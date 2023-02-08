U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

MODINE CREATES COMFORTABLE AIR ALONG THE COASTLINE WITH LAUNCH OF SENTINEL® HIGH HUMIDITY

·3 min read

Leading HVAC manufacturer continues to showcase commitment to K-12 schools with new ventilation product.

RACINE, Wis., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD), a technology leader in the HVAC industry, is continuing to showcase its commitment to providing K-12 schools with adequate, comfortable ventilation solutions with the recent launch of its Sentinel® High Humidity.

Modine Manufacturing Company is continuing to showcase its commitment to providing K-12 schools with ventilation solutions with the recent launch of its Sentinel® High Humidity.
Modine Manufacturing Company is continuing to showcase its commitment to providing K-12 schools with ventilation solutions with the recent launch of its Sentinel® High Humidity.

The Sentinel® High Humidity is designed to provide accurate temperature and humidity control in humid climates, such as the Gulf Coast, with a dual coil/fan arrangement. With a dedicated outside air pretreatment coil, the unit is able to introduce dehumidified, comfortable air into classrooms and provide high-quality ventilation.

"At Modine Manufacturing, one of our main goals is engineering cleaner, healthier air for K-12 schools through innovative HVAC solutions," said Kimberly Raduenz, Manager, Strategic Marketing for the IAQ division at Modine. "We want students to have the best environment possible to learn and grow. While our regular Airedale Sentinel® Vertical Unit Ventilator is a great all-around product for classrooms across the nation, the Sentinel® High Humidity addresses the specific needs of classrooms located in areas with higher moisture in the air. Thanks to the dual coil and dual fan arrangement, the Sentinel® High Humidity can introduce clean, outside air into classrooms without high levels of moisture being an issue."

The Sentinel® High Humidity can dehumidify outside air up to 500 cubic feet per minute thanks to the dedicated outside air pretreatment coil. With the coil, the outside air is dehumidified before being mixed into the return air and passed through the primary coil. In addition, for areas that may experience sub-freezing temperatures, a one-row hot water coil or electric heat help protect against freezing.

"Comfortable air inside classrooms plays a vital role in the students' experience in K-12 facilities," Raduenz said. "For schools in high humidity climates, a single six-row cooling coil may not be sufficient to provide the proper humidity control and maintain a comfortable room temperature in the classroom. The Sentinel® High Humidity solves that problem using a dual coil and dual fan arrangement that offers accurate temperature and humidity control and adequate ventilation."

To learn more about Modine HVAC solutions, please visit https://www.modinehvac.com/.

About Modine
At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier World™. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Media Contact:
Heather Ripley
(865) 977-1973   
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modine-creates-comfortable-air-along-the-coastline-with-launch-of-sentinel-high-humidity-301739500.html

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company

