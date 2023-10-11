Modi Weighs Giving Small Farmers More Cash Before India Vote

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider's guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly.

India’s government is considering a plan to boost cash support to small farmers by a third, allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party to shore up support from a key voting bloc ahead of elections.

The government is weighing options to raise the annual direct cash transfer to small farmers to 8,000 rupees ($96) from 6,000 rupees, according to two officials familiar with the discussions, who asked not to be identified as the matter is still under consideration.

If approved, the plan would cost the government an extra 200 billion rupees, according to the people, on top of the 600 billion rupees budgeted for the program in the current fiscal year through March 2024.

Nanu Bhasin, a spokesperson for the Finance Ministry, declined to comment on the matter.

With some 65% of India’s 1.4 billion people living in rural areas, farmers are a crucial voting bloc for Modi, who is seeking a rare third term in office in the upcoming election. Though he remains a popular leader, with 55% of voters viewing him as favorable, issues around rising inequality and joblessness may pose a challenge to him at the polls.

The government is trying to bolster farmers’ income after its inflation-control measures, such as a ban on some rice exports, curbed rural incomes. India has also recorded its weakest monsoon rains in five years, threatening this year’s harvests of key crops.

Two-wheeler makers and fast-moving consumer goods companies, which have high exposure to India’s rural markets, climbed in Mumbai trading following the Bloomberg report. Hero MotoCorp Ltd., TVS Motors Ltd. and Colgate Palmolive India Ltd. led the gains rising as much as 4.5%.

Since the subsidy program kicked off in December 2018, Modi’s government has doled out 2.42 trillion rupees in total to 110 million beneficiaries. The government has also worked on cleaning the database to weed out ineligible farmers including those who may have sold away their land.

Officials are discussing relaxing rules to include more farmers under the direct cash transfer program, the people said. A final decision on these proposals have yet to be taken, they said.

Further increase in the payout for farmers can be seen as a measure for alleviating stress, if any, from an uneven distribution of monsoon this year, said Yuvika Singhal, economist at QuantEco Research. “Such measures are not surprising getting into an election season,” she said.

The government is also taking other measures to support poorer households, such as extending a free grains program into next year and considering subsidized loans for small urban housing. Last week, the cabinet approved an increase in subsidies on liquefied petroleum gas, used for cooking.

