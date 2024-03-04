Modernized ranch with lots of extra space sells for over $500K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling home in Tiverton is a contemporary ranch that sold for $580,000.

Nestled right at the Fall River line, 122 Hurst Lane sits comfortably on a beautifully maintained acre lot.

Built in 1930, the home has been stylishly and functionally renovated throughout. It boasts a cozy front porch, gleaming hardwood floors, and an abundance of natural light.

The open concept with 2,155 square feet of living space offers a modern kitchen, a fireplaced living room, and a luxurious primary suite. A finished attic and basement give the home even more possibilities.

The backyard oasis has a double deck and a saltwater pool. It was last sold in 2016 for $299,900.

Top selling home in Tiverton this week.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

21 Butterfly, for $830,000

from P&k Ouellette Nt to Brendan F. Dlouhy.

50 Elliot Street, for $530,000

from Jacob H. Buehler to Ryan P. Magano.

68 Old Fall River Road, for $1,500,000

from Apponagansett Prop LLC to First Citizens Fcu.

Fall River

587 2nd Street, for $400,000

from Steven Aguiar to Carline L. Prucien.

75 5th Street, for $540,000

from Carter Capital LLC to Hyde Development LLC.

222 Albion Street, for $135,000

from Marino Z. Benevides to Around The Clock Svcs Inc.

30 Arizona Street, for $405,000

from James Ferreira to Sherry Gibson.

397 Belmont Street, for $530,000

from Lawrence Winslow to Shervin S. Parsi.

404 Brayton Avenue, for $306,706

from Lori-Ann Howard to Lsf9 Master Participation.

346 Durfee Street #3, for $259,900

from Richard A. Golden to Karen Loura Lt.

772 Globe Street, for $515,000

from 772 Rt to Davide A. Araujo.

218 Hamlet Street, for $355,000

from T&a Realty TInc to Erasmo F. Dacosta.

81 Keeley Street, for $519,000

from R&D RT to Kelly M. Pimental.

8 Lane Street, for $565,000

from Lisa Paskowski to Ousman Tounkara.

20 Orange Street, for $990,000

from Leonilda A. Soares to Hiscock Properties LLC.

1441 Pleasant Street, for $610,000

Story continues

from Neto Foundation Inc to Tia-Aldna -Bastos LLC.

1453 Pleasant Street, for $610,000

from Neto Foundation Inc to Tia-Aldna -Bastos LLC.

1465 Pleasant Street, for $610,000

from Neto Foundation Inc to Tia-Aldna -Bastos LLC.

87 Read Street, for $267,500

from Ronald Oliveira to John Afonso Prop LLC.

786 Walnut Street, for $349,000

from Quintal Investments LLC to Jesus M. Arce.

Little Compton

223-B John Dyer Road, for $762,668

from Cwalt Inc to 7 Anchor LLC.

70 Stone Church Road, for $770,000

from Alexander F. Marshall to Nicholas P. Nolan.

2 Tuniper Lane, for $900,000

from Jane Oconnell to Diane M Moschella T.

New Bedford

259 Acushnet Avenue, for $510,000

from Candido Trinidad to Catia S. Andrade.

2325 Acushnet Avenue, for $40,000

from Kalale Group LLC to Blk Properties LLC.

4032 Acushnet Avenue, for $579,000

from Dpm Development Corp to Jessica M. Brown.

196 Bedford Street, for $569,000

from Thor S. Oliver to Samuel Blatchley.

Belleville Road, for $150,000

from Usa Realty Group Inc to Moses Lima.

78 Belleville Road, for $550,000

from Elsie M. Rebello to Ritchie D. Marabuto.

1142 Dutton Street, for $250,000

from Rmac T to Natasha Gonzalez-Mejia.

1142 Dutton Street, for $250,000

from Rmac T to Natasha G. Mejia.

506 Hawes Street, for $245,000

from Jeremy Fiano to Hurley Homes LLC.

60 Madeira Avenue, for $225,000

from Mannys Seafood Inc to Jc Feiter Real Estate LLC.

Mount Vernon Street, for $35,000

from Joseph Sarkes to Michael King.

168 Reed Street, for $620,000

from Lauren E. Sickel to Olof H. Sundin.

286 Smith Street, for $150,000

from Pamela L. Haywood to Steven E. Haywood.

116 Sycamore Street, for $510,000

from James C. Francis to Gina G. Vitiello.

1068 Victoria Street #A3, for $340,000

from Dinis Ft to William T. Johnson.

541 Wood Street, for $175,000

from Baylies Jeanne B Est to James J. Dias.

18 Wright Street, for $5,750,000

from Bayside Nt to Ma Clean Energy Technology.

Somerset

66 Brisbon Road, for $490,000

from Solv LLC to Bethany A. Gendreau.

343 Lees River Avenue, for $425,000

from Atwood Properties LLC to Abigail Schlosser.

47 Perkins Street, for $400,000

from Roso Investment Rt to Evan T. Cabral.

75 Samson Avenue, for $427,400

from Christopher Camara to Deborah L Vautrin RET.

Swansea

61 2nd Street, for $340,000

from Paul J. Melo to Michael Peloquin.

306 Wilbur Avenue, for $420,000

from Wilbur Ave Rt to Joseph T. Ponte.

Tiverton

15 Bay Street, for $180,000

from Charles Russo to Rent Ri Today LLC.

1500 Crandall Road, for $381,500

from 46 John Duggan Rd LLC to Howard F. Hitchens.

1061 Fish Road #3, for $432,000

from Davidson & Butlin & Hadad to Hadad Realty LLC.

122 Hurst Lane, for $580,000

from Sarah Rodrigues to Timothy T. Dasilva.

3785 Main Road, for $487,500

from Michael Melo to Duane C. Maitland.

Robert Gray Avenue, for $105,000

from Janet S. Lane to Robert Parrella.

Westport

Main Road, for $579,688

from James W. Wood to West By Southwest LLC.

2 Monroe Street, for $155,000

from Kenney Arruda to Christopher J. Davis.

233 Sanford Road, for $350,000

from Adv Sanford Re LLC to Rian Rt.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Top selling home in Tiverton sells for $580,000.