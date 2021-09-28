U.S. markets closed

Modine Names Jonathan Schlemmer as General Manager, Heating

·2 min read
In this article:
RACINE, Wis., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD or the "Company"), a diversified global leader in thermal management technology and solutions, today announced that Jonathan Schlemmer has been appointed General Manager, Heating. In this role, Mr. Schlemmer will lead the Company's Heating business and will report to Eric McGinnis, Vice President, Building HVAC. Modine produces gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oil-fired unit heaters to the North American residential and commercial HVAC markets.

Logo (PRNewsFoto/Modine Manufacturing Company)
Logo (PRNewsFoto/Modine Manufacturing Company)

Mr. Schlemmer most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer for Regal Beloit Corporation. In his 15 years with Regal Beloit, he also served as Senior Vice President & Business Leader, Asia Pacific and Vice President of Technology. Prior to that Mr. Schlemmer spent 18 years with General Electric Industrial Systems.

"I am very pleased to have Jon join the Modine team," said McGinnis. "Heating is a targeted growth market for us, and I'm confident that Jon can help us reach our aggressive targets. Our significant install base and strong brand helps us leverage the replacement market as well as support new installations. In addition, we want to become a more significant player in the hydronics market, and to focus on inorganic growth to expand our geographic and product reach."

About Modine

Modine, with fiscal 2021 revenues of $1.8 billion, specializes in thermal management systems and components, bringing highly engineered heating and cooling components, original equipment products, and systems to diversified global markets through its four complementary segments: BHVAC, CIS, HDE, and Automotive. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (USA), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

Investor & Media Contact

Kathleen Powers
(262) 636-1687
kathleen.t.powers@modine.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/modine-names-jonathan-schlemmer-as-general-manager-heating-301387014.html

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company

