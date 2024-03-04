Modernized ranch with lots of extra space sells for over $500K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling home in Tiverton is a contemporary ranch that sold for $580,000.
Nestled right at the Fall River line, 122 Hurst Lane sits comfortably on a beautifully maintained acre lot.
Built in 1930, the home has been stylishly and functionally renovated throughout. It boasts a cozy front porch, gleaming hardwood floors, and an abundance of natural light.
The open concept with 2,155 square feet of living space offers a modern kitchen, a fireplaced living room, and a luxurious primary suite. A finished attic and basement give the home even more possibilities.
The backyard oasis has a double deck and a saltwater pool. It was last sold in 2016 for $299,900.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
21 Butterfly, for $830,000
from P&k Ouellette Nt to Brendan F. Dlouhy.
50 Elliot Street, for $530,000
from Jacob H. Buehler to Ryan P. Magano.
68 Old Fall River Road, for $1,500,000
from Apponagansett Prop LLC to First Citizens Fcu.
Fall River
587 2nd Street, for $400,000
from Steven Aguiar to Carline L. Prucien.
75 5th Street, for $540,000
from Carter Capital LLC to Hyde Development LLC.
222 Albion Street, for $135,000
from Marino Z. Benevides to Around The Clock Svcs Inc.
30 Arizona Street, for $405,000
from James Ferreira to Sherry Gibson.
397 Belmont Street, for $530,000
from Lawrence Winslow to Shervin S. Parsi.
404 Brayton Avenue, for $306,706
from Lori-Ann Howard to Lsf9 Master Participation.
346 Durfee Street #3, for $259,900
from Richard A. Golden to Karen Loura Lt.
772 Globe Street, for $515,000
from 772 Rt to Davide A. Araujo.
218 Hamlet Street, for $355,000
from T&a Realty TInc to Erasmo F. Dacosta.
81 Keeley Street, for $519,000
from R&D RT to Kelly M. Pimental.
8 Lane Street, for $565,000
from Lisa Paskowski to Ousman Tounkara.
20 Orange Street, for $990,000
from Leonilda A. Soares to Hiscock Properties LLC.
1441 Pleasant Street, for $610,000
from Neto Foundation Inc to Tia-Aldna -Bastos LLC.
1453 Pleasant Street, for $610,000
from Neto Foundation Inc to Tia-Aldna -Bastos LLC.
1465 Pleasant Street, for $610,000
from Neto Foundation Inc to Tia-Aldna -Bastos LLC.
87 Read Street, for $267,500
from Ronald Oliveira to John Afonso Prop LLC.
786 Walnut Street, for $349,000
from Quintal Investments LLC to Jesus M. Arce.
Little Compton
223-B John Dyer Road, for $762,668
from Cwalt Inc to 7 Anchor LLC.
70 Stone Church Road, for $770,000
from Alexander F. Marshall to Nicholas P. Nolan.
2 Tuniper Lane, for $900,000
from Jane Oconnell to Diane M Moschella T.
New Bedford
259 Acushnet Avenue, for $510,000
from Candido Trinidad to Catia S. Andrade.
2325 Acushnet Avenue, for $40,000
from Kalale Group LLC to Blk Properties LLC.
4032 Acushnet Avenue, for $579,000
from Dpm Development Corp to Jessica M. Brown.
196 Bedford Street, for $569,000
from Thor S. Oliver to Samuel Blatchley.
Belleville Road, for $150,000
from Usa Realty Group Inc to Moses Lima.
78 Belleville Road, for $550,000
from Elsie M. Rebello to Ritchie D. Marabuto.
1142 Dutton Street, for $250,000
from Rmac T to Natasha Gonzalez-Mejia.
1142 Dutton Street, for $250,000
from Rmac T to Natasha G. Mejia.
506 Hawes Street, for $245,000
from Jeremy Fiano to Hurley Homes LLC.
60 Madeira Avenue, for $225,000
from Mannys Seafood Inc to Jc Feiter Real Estate LLC.
Mount Vernon Street, for $35,000
from Joseph Sarkes to Michael King.
168 Reed Street, for $620,000
from Lauren E. Sickel to Olof H. Sundin.
286 Smith Street, for $150,000
from Pamela L. Haywood to Steven E. Haywood.
116 Sycamore Street, for $510,000
from James C. Francis to Gina G. Vitiello.
1068 Victoria Street #A3, for $340,000
from Dinis Ft to William T. Johnson.
541 Wood Street, for $175,000
from Baylies Jeanne B Est to James J. Dias.
18 Wright Street, for $5,750,000
from Bayside Nt to Ma Clean Energy Technology.
Somerset
66 Brisbon Road, for $490,000
from Solv LLC to Bethany A. Gendreau.
343 Lees River Avenue, for $425,000
from Atwood Properties LLC to Abigail Schlosser.
47 Perkins Street, for $400,000
from Roso Investment Rt to Evan T. Cabral.
75 Samson Avenue, for $427,400
from Christopher Camara to Deborah L Vautrin RET.
Swansea
61 2nd Street, for $340,000
from Paul J. Melo to Michael Peloquin.
306 Wilbur Avenue, for $420,000
from Wilbur Ave Rt to Joseph T. Ponte.
Tiverton
15 Bay Street, for $180,000
from Charles Russo to Rent Ri Today LLC.
1500 Crandall Road, for $381,500
from 46 John Duggan Rd LLC to Howard F. Hitchens.
1061 Fish Road #3, for $432,000
from Davidson & Butlin & Hadad to Hadad Realty LLC.
122 Hurst Lane, for $580,000
from Sarah Rodrigues to Timothy T. Dasilva.
3785 Main Road, for $487,500
from Michael Melo to Duane C. Maitland.
Robert Gray Avenue, for $105,000
from Janet S. Lane to Robert Parrella.
Westport
Main Road, for $579,688
from James W. Wood to West By Southwest LLC.
2 Monroe Street, for $155,000
from Kenney Arruda to Christopher J. Davis.
233 Sanford Road, for $350,000
from Adv Sanford Re LLC to Rian Rt.
This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling home in Tiverton sells for $580,000.