Fantasia Holdings Group Co.’s woes mounted after two directors quit the troubled Chinese developer, leaving it in breach of Hong Kong listing rules. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Hav

  • Media veteran Alan Horn to retire as Disney Studios head

    A former U.S Air Force captain, Horn joined Disney in 2012 and led the integration of Marvel Studios, home to some of the biggest box-office successes worldwide. Horn also oversaw "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" - the highest-grossing domestic release in history. Horn's departure is the latest in a series of management changes at Disney as the company shifts its strategy from big screen to streaming.

  • CFO of Houston's Orion Group Holdings to leave co. for new job

    The CFO of Houston-based Orion Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ORN) will leave the specialty construction company on Oct. 29. Robert Tabb, who also served as an executive vice president, is leaving to pursue a new opportunity at a non-competitive private company. Orion did not name the company Tabb will join.

  • Microsoft Says Pact Lets Ex-Amazon Executive Begin New Role

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Amazon.com Inc. cloud computing executive Charlie Bell began his new role Monday working on cybersecurity issues at Microsoft Corp. after the rival companies resolved a dispute regarding the limits of his job, Microsoft said.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-

  • Disney Loses Another Top Executive. Studio Head Led Media Giant’s Box Office Success.

    Chief creative officer Alan Horn helped Disney set box office records, including 20 films that surpassed the billion-dollar mark.

  • Why Board Diversity Matters

    Dow’s board of directors is a visible reflection of our overall enterprise.

  • Freshly CEO steps down, to be replaced by former Amazon exec Anna Fabrega

    Mike Wystrach, founder of meal delivery service Freshly Inc., is stepping down as chief executive and will be succeeded by the company’s chief commercialization officer, Anna Fabrega, a former Amazon Inc. executive. "It's never an easy decision to move on from something you've built from the ground up, but I'm excited to take my passion for creating new innovations for consumers on to my next chapter, and I look forward to seeing Anna lead the Freshly business to new heights.” Fabrega joined Freshly in January as chief commercialization officer to lead marketing, brand, menu development, customer experience and sales.

  • One of Centene's longest-serving board directors steps down after 18 years

    The executive, founder of one of the region's biggest private companies, exits the health care giant's board of directors after 18 years of service.

  • Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Appoints M. Andrew Franklin as Chief Executive Officer and President

    Effective today, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (the “Company” or “Wheeler”) (NASDAQ: WHLR) announces the appointment of M. Andrew Franklin to the role of Chief Executive Officer and Pr...

  • Ameren makes executive changes at the top, announces new CEO

    St. Louis-based utility Ameren Corp. has announced two executive changes for its C-suite, including that chairman, president and CEO Warner Baxter will become executive chairman.

  • Toymaker Hasbro's CEO Brian Goldner will take medical leave

    Toy and entertainment company Hasbro Inc. has announced that Brian D. Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence from his CEO role, effective immediately. The move, announced Sunday, follows Goldner's disclosure in August 2020 that he was undergoing continued medical treatment for cancer since 2014. Goldner has served as the CEO of Hasbro, Inc. since 2008, and has served as the chairman since May 2015.

  • Activist Hedge Fund Bluebell Wants Glaxo Chairman Replaced

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffActivist hedge fund Bluebell Capital Partners has asked GlaxoSmithKline Plc to repl

  • Salvatore Ferragamo Appoints Daniella Vitale as CEO North America

    Vitale will join the Italian luxury company on Oct. 18, while Vincenzo Equestre took on the position of CEO Europe, Middle East and Africa on Oct. 7.

  • Elliott Takes Stake in Healthcare Trust, Pushes for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Elliott Investment Management confirmed it has a “substantial investment” in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. and is pushing for the company to run a strategic review, including exploring a potential sale.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Prope

  • Reddit hires former Google Cloud exec as its first chief product officer

    Reddit announced today that it has hired Pali Bhat, the former vice-president of product and design at Google Cloud, as the company’s first chief product officer. Bhat will be tasked with overseeing Reddit’s product organization and leading the development of tools and features for the platform. In his new role, Bhat will report directly to Reddit CEO Steve Huffman.

  • Boise School District trustee to resign from board. It’s the third departure in a year

    “Despite my best efforts, I am unable to devote the time necessary to meaningfully participate in carrying out my responsibilities of a trustee.”