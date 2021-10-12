Moderna, VIA and Benchling Receive “Tell Awards” for FDI in Switzerland

New York, NY, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moderna, VIA and Benchling have each won a 2021 Tell Award from the Swiss authorities, recognizing their significant foreign direct investments (FDI) in Switzerland, reports Daniel Bangser, Trade Commissioner of Switzerland. They join more than 50 American companies – such as Biogen, Google, and PepsiCo – that have already won this prestigious award named for legendary Swiss folk hero William Tell.

Ambassador Markus Börlin, Consul General of Switzerland in New York, and Mr. Nicolas Descoeudres, Consul General of Switzerland in San Francisco, will host private ceremonies for each company and present the awards to their leadership teams.

Ambassador Börlin notes “we are delighted to honor these exceptional companies, each of which has made a very important contribution to the Swiss economy. They exemplify the kinds of fast growing companies that choose to establish a base in Switzerland for its world-leading talent, infrastructure and innovation.”

About the 2021 Tell Award winners

Moderna opened an EMEA headquarters in Basel in 2020, where they now also manage the international manufacturing supply chain. In addition, the company signed a 10-year strategic collaboration agreement with Swiss company Lonza to manufacture Moderna’s COVID‑19 Vaccine at its plants in Switzerland and abroad.

VIA, a provider of AI for data privacy, data integration, and data analysis, is committed to accelerating Switzerland’s clean energy goals with its new office at Switzerland Innovation Park Central in Zug. Along with R&D partner Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, VIA won funding in 2020 from the Swiss Federal Office of Energy.

Benchling, a leading provider of R&D cloud software to the biotechnology industry, established its EMEA headquarters earlier this year in Zurich. Heralded as a ‘Next Billion-Dollar Company’ by Forbes, Benchling has ramped up quickly in Europe and expects continued growth and investment in the region.

Strong business relationship

The US and Switzerland have a long, solid business history. Switzerland proudly ranks among the top 10 countries globally as both a destination for FDI from the US and a source of FDI into the US, ahead of many larger economies.

Tell Awards is a program of Switzerland Global Enterprise, the national trade and investment promotion agency, and its US arm Swiss Business Hub USA which helps companies evaluate Switzerland and establish operations.

