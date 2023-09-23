Modernism Museum building in downtown Palm Springs in escrow

The site of the former Modernism Museum is seen in Palm Springs, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

The downtown building that most recently housed Tracy Turco's short-lived Modernism Museum is in escrow after about three months on the market.

Adam Gilbert of The Firm, who is representing the building's sellers, confirmed to The Desert Sun on Saturday that a buyer is under contract to purchase the Modernism Museum building, which was listed for $2.3 million. Additional information on the buyer or their potential property was unavailable Saturday, as the deal is still under contingencies while the buyer inspects the property.

The 12,000-square-foot building located at 370 and 380 N. Palm Canyon Drive was built in 1944 and is a mixed-use commercial space with four suites: an 8,000-square-foot retail space that was last used as the Modernism Museum, two smaller retail spaces just over 1,000 square feet each, and an upstairs three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment unit that measures 2,000 square feet.

The property's listing advertised it with "lots of revenue generating possibilities here at this building at one of the best locations in Downtown Palm Springs and near the new, close to completion, Thompson hotel."

Socialite and hotelier Tracy Turco opened the Modernism Museum in 2022, intended as an interactive space that plays homage to the city's mid-century modern legacy. But just a year later, she permanently closed the museum and announced she was leaving Palm Springs in August, alleging that the city made it impossible to operate businesses and targeted her over her husband's and her perceived political views.

The city said Turco failed to follow city rules, including failing to secure a required conditional-use permit and making unapproved modifications to the downtown building, which is a protected historic site.

Previous reporting from Desert Sun reporter Paul Albani-Burgio was used in this report.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Modernism Museum building in downtown Palm Springs in escrow