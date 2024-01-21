Modi to Inaugurate Major Hindu Temple In Milestone For India

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to fulfill his party’s decades-long promise when he consecrates a major Hindu temple in northern India on Monday, marking a new milestone in the popular leader’s project of reshaping the country into a more avowedly Hindu nation.

The inauguration of the Ram temple, before a crowd of business leaders, celebrities and other elites, takes place as Modi campaigns for a third term in elections later this year.

The religious ceremony is expected to be followed by a speech by Modi. As guests leave, they will be gifted a box containing soil pulled during the excavation for the temple. Volunteers from Hindu organizations have been visiting homes across India for weeks asking families to pray at their local temples at noon.

Meanwhile, India’s central government announced over the weekend that all its offices will be closed for part of the day “to enable employees to participate in the celebrations.” The Indian stock market will be shut and there won’t be trading in government securities and money markets. Many Indian states have declared a full or partial holiday.

Built on the site of a 16th century mosque demolished by a Hindu mob in 1992, the temple has long been a rallying cry for Hindu nationalists, who believe the mosque was built on the site of an older Hindu temple. Devotees believe the site to be the birthplace of the Hindu god Ram.

Critics have accused Modi, and the temple project, of eroding India’s longstanding tradition of religious tolerance and pluralism dating back to its independence from British rule in 1947. Some opposition figures, including from India’s main opposition party, have declined to attend the ceremony.

The consecration ceremony comes months before national elections — expected to begin in April — giving Modi a publicity boost as his Bharatiya Janata Party begins campaigning in earnest.

Modi’s Hindu nationalism has been a pillar for his popularity with voters, many of whom admire his unabashed populism and his administration’s elevation of India on the world stage. The country’s economic growth rate of more than 7% is the envy of the region, its stock market is soaring to fresh records and it is luring foreign investors seeking to diversify away from China.

The construction of the temple, built in a 70-acre complex at a cost estimated by officials of around $200 million, has been a massive undertaking and follows a decades-long legal battle between Hindu and Muslim groups.

Construction began a year after a 2019 Supreme Court victory handed a Hindu trust full ownership of the land where the former mosque, known as the Babri Masjid, stood.

Much of the temple complex remains a work in progress and officials say its completion is still years away, though they expect Ayodhya to eventually become a magnet for religious tourism.

As recently as a few weeks ago, a frenzy of bulldozers were at work widening roads and demolishing old structures, while workers placed finishing touches on new hotels built to accommodate the thousands of new visitors expected to the holy city. Modi inaugurated a new airport in the city last month to ease travel to the city.

--With assistance from Swati Gupta.

