MODINE COATINGS TEAMS WITH AIR SOLUTIONS PARTNERS TO EXPAND ACCESS TO LEADING HVAC AFTERMARKET OFFERINGS

·3 min read

GulfCoat® Contractor Series product line and the Insitu® Spray Applied Coating Services now available in Texas, Oklahoma

RACINE, Wis., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Coatings, a division of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) and a leader in corrosion-resistant coatings technology for the HVAC industry, is partnering with Air Solutions Partners to expand access to the GulfCoat® Contractor Series product line and the Insitu® Spray Applied Coating Services.

Modine Coatings is partnering with Air Solutions Partners to expand access to the GulfCoat(r) Contractor Series product line and the Insitu(r) Spray Applied Coating Services.
As part of the partnership, Air Solutions Partners, a RectorSeal manufacturing representative, will market Insitu® Spray Applied Coating Services and the complete line of GulfCoat® Contractor Series products in Texas and Oklahoma. The partnership will bring a dedicated focus to Modine Coating products and services for HVAC/R contractors to help maximize solutions in their respective markets.

"At Modine, protecting our clients' HVAC/R investment is one of our primary goals," said Daniel Fisher, Sales Director for Modine Coatings Aftermarket. "By teaming with Air Solutions Partners, we are empowering OEMs, installers and service contractors across Texas and Oklahoma to create increased value for their services by providing the best aftermarket coating solutions available on the market. Corrosion can be detrimental and destroy HVAC/R equipment in these areas, so having the proper coil and surface coatings is vital to help extend the life of HVAC units and refrigeration equipment."

Modine Coatings specializes in providing coating products that are uniquely formulated. With a focus on providing HVAC contractors with products that offer superior protection and application flexibility, Modine offers solutions ranging from the Insitu® Spray Applied Coating Services to the GulfCoat® Contractor Series product line. For more information about Modine Coatings products, please visit https://www.modinecoatings.com/.

About Modine Manufacturing

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier WorldTM. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

About Air Solutions Partners

With over 50 years in manufacturer's representative sales and marketing, Air Solutions Partners is a premier manufacturer's sales agency for the HVAC/R industry in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Iowa. The company has chosen to go to market with a select group of manufacturers with the intent to analyze, train, and drive relationships for their manufacturers and spend significant time selling each partners' complete line in their footprint. For more information about Air Solutions Partners, visit http://www.asphvac.com/.

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley


(865) 977-1973


hripley@ripleypr.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modine-coatings-teams-with-air-solutions-partners-to-expand-access-to-leading-hvac-aftermarket-offerings-301699005.html

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company

