Modified Starch Global Market Report 2023: Potential Alternative Sources of Modified Starch Present Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Modified Starch Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic, Pre-gelatinized, and Others); By Material; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo



The global modified starch market size is expected to reach USD 19.83 billion by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period due to its use in a variety of industries such as paper, foods, medicine, and textile, as well as other applications such as recyclable polymers, films, and adhesives. The sector is most likely being driven by rising nutrition and health concerns, and a shift toward a healthier diet.

It is projected that there will be an increase in the consumption of these products in bakery, convenience, and dairy foods. For instance, Etenia, a brand-new multifunctional starch that has been altered to operate as an ingredient in creamy clean-label dairy products, was introduced by the Royal Avebe, in April 2022.

Modified starch has low protein and fat/lipid content but a high viscosity, which enhances the flavor, aroma, and color of the dish to which it is added. It can be used in a variety of dishes and has organoleptic properties. Due to changing lifestyles and rising disposable money, customers' demand for ready-to-eat food products has risen recently which drives the market of modified starch.

Due to changing customer tastes, the growing need for modified starch in personal care and cosmetic goods is causing the market to grow at a significant rate. Modified starches are powerful raw material substitutes for silicones and other substances, and they also lessen greasiness. For instance, as a significant emulsion stabilizer and viscosity enhancer, hydroxypropyl starch phosphate is used in TEXTURLUX RHEO by Primient. TEXTURLUX RHEO is used in the formulation of night creams, hand creams, body lotions, sunscreens, and common facial moisturizers.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Rise in Demand for Convenience and Processed Foods

  • Potential Alternative Sources of Modified Starch

Restraints and Challenges

  • Rise in Cost of Raw Materials


Modified Starch Market Report Highlights

  • Starch esters and ethers are expected to have the biggest revenue share in 2022. The increased demand for convenience foods is expected to fuel market growth.

  • The cassava category is expected to grow the fastest in terms of revenue share in 2022. Confectionery, adhesives, food, and textiles are a few examples of products that primarily rely on starch, and this is driving the market's expansion.

  • In 2022, the Food and Beverage sector will account for a significant revenue share. The key factor promoting market growth is modified starches, which are great taste carriers and can be added to ready-to-drink mixtures.

  • In 2022, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Increased consumer knowledge of the advantages of eating low-fat foods is anticipated to be the main factor driving market expansion.

  • The global players with global presence include Syngenta Emsland-Starke, Grain Processing Corporation, and Global Bio-Chem Technology Group.

The publisher has segmented the Modified Starch Market report based on product, material, end-use, and region:
Modified Starch, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

  • Starch Esters & Ethers

  • Resistant

  • Cationic

  • Pre-gelatinized

  • Others

Modified Starch, Material Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

  • Corn

  • Cassava

  • Wheat

  • Potato

  • Others

Modified Starch, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

  • Food & Beverage

  • Animal Feed

  • Paper

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Textiles

  • Others

Modified Starch, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019-2032)

  • North America

  • U.S

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Netherlands

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Indonesia

  • Malaysia

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Middle East & Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • South Africa

Companies Mentioned

  • Emsland-Starke

  • Grain Processing Corporation

  • Global Bio-Chem Technology Group

  • Ingredion Incorporated

  • Roquette Freres

  • ADM

  • Agrana Beteiligungs AG

  • NTD Starch

  • China Starch Holdings

  • Avebe U.A.

  • Cargill

  • Samyang Genex

  • Beneo-Remy N.V.

  • Siam Modified Starch

  • China Essence Group

  • PT Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk

  • Tate & Lyle PLC

  • ULRICK&SHORT.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77zut0-starch?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modified-starch-global-market-report-2023-potential-alternative-sources-of-modified-starch-present-opportunities-301755768.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

